For advertising, event sponsorship, media kit, monthly specials:

[email protected]

303.888.5455

This Week in Concerts – The Weeknd, Pitbull, Korn and More

Music
Home
9 min read

This week in concerts, The Weeknd stops by Empower Field, Pitbull returns to Colorado to play at Red Rocks Amphitheatre while Korn and Evanescence take the stage at Ball Arena. Additionally, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre will host two, single-day, festival-style shows — 93.3’s Big Gig with A Day To Remember, Jimmy Eat World and Silversun Pickups as well as the Punk in Drublic Craft Beer and Music Festival with guests NOFX, Pennywise, Circle Jerks and many more. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

Evanescence, touring band, national act

Evanescence. Photo by Kenneth Coles

8/16 – Korn, Evanescence

8/21 – Swedish House Mafia

The Black Box

8/16 – Electronic Tuesdays:

8/18 – Hans Glader, Alana English

8/18 – Barooka, Odd Zoo

8/19 – Comisar, Lowcation

8/19 – Trovarsi, ALX-106

8/20 – Saturna, Orenda

8/21 – K.L.O. Denizen

The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

8/16 – Danno Simpson, Ryan Dart

8/20 – Deca, Homeboy Sandman

The Bluebird Theater

8/17 – Moogie Funke, Mike Greenfield and more

8/18 – Rave & Roses Us

8/19 – Joe Hertler & The Rainbow

8/20 – Miss Va

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

8/17 – Nascar Aloe

8/18 – Mystic Grizzly, Tripzy Leary and more

8/19 – Extra Gold, Trevor Michael Band and more

8/20 – Sabin Rai & The Pharaoh

8/21 – Anna Moss & The Nightshades, The Copper Children and more

Club Vinyl

8/20 – Bass Ops: Megalodon

8/20 – Cut Snake

Dazzle

8/15 – Zaremba Jazz Fellowship

8/16 – Joel Ross

8/16 – Joel Ross

8/17 – After Midnight

8/18 – Annie Booth, Dawn Clement and more

8/19 – Emmaline

8/19 – Emmaline

Empower Field

8/18 – The Weeknd

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Pennywise touring band, national act

Pennywise. Photo by Mark Tepsic.

8/19 – Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival: NOFX, Pennywise and more

Globe Hall

8/15 – Danielle Ponder, Amazing Adventures

8/16 – 49 Winchester, Estin and more

8/17 – Hand Turkey, Lavendar Jones and more

8/18 – American Aquarium, Willi Carlisle

8/19 – The Losers Club, Hellocentral and more

8/20 – Darkarts, The Patient Zeros

8/21 – Pony Bradshaw, Tony Kamel

Goosetown Tavern

8/16 – Open Mic

8/19 – Goldilox

8/20 – Occam’s Rose, Amaryllys and

The Gothic Theatre

8/21 – She Wants Revenge

Herb’s Hideout

8/15 – Vlad Gershevich

8/16 – Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn and more

8/17 – Diana Castro

8/18 – Dave Randon Trio

8/19 – Sper Magick

8/20 – Alive on Arrival, Joe Sanford

8/21 – Dave Randon Trio

Herman’s Hideaway

8/17 – Willië Schandel, Ponze and more

8/18 – Saving Abel

8/19 – Tha Dogg Pound

8/20 – Barstool Messiah, Cyclo Sonic and more

8/21 – Kardinalklay

Hi-Dive

 

8/15 – Bodega, The Sickly Hecks and more

8/16 – …And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead, New Candys

8/17 – Izaak Opatz, Austin Leonard Jones nad more

8/18 – The KVB, M!r!m and more

8/19 – The Red Scare, County Drain and more

8/20 – Dry Ice, The Sum Beachers and more

HQ

8/16 – Dark Tuesdays

8/18 – Egoista, Trauma Czars and more

8/19 – Enterprise Earth, Within Destruction and more

8/20 – DJ Paul Italiano

8/21 – Testify, Royals

Larimer Lounge

8/16 – Trial & Error, Polearm and more

8/18 – Duskus, Njoy and more

8/19 – Down in Denver 2022 Preparty: Indie Dance Party

8/20 – Down in Denver 2022: Pink Fuzz

8/21 – Down in Denver 2022: Dressy Bessy

Levitt Pavilion Denver

8/16 – Big Time Rush

8/18 – Ginga Brazilian Blast

8/21 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, Snakes

Lost Lake

8/16 – Spaceface, Petite Amie and more

8/18 – Kaitlin Butts, The Josh Walker Band and more

8/19 – Kid Smoko, Ultra and more

8/20 – Legs., Octopus Tree and more

8/21 – Dreamgirl, CD Ghost

Meow Wolf

8/16 – Jade Novah, Jared Brady and more

8/18 – Eelke Kleijn

8/19 – Steady Flow, Melody Lines and more

8/20 – Franky Wah, Adam Stark

Nocturne

8/17 – The Ryan Fourt Trio

8/18 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Sextet

8/19 – The Taylor Clay Quartet

8/20 – The Peter Sommer Quintet

8/21 – Daryl Gott Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

8/17 – Jeremiah Tall, DJ Jus Chill

8/18 – The Black Creatures, Pink Hawks

8/19 – High Lonesome Bluegrass, DJ Memville

8/20 – Sugar Britches, DJ Memville and more

8/21 – DJ A-L

The Ogden Theatre

Neoma, local singer, local artist

Neoma. Photo by Roxanna Carrasco.

8/17 – Cuco, Neoma

8/18 – Polyphia, Unprocessed

READ: Premiere – Neoma’s “Hyperreal” Is Caught Between Dreams and Technology, Love and Contemplation

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

8/18 – Shamir

8/19 – Paws, DJ Simone Says

8/20 – Wes Watkins

8/21 – Wes Watkins

The Oriental Theater

8/16 – Richie Kotzen

8/19 – The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From The Path and more

8/20 – Chili Powder, Reptiles & Samurai

8/21 – Denver School of Rock

Pelican Bay at Cherry Creek State Park 

8/17 – Homeslice

8/18 – Wash Park Band

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Pitbull, touring artist, national act

Pitbull at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Photo by Daniel Amimoto.

 

8/16 – Amos Lee, Noah Kahan

8/17 – Mt. Joy

8/18 – Goose

8/19 – Pitbull, Iggy Azaela

8/20 – Reggae on The Rocks: Rebelution, Steel Pulse and more

8/21 – Reggae on The Rocks: The Meditations, DENM and more

Roxy Broadway

8/17 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

8/19 – Ben Mulwana, Silver and Smoke

8/20 – Scott Clay

Seventh Circle Music Collective

8/16 – Cyst Tour Kickoff

8/17 – Oxygen Destroyer, Phthisis and more

8/18 – Coliseum St., Kill Tuvho

8/20 – 1KCope, Fuego and more

8/21 – Electric Condor, King Crawdad and more

Skylark Lounge

8/20 – Porlolo, Hollow Head

Summit

8/17 – Peaches, Yvie Oddly

8/19 – The All Girl Reggaeton Party: Sorry Papi

Temple Night Club

8/18 – Thee Mike B

8/19 – Jayceeoh

8/20 – Madds

The Venue

8/17 – Buckcherry

8/19 – Musical Life Denver Adult Show

8/20 – Musical Life Denver Youth Show

Your Mom’s House

8/15 – Carly Goli, DJLen and more

8/16 – Summer Madness: Arell’s 40th Birfffday Dance Party

8/17 – Mythirst, Ranma and more

8/18 – Flyworld IV: YGuy, Space Dude and more

8/19 – Pipin Hot, Bubala and more

8/20 – Nonplussed, Oni Mode and more

8/20 – Edamame, Andrew Rothschild and more

8/21 – Summer Songwriter Showcase: Bakin Bits, Michael Capshaw and more

8/21 – Denver EDM Friends: Open Deck