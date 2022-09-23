23 Comedy Shows To Check Out In Denver This September

From top secret shows to local favorites to open mics, start September off strong with these 23 can’t-miss comedy shows headed to Denver this month.

Best of Denver Comedy Anniversary Show

When: September 1

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Celebrate Denver Comedy Underground’s one-year anniversary with some of the best local comedians who have made the club possible. Best of all, your first drink is free! Get tickets here.

Highlands Comedy Show

When: September 1, 9, 16, 23, 30

Where: The Radiator, 2139 West 44th Avenue, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Head to the Highlands every Thursday night for this weekly comedy show, hosted by Alec Flynn. More information here.

Amuse Booze

When: September 1

Where: Wide Right, 2100 Curtis Street, Denver

Cost: $7-9

The Lowdown: Presented by Rockpile comedy, Amuse Booze is a bartending competition inside of a comedy show. Join hosts Meghan DePonceau & Anthony Crawford for a night of “cocktails and killer comedy.” Find out more here.

Hai Comedy

When: September 1, 9, 16, 23, 30

Where: Sushi Hai, 3600 West 32nd Ave, #Ste D, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Join hosts Katie Bowman and Brad Galli for a weekly comedy show in the basement of Sushi Hai. Find out more here.

Don’t Tell Comedy

When: September 2, 15, 17, 23

Where: TBA

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy brings live comedy to unique, secret locations across the city. After purchasing tickets, the address will be revealed to you via email at noon the day of the show. Find out more here.

The Smutt Factory

When: September 2

Where: Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Join host Katie Bowman and a group of local comics as they mix stand-up comedy with erotic fanfiction they have written. Find out more here.

Epic Brewing Open Mic

When: September 5, 12, 19, 26

Where: Epic Brewing, 3001 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Hosted every Monday by local comic Nick Ellis, crack a beer, and maybe even a few jokes, at Epic Brewing’s Comedy Open Mic Night. Sign-ups are available one hour before the show and max out at 40 to 45 comics. Find more information here.

New Talent Night

When: September 6, 13, 20, 27

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $12

The Lowdown: Come see the Denver comedy scenes rising comics as they take the stage at New Talent Night. The showcase, which has launched the careers of many professional comedians, is also notorious for drop-ins, and past guests including Dave Chappelle, Josh Blue and Mike Birbiglia. Find out more here.

Uncorked! Comedy Show

When: September 7, 21

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer Street Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Hosted by Hannah Jones, check out a showcase of local and nationally touring comedians paired with unbeatable wine specials. More information here.

High Plains Comedy Festival

When: September 8-10

Where: Various Locations

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: High Plains Comedy Festival will be returning for its 9th year September 8-10 with an impressive line-up of local and nationally touring comedians. Find out more here.

Pat McGann

When: September 8-10

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place Greenwood Village

Cost: $16-24

The Lowdown: Comedian Pat McGann has performed at Just For Laughs, and appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. McGann began touring as the opening act for comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in 2017. Purchase tickets here.

The Queens of Denver Comedy

When: September 9

Where: Blush & Blu, 1526 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Cost: $7-10

The Lowdown: Join the funniest female and fem-identifying comics in Denver for a night of laughs on Colfax. This month’s headliner is comedian Zoe Rogers. Find out more here.

The Edgewater Comedy Show

When: September 9

Where: The Wardian, 6400 W 20th Ave, Lakewood

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join host Nick Ellis for a free outdoor show at a family owned plant shop. The night will feature great comics alongside food trucks and drinks for sale. Find out more here.

Top Secret Show

When: September 9, 10

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Head to Denver Comedy Underground for this top secret show with “line ups so good they legally can’t tell you who they are.” Find out more here.

Ron Taylor

When: September 9, 10

Where: Denver Improv, 8246 Northfield Blvd Unit 1400 Denver

Cost: $22

The Lowdown: Comedian Ron Taylor has performed at Just For Laughs and Kevin Hart’s LOL Live, and has been featured on B.E.T’s Apollo Live, Fox TV’s Laughs and Comedy Central’s The Ringers. Get tickets here.

The Bi-Agenda

When: September 9

Where: Wide Right, 2100 Curtis Street, Denver

Cost: $12

The Lowdown: Join hosts Andie Main and Jeff Stonic for a night of games and comedy focusing on the theme of sexuality. Find out more here.

Ken Jeong & Joel McHale

When: September 10

Where: Bellco Theatre, 1100 Stout St, Denver

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Joel McHale is an actor, comedian, and TV host known best for his starring role on NBC’s Community, as well as his time as host of E!’s The Soup. Ken Jeong is an actor, writer and producer known for his memorable role of “Mr. Chow” in the hangover. Proceeds from the show will benefit The Zarlengo Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports educational programs for learning disabled children in Colorado. More information here.

The Dead Room: Comedy Without Laughter

When: September 16

Where: Wide Right, 2100 Curtis St, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Hosted by Jeff Stonic and Jacob Jonas, Denver comics go all out to make the audience laugh, while the audience tries their hardest not to laugh. Find out more here.

Frankie Quiñones

When: September 16-17

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th Street Denver

Cost: $30

The Lowdown: Frankie Quiñones is a stand-up comedian, actor and star of the new Hulu series This Fool. Best known for his character work, he tours as himself but “also as ‘Creeper’ (a reformed cholo turned fitness guru) and “Juanita Carmelita” (a spicy suburban drama queen).” His half-hour special Superhomies is streaming on HBO Max. Get tickets here.

Xasmin Garza

When: September 16-17

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Comedian and actress Xasmin Garza recently made her debut on HBO Max’s Comedy Chingonas. Garza was a Latino Stand Up Comedy Competition Finalist for HBO Max’s Entre Nos in 2021, and a Finalist in the New York Comedy Festival in 2019. More information here.

Andrew Santino

When: September 24

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Comedian and actor Andrew Santino has starred in FX’s Dave, Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, and is the host of the popular podcasts Whiskey Ginger and Bad Friends. His hour-long special Home Field Advantage debuted on Showtime in 2017. Santino will be hosting a special taping of his Tito Cheeto Tour right here in the Mile High, get tickets here.

Rotating Tap Comedy

When: September 24

Where: Empourium Brewing, 4385 W. 42nd Ave Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Rotating Tap is Colorado’s only touring show bringing live comedy to all your favorite breweries, featuring comics seen on Netflix, HBO, Comedy Central and more! More information here.

Steve Trevino

When: September 29 -October 1

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place Greenwood Village

Cost: $25-35

The Lowdown: Comedian Steve Trevino has appeared on The Late Late Show, Comics Unleashed and BET’s Comicview. His second comedy special Relatable is currently streaming on Netflix. Purchase tickets here.