This Week in Concerts – The Weeknd, Pitbull, Korn and More

This week in concerts, The Weeknd stops by Empower Field, Pitbull returns to Colorado to play at Red Rocks Amphitheatre while Korn and Evanescence take the stage at Ball Arena. Additionally, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre will host two, single-day, festival-style shows — 93.3’s Big Gig with A Day To Remember, Jimmy Eat World and Silversun Pickups as well as the Punk in Drublic Craft Beer and Music Festival with guests NOFX, Pennywise, Circle Jerks and many more. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

8/16 – Korn, Evanescence

8/21 – Swedish House Mafia

8/16 – Electronic Tuesdays:

8/18 – Hans Glader, Alana English

8/18 – Barooka, Odd Zoo

8/19 – Comisar, Lowcation

8/19 – Trovarsi, ALX-106

8/20 – Saturna, Orenda

8/21 – K.L.O. Denizen

8/16 – Danno Simpson, Ryan Dart

8/20 – Deca, Homeboy Sandman

8/17 – Moogie Funke, Mike Greenfield and more

8/18 – Rave & Roses Us

8/19 – Joe Hertler & The Rainbow

8/20 – Miss Va

8/17 – Nascar Aloe

8/18 – Mystic Grizzly, Tripzy Leary and more

8/19 – Extra Gold, Trevor Michael Band and more

8/20 – Sabin Rai & The Pharaoh

8/21 – Anna Moss & The Nightshades, The Copper Children and more

8/20 – Bass Ops: Megalodon

8/20 – Cut Snake

8/15 – Zaremba Jazz Fellowship

8/16 – Joel Ross

8/17 – After Midnight

8/18 – Annie Booth, Dawn Clement and more

8/19 – Emmaline

8/18 – The Weeknd

8/19 – Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival: NOFX, Pennywise and more

8/15 – Danielle Ponder, Amazing Adventures

8/16 – 49 Winchester, Estin and more

8/17 – Hand Turkey, Lavendar Jones and more

8/18 – American Aquarium, Willi Carlisle

8/19 – The Losers Club, Hellocentral and more

8/20 – Darkarts, The Patient Zeros

8/21 – Pony Bradshaw, Tony Kamel

8/16 – Open Mic

8/19 – Goldilox

8/20 – Occam’s Rose, Amaryllys and

8/21 – She Wants Revenge

8/15 – Vlad Gershevich

8/16 – Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn and more

8/17 – Diana Castro

8/18 – Dave Randon Trio

8/19 – Sper Magick

8/20 – Alive on Arrival, Joe Sanford

8/21 – Dave Randon Trio

8/17 – Willië Schandel, Ponze and more

8/18 – Saving Abel

8/19 – Tha Dogg Pound

8/20 – Barstool Messiah, Cyclo Sonic and more

8/21 – Kardinalklay

8/15 – Bodega, The Sickly Hecks and more

8/16 – …And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead, New Candys

8/17 – Izaak Opatz, Austin Leonard Jones nad more

8/18 – The KVB, M!r!m and more

8/19 – The Red Scare, County Drain and more

8/20 – Dry Ice, The Sum Beachers and more

8/16 – Dark Tuesdays

8/18 – Egoista, Trauma Czars and more

8/19 – Enterprise Earth, Within Destruction and more

8/20 – DJ Paul Italiano

8/21 – Testify, Royals

8/16 – Trial & Error, Polearm and more

8/18 – Duskus, Njoy and more

8/19 – Down in Denver 2022 Preparty: Indie Dance Party

8/20 – Down in Denver 2022: Pink Fuzz

8/21 – Down in Denver 2022: Dressy Bessy

8/16 – Big Time Rush

8/18 – Ginga Brazilian Blast

8/21 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, Snakes

8/16 – Spaceface, Petite Amie and more

8/18 – Kaitlin Butts, The Josh Walker Band and more

8/19 – Kid Smoko, Ultra and more

8/20 – Legs., Octopus Tree and more

8/21 – Dreamgirl, CD Ghost

8/16 – Jade Novah, Jared Brady and more

8/18 – Eelke Kleijn

8/19 – Steady Flow, Melody Lines and more

8/20 – Franky Wah, Adam Stark

8/17 – The Ryan Fourt Trio

8/18 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Sextet

8/19 – The Taylor Clay Quartet

8/20 – The Peter Sommer Quintet

8/21 – Daryl Gott Quintet

8/17 – Jeremiah Tall, DJ Jus Chill

8/18 – The Black Creatures, Pink Hawks

8/19 – High Lonesome Bluegrass, DJ Memville

8/20 – Sugar Britches, DJ Memville and more

8/21 – DJ A-L

8/17 – Cuco, Neoma

8/18 – Polyphia, Unprocessed

8/18 – Shamir

8/19 – Paws, DJ Simone Says

8/20 – Wes Watkins

8/16 – Richie Kotzen

8/19 – The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From The Path and more

8/20 – Chili Powder, Reptiles & Samurai

8/21 – Denver School of Rock

8/17 – Homeslice

8/18 – Wash Park Band

8/16 – Amos Lee, Noah Kahan

8/17 – Mt. Joy

8/18 – Goose

8/19 – Pitbull, Iggy Azaela

8/20 – Reggae on The Rocks: Rebelution, Steel Pulse and more

8/21 – Reggae on The Rocks: The Meditations, DENM and more

8/17 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

8/19 – Ben Mulwana, Silver and Smoke

8/20 – Scott Clay

8/16 – Cyst Tour Kickoff

8/17 – Oxygen Destroyer, Phthisis and more

8/18 – Coliseum St., Kill Tuvho

8/20 – 1KCope, Fuego and more

8/21 – Electric Condor, King Crawdad and more

8/20 – Porlolo, Hollow Head

8/17 – Peaches, Yvie Oddly

8/19 – The All Girl Reggaeton Party: Sorry Papi

8/18 – Thee Mike B

8/19 – Jayceeoh

8/20 – Madds

8/17 – Buckcherry

8/19 – Musical Life Denver Adult Show

8/20 – Musical Life Denver Youth Show

8/15 – Carly Goli, DJLen and more

8/16 – Summer Madness: Arell’s 40th Birfffday Dance Party

8/17 – Mythirst, Ranma and more

8/18 – Flyworld IV: YGuy, Space Dude and more

8/19 – Pipin Hot, Bubala and more

8/20 – Nonplussed, Oni Mode and more

8/20 – Edamame, Andrew Rothschild and more

8/21 – Summer Songwriter Showcase: Bakin Bits, Michael Capshaw and more

8/21 – Denver EDM Friends: Open Deck