Review – CADENZA Was a Vibrant Representation of Denver’s Creative Community

Last Saturday, Void Studios on S. Broadway transformed into a vibrant representation of Denver’s creative community for 303 Magazine’s second CADENZA celebration. With a specially curated lineup of local DJs and producers led by Mport’s wonky bass music, a fashion pop-up featuring local designers Hot Pink Matter, NUR (high-end jewelry line), Tyne Hall, Menez and high-flying circus entertainment from The Circus Foundry, CADENZA packaged the spirit of Denver into a late-night party with underground warehouse vibes and immaculate entertainment.

Following the Emerging Designer Challenge Runway Show, where seven designers competed for their chance to showcase their style at this year’s Denver Fashion Week, the runway transformed into a dancefloor as the attendees migrated to the bar and got ready for the lights to dim down.

When Mport came on, Void Studios transformed from a fashion-focused, photoshoot-ready space to a colorful, high-decimal rave complete with lasers, aerial performers and an explosive dancefloor.

From 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Mport rocked the house with deep bass, collabs with some of Denver’s most prominent producers like Kyral x Banko and TVBOO and a healthy mix of traditional dubstep, house music and even a quick drum and bass section to keep the audience on their toes. Whether he was dropping a fresh bass remix of the classic “Cha Cha Slide,” or sampling Adventure Time for some classic wookery, the crowd loved every minute spent dancing around the hanging hoops and neon jugglers.

The party didn’t stop with Mport, though. After he left the stage, Stoic, another Denver-based DJ and producer, took over and dropped some of the most eclectic styles EDM has to offer — and the crowd kept the energy up for him and 2 SLIKK, who closed the night out with a refreshing dosage of reggae vibes and Latin flair until the night eventually came to a halt at 3:30 a.m.

Denver is saturated with flashy clubs and distinguished venues that showcase artists from all corners of the music world and physical globe. From Monday to Sunday, you can find countless shows at world-renowned venues like the iconic Red Rocks Ampitheatre or stadiums like the Ball Arena and 1st Bank Center, all the way down to local favorites like the Ogden and the Fillmore. The corporate nature of these places, and the massive status of the artists who perform there, don’t always provide the sort of intimate environment for up-and-comers to shine in the spotlight. And unless you’re spending your Saturday night at Temple, you probably won’t experience the intersection of Denver’s creative communities that CADENZA provided. Denver has so much to offer, and CADENZA is here to be that vessel.

All photography by Shelby Moeller. See the full CADENZA gallery here.