Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In And Around Denver This Month

It’s the most wonderful stein of the year! Oktoberfest is finally here, and Colorado is the place to be to celebrate. Throw on your best lederhosen and check out these can’t miss Oktoberfest festivals in and around Denver this month.

Steamboat Oktoberwest

When: September 9-10

Where: Downtown Steamboat Springs

Cost: $10-40

The Lowdown: Back for its 13th year, Steamboat Oktoberwest transforms downtown Steamboat Springs into the ultimate craft beer celebration. Check out the Friday Night Beer Stroll on September 9 from 3-7 PM for a tour to sample draft beers at local restaurants, followed by Saturday’s main Oktoberfest events featuring over 30 brewers. More information can be found here.

Vail Oktoberfest

When: September 9-11, 16-18

Where: Lionshead Village and Vail Village, Vail

Cost: Free entry

The Lowdown: Celebrate the season with the iconic Vail Oktoberfest, featuring two full weekends of Bavarian fun. The first weekend will take place in Lionshead Village, moving to Vail Village for the second. A full schedule of events and activities can be found here.

Denver Oktoberfest

When: September 16-18, September 23-25

Where: 21st and Larimer, Denver

Cost: Free Entry

The Lowdown: Denver Oktoberfest has been a downtown favorite since 1969, and this year will be no exception. Back in their original downtown location, the two-weekend festival will feature keg bowling, stein hoisting, live music and more. Find more information here.

Highlands Ranch Oktoberfest

When: September 17

Where: Town Center South, 9288 Dorchester Street, Highlands Ranch

Cost: Free Entry

The Lowdown: Head to Highlands Ranch for this family-friendly celebration of German food and great beer. The event will also feature its annual Dachshund Races. Find more information here.

Left Hand Oktoberfest

When: September 23-24

Where: The Garden, 1245 Boston Ave, Longmont

Cost: $5-200

The Lowdown: Oktoberfest will head to Left Hand Brewing’s Beer Garden this year for two days of German fun, featuring their annual brat eating, stein holding and costume contests, food trucks, live music and more! Get tickets here.

Breckenridge Oktoberfest

When: September 23-25, 2022

Where: Breckenridge Main Street, Breckenridge

Cost: Free entry

The Lowdown: The iconic Breckenridge Oktoberfest will be returning for its 26th year of Bavarian fun. Presented by Breckenridge Brewery, the event will feature classic Oktoberfest festivities paired with local beers. Learn more here.