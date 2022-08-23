Just Announced – Denver Fashion Week Fall ’22 Returns with New Shows

Denver Fashion Week (DFW), Colorado’s all-inclusive and largest fashion event, returns for another season Nov. 12-20. Produced by 303 Magazine, the event celebrates local, national and international fashion while elevating the economic development of the Denver fashion industry.

This fall, DFW will provide a platform for emerging and sought-after designers through week-long runway shows held at The Sports Castle, a Non Plus Ultra venue, on two different levels, offering two levels of price tickets and show experience.

This season’s nonprofit partner is Dress For Success Denver, an organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and life.

Check out the DFW Fall 22′ designer lineup below and secure your runway seats HERE before they’re gone.

Day One: Local Couture

Where: The Sports Castle, 1000 N Broadway, Denver

When: Saturday, Nov. 12, 7 – 11 p.m.

Tickets: $40-$300, purchase here

The Lowdown: The first night of Denver Fashion Week kicks off with local Denver designers Steve Sells, Rachel Marie Hurst, Mona Lucero, SKYEAIRE, Menez to Society, Tyne Hall, INHERENT, Darkm0th Industry, Wastebound and Gyidah.

Day Two: Kids Show & Hair Show

Where: The Sports Castle, 1000 N Broadway, Denver

When: Sunday, Nov. 13, 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Tickets: $90 – $125, purchase here

The Lowdown: This runway show, dedicated to kids’ couture, will showcase the best of children’s fashion in Denver. Featuring Factory Fashion, Dragonwing Girl, Kim Likes Clothes, and dance performance by Cherry Creek Dance, young and aspiring designers, models and fashion lovers will come together on a world-class stage.

Where: The Sports Castle, 1000 N Broadway, Denver

When: Sunday, Nov. 13, 5 – 9 p.m.

Tickets: $45 – $100, purchase here

The Lowdown: In collaboration with Southwest Hairstyling Awards, this night will be one to remember. Denver Fashion Week attendees will have the chance to see Denver’s most exciting hairstyles showcased on a diverse array of models, hair celebrities on the runway, and presenting awards, so this show is a can’t-miss.

Hair Show

Birch Salon

Elijah Gonzales

Nyla

Ashley

Rita B Salon

Look Salon

Day Three: Workshops

Where: The Sports Castle, 1000 N Broadway, Denver

When: Monday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.

Tickets:

The Lowdown:

Day Four: Lifestyle

Where: The Sports Castle, 1000 N Broadway, Denver

When: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $40 – $110, purchase here

The Lowdown: Rabbitjax Clothing, Haven Collective, Glam it, Fashion Curator, Warming and more to be announced soon take to the runway for a night of lifestyle apparel. Expect to see everything from intricate handmade clothing and accessories to everyday wear.

Day Five: Streetwear

Where: The Sports Castle, 1000 N Broadway, Denver

When: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 6 – 9:45 p.m.

Tickets: $70 – $110, purchase here

The Lowdown: Every year, many guests leave Denver Fashion Week crediting streetwear to stealing the show. See Idiot Cult, efta, Gulosch and Adobe Darko showcase unique pieces to define this season’s streetwear style.

Day Six: Activewear

Where: The Sports Castle, 1000 N Broadway, Denver

When: Thursday, Nov. 17, 6 – 9:45 p.m.

Tickets: $40 – $110, purchase here

The Lowdown: Denver is known as one of the fittest cities in the country, so Denver Fashion Week decided to bring fitness and activewear to the runway for the very first time this season. Iron Pulse, Irari Ford and more designers TBA, promise a night of elevated activewear to inspire fit and outdoorsy Denverites.

Day Seven: National Fashion

Where: The Sports Castle, 1000 N Broadway, Denver

When: Saturday, Nov. 19, 7 – 11 p.m.

Tickets: $40 – $300, purchase here

The Lowdown: Nothing is off limits for this crowd-favorite show. Inspiring designers from across the country are headed to the Mile High City to showcase their favorite collections of the season. Expect to see works from Rashia Brown, VDL, Giulianelli Designs, Bukkyara, Creative Clother, Geo in Style and Stevie Boi.

Day Eight: Sustainable Fashion

Where: The Sports Castle, 1000 N Broadway, Denver.

When: Sunday, Nov. 20, 4 – 8 p.m.

Tickets: $40 – $110, purchase here

The Lowdown: The Hause Collective, Rags, Scarlett Begonias Vintage & Thrift, The Common Collective, The Lost Room, The enomi, Killionare, Imaginary Friends and Unique ujean are all brands committed to sustainability. Their impressive line of work will not only decorate the runway but leave attendees inspired, a core value of Denver Fashion Week.

Denver Fashion Week Fall 2022 Promo Shoot Credits

Runway Director & Styling: Hailey Hodapp

Creative Director, Photographer & Videographer: David Rossa

Hair:

Hair Assistant:

Makeup:

Fashion:

Models:

Assistants: