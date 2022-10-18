Dance Halloween Weekend Away With 10 Concerts Coming to the Mile High

With Halloween weekend less than two weeks away, the spooky season is officially in full force. What better way to end a month of pumpkin carving, corn mazes and colorful autumn hikes than with some incredible live music? Concerts are fun enough, but there’s nothing like being surrounded by hundreds (or thousands) of people, all dressed up in ridiculous costumes and all vibing to their favorite songs. Whatever kind of music you’re into, there’s a show for you this Halloween weekend. From spooky to groovy, here are our top ten shows every Denver music fan should check out for our favorite holiday.

REZZ

Rezz already has a reputation for her spooky aesthetics and deep, pulsing bass. So, it’s fitting that she’s bringing the Halloween spirit to Red Rocks for her 4th annual Rezz Rocks takeover. Celebrating the release of her “Nightmare on REZZ Street 2” mix (dropping on October 25), she’ll be celebrating night one with a special “Nightmare on REZZ Street” set with a stacked lineup including Wreckno, EAZYBAKED, Mary Droppinz and more. REZZ Rocks night two will include the likes of Off The Trees, Chee and Kill Script.

GRiZ — Another World

After the massive success of GRiZ’s debut “Another World” two-day run last Halloween weekend, the Denver-based superstar is bringing as much funk, saxophone and bass as you can handle back to Ball Arena once again. Last year, everyone dressed in their best Halloween costume, including GRiZ, who sported an insane “Solar Entity Mask” designed by a New York-based artist, while the audience explored every classic Halloween trope from slutty nurse to Barney the purple dinosaur. Whether you’re going spooky or goofy, the dancefloor doesn’t judge. The lineup this year includes MIZE, Black Carl!, Rossy and MZG.

Flamingosis

Flamingosis is like a disco party at your favorite pool on a summer day. It’s a vibe that infuses slight gospel influence into groovy tunes that match perfectly with purple strobe lights and colorful ’70s outfits. In many ways, Flamingosis is a modern take on the classic Motown sound, although more psychedelic and electronic. If you’re looking for a more relaxed vibe with some easy-going tunes, this is the show for you.

Itchy-O w/ Los Mocochetes

Itchy-O and Los Mocochetes, on the other hand, are anything but relaxing. Both local acts bring an incredible — although vastly different — energy to the stage that always guarantees a wild show. From Itchy-O’s intersection of metal music and jamtronica, made complete by a versatile bag of worldly instruments and sounds, to Los Mocochetes’ modern take on traditional Latin music and big-band sound, this show is sure to be loud and wild.

John Summit w/ Lee Foss & Londen Summers

This one is for our house heads out there. John Summit represents modern house music on a global scale in a way few other DJs can manage. His music is eclectic, energetic, and incredibly fun. If you’re looking for a classic dance party, look no further.

The Floozies — A Nightmare on Funk Street

The Floozies are a Colorado favorite and for good reason. They combine two of Colorado’s favorite sounds — funky jams and electronic music. It’s a sound that’s hard to pin down sometimes, but that’s what makes The Floozies a must-see. You never know what to expect, you only know it’s gonna be a great time. Oh, and did I mention lasers? Yeah, The Floozies have one of the best light shows around. Bring your dancing shoes to this one.

Marc Rebillet w/ Big Freeda

If you missed Marc Ribillet’s Mission Ballroom performance last year, now’s your second chance. Marc Ribillet’s improvisational approach to the creative process, and his performances, ensure that you never know what to expect at his shows. The self-proclaimed “loop daddy” is always creating new songs on stage and putting new takes on his recorded material, which is always pleasant and unoffensive. He’s the definition of a one-man-band, and always puts his full spectrum of musical talent on display.

Moksi

The cool thing about seeing a show at Larimer Lounge is that you’re free to stroll down Larimer Street and check out all the happenings on Denver’s most vibrant, historically raucous block. Of course, if you want to camp out at Larimer Lounge all night, Moksi’s bass-house vibes are great company. It’s also perfect for the small, intimate Larimer dance floor. It gets pretty sweaty in there, but the back patio is a great place to cool off, people watch and smoke a cigarette while you admire all the drunk 20-somethings show off their crazy Halloween costumes.

Post Malone w/ Roddy Ricch

Post Malone is one of the biggest pop stars in the world and for good reason. His knack for catchy, radio-friendly melodies and an endearing personality make him hard not to love, and his reputation for great performances has cemented his place as a must-see show for music lovers across the sonic spectrum. Plus, if you’re into hip-hop, catching Roddy Ricch on such a massive stage is a great excuse to spend Halloween Eve at Ball Arena.

Flatbush Zombies w/ Freddy Gibbs & Danny Brown — Freak Show

Hailing from Flatbush, Brooklyn, this grime rap trio has a long-standing reputation for the wildest rap shows in the industry. Considering their breakout mixtape, Better Off Dead, included songs like “Death,” “LiveFromHell” and “GOD Bless The DEAD,” it’s no surprise they’re bringing that classic underworld energy to Red Rocks for their special “Freak Show” performance. Expect some horrifying costumes and make sure to get there early to catch the massively talented openers, Freddie Gibbs and Danny Brown.