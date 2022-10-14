How To Spend The Perfect Weekend in Beaver Creek to Celebrate Ski Season

Even though the weather in the Mile High City is still mild, we’re already looking forward to celebrating ski and snowboard season in our state’s iconic mountain towns. A two-hour drive from Denver, Beaver Creek is one of Colorado’s most exclusive mountain towns — and we think a visit should be at the top of your list. While it is widely known for its world-class skiing at Beaver Creek Resort, a late-fall staycation in this unique alpine village offers plentiful dining and activity options in a relaxing atmosphere.

With the resort scheduled to open on November 23, now is the perfect time to book your stay and prepare for the glorious powder season to come.

Where To Stay

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Beaver Creek Lodge is a luxury resort located at the foot of Beaver Creek Mountain. As part of The Kessler Collection, the property is home to an art gallery that immerses guests in original works of art from local and international artists. The picturesque space also houses a wine bar so visitors can sip and peruse from the comfort of the hotel.

The inspiring atmosphere continues. Beaver Creek Lodge offers champagne at check-in and features a heated pool and hot tub, a wellness center with free weights and cardio machines, a sauna and steam recharge room, a game room and ski equipment rentals on site. Cozy nooks and fireplaces can be found throughout as the cooler weather kicks in. Each suite is complete with plush bedding, a refreshment center with a coffee maker, a signature bathrobe and more. A fit for friends, couples or the whole family, Beaver Creek Lodge is an ideal home base to explore all Beaver Creek has to offer.

Where to Eat + Drink

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co.’s Beaver Creek location is a great option to grab your morning cup of joe. Located at the bottom of the Centennial Express Lift, this grab-and-go spot has various espresso drinks and drip coffee to fuel your mountain adventures. If you’re willing to leave the comforts of the gated community and hop in the car, Village Bagel in Edwards is nearby; the locally owned shop has authentic New York-style bagels you’ll want to eat again and again.

Located inside Beaver Creek Lodge, Alpine + Antlers offers American classics with an artful twist. The space feels like a warm reprieve and offers delicious cocktails like the Strawberry Spritz ($16), with Aperol, Cointreau, strawberry puree and soda water, and the Kessler Margarita ($16), with Exotico tequila, Cointreau, lime and orange juices and Grand Marnier. The impressive food lineup is filled with dishes like the Pecan Muhammara Dip ($13) and Rocky Mountain Red Trout ($36).

For the Mediterranean lover, Citrea serves dishes with fresh and local ingredients and is less than a five-minute walk from Beaver Creek Lodge. Its patio faces Beaver Creek Village’s ice rink, making it an ideal spot to après. Be sure to order the Hummus ($16) and a glass from their stacked wine list as we anticipate their winter menu.

What To Do

It’s no secret Beaver Creek is an elevated getaway — when looking at both altitude and price. The quaint, mountaintop village features an array of inspired experiences whether you’re looking to get your ski or snowboard on or sit back and enjoy the view.

Steps away from Beaver Creek Lodge, Beaver Creek Village is home to great shopping and upscale restaurants. There is a balanced mix of curated fashion boutiques, high-end sports apparel, jewelry stores, art galleries and more. The best part is it’s pedestrians only, creating a tranquil ambiance.

McCoy Park is a family-friendly, brand-new, 250-acre terrain park for beginner and intermediate skiers to elevate their mountain experience. The park also offers snowshoers miles of cross-country trails.

For the art seeker, the Vilar Performing Arts Center Beaver Creek has a stacked event calendar with various shows and concerts — a perfect bookend to the day.

The Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa recently renovated its spa, exhale® Beaver Creek. If you’re really looking to treat yourself, this opulent spa offers various wellness treatments to really pack in the self-care.

Whichever adventure you chose, Beaver Creek offers an opportunity to rejoice in a new kind of mountain experience.