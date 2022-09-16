Dierks Bentley’s New Restaurant Is a Must-Try While in Denver

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row has quickly become Denver’s premier destination for brunch, happy hour and dinner. No matter what the craving, Whiskey Row has the cure.

Fans of southern cuisine will lust after the mouth-watering 10-hour slow-cooked Brisket Sandwich with whiskey bbq sauce, homemade slaw and pickled red onions. The most popular starters, the Bavarian Pretzel and Pork Belly Nachos, are unique takes on classic shareables.

While the cuisine is a standout of its own, the drinks and atmosphere are what entice diners to stay. Guests are drawn to the ambiance of game day celebrations, exciting nightlife, live music, and VIP bottle service and return for the acclaimed brunch on the weekends.

From signature cocktails to an extensive whiskey list to local craft beers, Whiskey Row has something for everyone. Click here to see the menu.