A Guide to Colorado Ski Resorts Plans for the 2022/2023 Season

Tis the ski-son! As the weather cools down here in Colorado, Denverites are starting to pray for snow as mountains gear up for the upcoming season. From Epic to Ikon and all the passes in between, 303 Magazine has created the ultimate guide to Colorado ski resort plans for the 2022/2023 ski season.

*Please note that all opening/closing dates are projected, and are subject to change according to weather and conditions. 303 will continue to update this list with any further announcements.

Arapahoe Basin

Opening Day: TBD – Projected for mid-October

Closing Day: TBD

Pass: Ikon Pass, A-Basin Pass or Mountain Collective Pass.

Season Updates: Notorious for early opening days, A-Basin hopes to open mid-October. Opening day will operate with one lift (Black Mountain Express), and just one run (High Noon), as well as dining options.

Aspen/Snowmass

Opening Day: November 24, 2022

Closing Day: April 16, 2023

Pass: Ikon Pass or Mountain Collective Pass

Season Updates: Aspen Snowmass will be requiring Lift Reservations for the 22/23 season, which can be booked on their website or through your Ikon Pass account.

Beaver Creek

Opening Day: November 23, 2022

Closing Day: TBD

Pass: Epic Pass

Season Updates: All Colorado Vail Resorts (Vail, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Keystone and Crested Butte) will be limiting lift ticket sales each day for the 22/23 season to prioritize guest experience. Riders are encouraged to purchase lift tickets in advance.

Breckenridge

Opening Day: November 11, 2022

Closing Day: TBD

Pass: Epic Pass

Season Updates: All Colorado Vail Resorts (Vail, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Keystone and Crested Butte) will be limiting lift ticket sales each day for the 22/23 season to prioritize guest experience. Riders are encouraged to purchase lift tickets in advance.

After the new installation of Peak 7’s Freedom SuperChair last year, Breckenridge will be upgrading two of their lifts this season. Rip’s Ride (Chair 7) and Peak 8’s 5-Chair will both be upgraded to high-speed quads by next summer as the mountain works to enhance its guest experience.

Copper

Opening Day: TBD – Projected for mid-October

Closing Day: TBD

Pass: Ikon Pass

Season Updates: n/a

Crested Butte

Opening Day: November 23

Closing Day: TBD

Pass: Epic Pass

Season Updates: All Colorado Vail Resorts (Vail, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Keystone and Crested Butte) will be limiting lift ticket sales each day for the 22/23 season to prioritize guest experience. Riders are encouraged to purchase lift tickets in advance.

Eldora

Opening Day: November 18, 2022

Closing Day: April 16, 2023

Pass: Ikon Pass

Season Updates: Eldora Moutain has expanded its parking lots for the 22/23 season, and will be implementing parking fees for vehicles on weekends, holidays and weekdays with more than 10 inches of snow in the forecast.

Keystone

Opening Day: TBD – Projected for October

Closing Day: TBD

Pass: Epic Pass

Season Updates: All Colorado Vail Resorts (Vail, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Keystone and Crested Butte) will be limiting lift ticket sales each day for the 22/23 season to prioritize guest experience. Riders are encouraged to purchase lift tickets in advance.

Purgatory

Opening Day: November 19, 2022

Closing Day: April 23, 2023

Pass: The Power Pass

Season Updates: Purgatory has invested $1.25 Million in snowmaking upgrades and operations improvement this season, aiming to boost snow production by 25%. Expanding snowmaking production to include the mountain’s lower Paradise to the midway loading of Needles Triple (Lift 6), Purgatory is boasting more high-elevation early season terrain than in previous years.

Steamboat Springs

Opening Day: November 23, 2022

Closing Day: TBD

Pass: Ikon Pass

Season Updates: Steamboat has announced their Full Steam Ahead initiative, investing over $200 million on and around the mountain to enhance the guest experience. This past summer, construction has been done on Steamboat Square, Wild Blue Gondola, and Greenhorn Ranch Learning Center, all of which will be unveiling this winter season.

Telluride

Opening Day: November 23, 2022

Closing Day: April 2, 2023

Pass: Epic Pass

Season Updates: Telluride Mountain is currently working to replace Chair 9, upgrading to a high-speed quad.

Vail

Opening Day: November 11, 2022

Closing Day: TBD

Season Updates: All Colorado Vail Resorts (Vail, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Keystone and Crested Butte) will be limiting lift ticket sales each day for the 22/23 season to prioritize guest experience. Riders are encouraged to purchase lift tickets in advance.

Vail Mountain will be spending the 22-23 season celebrating its 60th anniversary. The resort will be introducing the all-new high-speed Sun Down Lift, a four-person chair that will connect the bottom of Sun Down Bowl to Wildwood. Vail has also upgraded the lift in Game Creek Bowl to a high-speed, six-person chair.

Winter Park

Opening Day: TBD

Closing Day: TBD

Pass: Ikon Pass

Season Updates: N/a

Wolf Creek

Opening Day: TBD – Projected Early November

Closing Day: TBD – Projected Early April

Pass: Wolf Creek Season Pass

Season Updates: Wolf Creek’s Pre-Season Pass Sale will begin Saturday, October 1 and be on sale through October 9.