This Week in Concerts – The Weeknd, Pitbull, Korn and More

This week in concerts, The Weeknd stops by Empower Field, Pitbull returns to Colorado to play at Red Rocks Amphitheatre while Korn and Evanescence take the stage at Ball Arena. Additionally, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre will host two, single-day, festival-style shows — 93.3’s Big Gig with A Day To Remember, Jimmy Eat World and Silversun Pickups as well as the Punk in Drublic Craft Beer and Music Festival with guests NOFX, Pennywise, Circle Jerks and many more. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
8/16 – Korn, Evanescence
8/21 – Swedish House Mafia
The Black Box
8/16 – Electronic Tuesdays:
8/18 – Hans Glader, Alana English
8/18 – Barooka, Odd Zoo
8/19 – Comisar, Lowcation
8/19 – Trovarsi, ALX-106
8/20 – Saturna, Orenda
8/21 – K.L.O. Denizen
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
8/16 – Danno Simpson, Ryan Dart
8/20 – Deca, Homeboy Sandman
The Bluebird Theater
8/17 – Moogie Funke, Mike Greenfield and more
8/18 – Rave & Roses Us
8/19 – Joe Hertler & The Rainbow
8/20 – Miss Va
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
8/17 – Nascar Aloe
8/18 – Mystic Grizzly, Tripzy Leary and more
8/19 – Extra Gold, Trevor Michael Band and more
8/20 – Sabin Rai & The Pharaoh
8/21 – Anna Moss & The Nightshades, The Copper Children and more
Club Vinyl
8/20 – Bass Ops: Megalodon
8/20 – Cut Snake
Dazzle
8/15 – Zaremba Jazz Fellowship
8/16 – Joel Ross
8/17 – After Midnight
8/18 – Annie Booth, Dawn Clement and more
8/19 – Emmaline
Empower Field
8/18 – The Weeknd
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
8/19 – Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival: NOFX, Pennywise and more
Globe Hall
8/15 – Danielle Ponder, Amazing Adventures
8/16 – 49 Winchester, Estin and more
8/17 – Hand Turkey, Lavendar Jones and more
8/18 – American Aquarium, Willi Carlisle
8/19 – The Losers Club, Hellocentral and more
8/20 – Darkarts, The Patient Zeros
8/21 – Pony Bradshaw, Tony Kamel
Goosetown Tavern
8/16 – Open Mic
8/19 – Goldilox
8/20 – Occam’s Rose, Amaryllys and
The Gothic Theatre
8/21 – She Wants Revenge
Herb’s Hideout
8/15 – Vlad Gershevich
8/16 – Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn and more
8/17 – Diana Castro
8/18 – Dave Randon Trio
8/19 – Sper Magick
8/20 – Alive on Arrival, Joe Sanford
8/21 – Dave Randon Trio
Herman’s Hideaway
8/17 – Willië Schandel, Ponze and more
8/18 – Saving Abel
8/19 – Tha Dogg Pound
8/20 – Barstool Messiah, Cyclo Sonic and more
8/21 – Kardinalklay
Hi-Dive
8/15 – Bodega, The Sickly Hecks and more
8/16 – …And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead, New Candys
8/17 – Izaak Opatz, Austin Leonard Jones nad more
8/18 – The KVB, M!r!m and more
8/19 – The Red Scare, County Drain and more
8/20 – Dry Ice, The Sum Beachers and more
HQ
8/16 – Dark Tuesdays
8/18 – Egoista, Trauma Czars and more
8/19 – Enterprise Earth, Within Destruction and more
8/20 – DJ Paul Italiano
8/21 – Testify, Royals
Larimer Lounge
8/16 – Trial & Error, Polearm and more
8/18 – Duskus, Njoy and more
8/19 – Down in Denver 2022 Preparty: Indie Dance Party
8/20 – Down in Denver 2022: Pink Fuzz
8/21 – Down in Denver 2022: Dressy Bessy
Levitt Pavilion Denver
8/16 – Big Time Rush
8/18 – Ginga Brazilian Blast
8/21 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, Snakes
Lost Lake
8/16 – Spaceface, Petite Amie and more
8/18 – Kaitlin Butts, The Josh Walker Band and more
8/19 – Kid Smoko, Ultra and more
8/20 – Legs., Octopus Tree and more
8/21 – Dreamgirl, CD Ghost
Meow Wolf
8/16 – Jade Novah, Jared Brady and more
8/18 – Eelke Kleijn
8/19 – Steady Flow, Melody Lines and more
8/20 – Franky Wah, Adam Stark
Nocturne
8/17 – The Ryan Fourt Trio
8/18 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Sextet
8/19 – The Taylor Clay Quartet
8/20 – The Peter Sommer Quintet
8/21 – Daryl Gott Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
8/17 – Jeremiah Tall, DJ Jus Chill
8/18 – The Black Creatures, Pink Hawks
8/19 – High Lonesome Bluegrass, DJ Memville
8/20 – Sugar Britches, DJ Memville and more
8/21 – DJ A-L
The Ogden Theatre
8/17 – Cuco, Neoma
8/18 – Polyphia, Unprocessed
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
8/18 – Shamir
8/19 – Paws, DJ Simone Says
8/20 – Wes Watkins
8/21 – Wes Watkins
The Oriental Theater
8/16 – Richie Kotzen
8/19 – The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From The Path and more
8/20 – Chili Powder, Reptiles & Samurai
8/21 – Denver School of Rock
Pelican Bay at Cherry Creek State Park
8/17 – Homeslice
8/18 – Wash Park Band
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
8/16 – Amos Lee, Noah Kahan
8/17 – Mt. Joy
8/18 – Goose
8/19 – Pitbull, Iggy Azaela
8/20 – Reggae on The Rocks: Rebelution, Steel Pulse and more
8/21 – Reggae on The Rocks: The Meditations, DENM and more
Roxy Broadway
8/17 – Live Jazz & Open Jam
8/19 – Ben Mulwana, Silver and Smoke
8/20 – Scott Clay
Seventh Circle Music Collective
8/16 – Cyst Tour Kickoff
8/17 – Oxygen Destroyer, Phthisis and more
8/18 – Coliseum St., Kill Tuvho
8/20 – 1KCope, Fuego and more
8/21 – Electric Condor, King Crawdad and more
Skylark Lounge
8/20 – Porlolo, Hollow Head
Summit
8/17 – Peaches, Yvie Oddly
8/19 – The All Girl Reggaeton Party: Sorry Papi
Temple Night Club
8/18 – Thee Mike B
8/19 – Jayceeoh
8/20 – Madds
The Venue
8/17 – Buckcherry
8/19 – Musical Life Denver Adult Show
8/20 – Musical Life Denver Youth Show
Your Mom’s House
8/15 – Carly Goli, DJLen and more
8/16 – Summer Madness: Arell’s 40th Birfffday Dance Party
8/17 – Mythirst, Ranma and more
8/18 – Flyworld IV: YGuy, Space Dude and more
8/19 – Pipin Hot, Bubala and more
8/20 – Nonplussed, Oni Mode and more
8/20 – Edamame, Andrew Rothschild and more
8/21 – Summer Songwriter Showcase: Bakin Bits, Michael Capshaw and more
8/21 – Denver EDM Friends: Open Deck