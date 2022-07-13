Things To Do in and Around Denver This Weekend: 7/13 – 7/17

Denver has some popping events lined up this weekend. Kick it off with some interesting facts at Mixed Taste and end it by strutting your stuff at the Model Workshop: Prepare Yourself To Walk DFW Fall 2022 Runway. Whatever the weekend has planned for you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, July 13

Mixed Taste

When: July 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: MCA Denver presents Mixed Taste: Dream Technology & Boreal Toads. The series explores two different topics that somehow find common ground. This Monday you can hear from Laurie Polisky, Stefan Ekernas and poet Suzi Q. Smith.

Shake It Up! Cocktail Class

When: July 13, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Deviation Distilling, 900 W. 1st Ave. #150, Denver

Cost: $45, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Deviation Distilling hosts a Shake It Up! Cocktail Class. The course will teach you how to create three different seasonal cocktails with Deviation’s gin and whiskey, fruits, spices and more for a lavish evening.

RISE Comedy Festival

When: July 13 – 17

Where: Various locations

Cost: $25 – $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: RISE Comedy is back in Denver for a week of stand-up, improv and sketch comedy. You can watch performances from some hilarious local comedians and laugh all weekend long.

The Unreal Garden

When: July 13, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Verse Immersive, 500 16th Street Mall #261, Denver

Cost: $13.99 – $29.99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Verse Immersive partners with Enklu to present The Unreal Garden. You can explore an immersive augmented reality exploration of your inner child with animal characters, different landscapes and an interactive story.

Sci-Fi Film Series: Don’t Look Up

When: July 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $14.95, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science continues its Sci-Fi Film Series. You can view the film Don’t Look Up and hear from museum scientists and Vincent Piturro, an English and Film professor at MSU Denver about the dichotomy between science and film and how they meet in the middle.

Punketry

When: July 13, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 donation at entry

The Lowdown: Black Market Translation partners with Mutiny Information Cafe to combine poetry and punk together for the perfect combination to create Punketry. This Wednesday you can listen to performances from Kate Kettelkamp, Nicole Morning,

Kaylee Bender and more.

‘Rocki’s Denver Farewell’ Strawberry Kölsch Firkin Release

When: July 13, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chill out with a ‘Rocki’s Denver Farewell’ Strawberry Kölsch Firkin Release. Copper Kettle Brewing Company presents the traditional style Kölsch created with strawberry for a slight sweetness and bright taste, perfect for summer sipping.

Thursday, July 14

Hanuman Festival

When: July 14 – 17

Where: Yellow Barn Farm, 9417 N. Foothills Highway, Longmont

Cost: $20 – $595, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let go of stresses at the Hanuman Festival. The festival features four days of yoga, farming and mindfulness with a side of activism for a retreat like none other.

Movies at McGregor

When: July 14, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pull up a lawn chair and relax during Movies at McGregor Square. This Thursday you can view a film on the 66-foot LED screen while snacking on concessions and imbibing in bar sips.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: July 14, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair or bring a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company and delight in bites from Del Mar while relaxing to watch Black Panther on a 30-foot projector.

Friday, July 15

Sweet Tunes

When: July 15, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sweet Cooie’s, 3506 E. 12th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jam out to some live music while diving into delectable ice cream at Sweet Tunes. Sweet Cooie’s hosts the evening with a live performance from Roots & Rhythm on the patio.

B-Side Music Friday

When: July 15, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s B-Side Music is back for the summer. The series features a night to rock out to some new and innovative local musicians with a performance from [email protected]$t and THE TMRW PPL on the rooftop.

Snowed In Blackberry Release

When: July 15, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company releases its Snowed In Blackberry 2022 brew this Friday. The imperial oatmeal stout is made with tart blackberries and aged in bourbon barrels for a sweet and deep finish.

LUKI Brewery’s Two-Year Anniversary Bash

When: July 15 – 17

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: LUKI Brewery presents its Two-Year Anniversary Bash. You can raise a glass to two years of achievements with live music, beer releases, a magic show and more.

Global Dance Festival

When: July 15 – 16

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $99 – $249, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dance your heart out with the Global Dance Festival. The festival, held at Empower Field, will feature two days of music from DJs and musicians such as Blossom, Ivy Lab and Above & Beyond for a banging weekend.

Saturday, July 16

Lumonics Immersed

When: July 16, 8 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11, Denver

Cost: $25, register here

The Lowdown: Dive into a multi-sensory adventure with Lumonics Immersed. The event aims to refresh your body, mind and spirit. Before and after the exploration you can take a look at more than 75 light artworks in the front gallery rooms, art studio and performance space.

Saturday Night Bazaar When: July 16, 4 – 8 p.m. Where: 1611 Raleigh St., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Explore the streets of Sloan’s Lake neighborhood during a Saturday Night Bazaar. The event hosted by DenverBazaar features more than 50 local vendors presenting their goods. You can grab a glass of wine or beer from a cash bar and shop all of the amazing fashion, art and more.

Live Music at Woodie Fisher

When: July 16, 11 a.m – 2 p.m.

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. #100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woodie Fisher continues its Live Music series. This Saturday you can watch the Bailey Hinkley Grogan Duo perform live while you grab a bite and sip on a cool drink.

SexualiTEASE

When: July 16 – 17

Where: The Spark Theater, 4847 Pearl St. #B4, Boulder

Cost: $20 – $75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Boulder Burlesque hosts the SexualiTEASE: A Sizzling Summer Burlesque Show. You can watch performances from a variety of sensual acts, embrace your seductive side and more during the show. 10% of proceeds from the event will be donated to Queer Asterisk.

Yoga on the Terrace

When: July 16, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: The ART, a Hotel (Denver), 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: The ART, a Hotel partners up with Black Swan Yoga for Yoga on the Terrace. You can flow into a yoga session with an instructor while taking in a view of the gorgeous Mile High City.

Sunday, July 17

Denver Makers Market

When: July 17, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Park Hill Treasures, 6035 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Shop from over 85 local artisans, crafters and more during a Denver Makers Market. You can also have the chance to win a drawn prize as you peruse all of the vendors.

Summer Yoga in the Park

When: June 17, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Donation-based, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses during the Summer Yoga in the park. The event features a yoga session for everybody in City Park guided by a yoga instructor for a relaxing start to the morning. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to stay hydrated.

Passport to Happiness

When: Starts July 17

Where: All Little Man Ice Cream locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream launches its Passport to Happiness this Sunday. You can pick up a passport at any Little Man Ice Cream or sister location and start collecting your stamps for a chance to win free ice cream for a year.

10 Course Sushi Tasting Pop-Up

When: July 17

Where: A5 Steakhouse Denver, 1600 15th St., Denver

Cost: $200, get tickets here

The Lowdown: A5 Steakhouse presents a 10 Course Sushi Tasting Pop-Up. You can sample fresh sushi and sashimi from Chef Max Mackissock and Chef Corey Baker during the Japanese Kaiseki experience.

Shakesbeer: Cymbeline

When: July 17, 4 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate Shakespeare and beer at this comical take on Cymbeline. You can laugh along to the wild and boozy performance that pokes fun at the original play as the actors imbibe throughout the show.

Live Music at Tap & Burger

When: July 17 – 31 and August 1

Where: Tap & Burger Belleview Station, 4910 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tap & Burger hosts Live Music every Sunday. You can relax with a brew and burger and listen to music from local bands during the summer series.

#bRUNchClub at Whole Sol

When: July 17, 9 a.m.

Where: Whole Sol Blend Bar Sloan’s Lake, 1735 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start your weekend off bright and early during #bRUNchClub at Whole Sol. bRUNch Running partners with Whole Sol for a tasty and fit morning. You can join in on a 5k or 10k run and later dine on a flavor-filled brunch and grab a swag bag to take home.

Model Workshop: Prepare Yourself To Walk DFW Fall 2022 Runway

When: July 17, 4 p.m.

Where: Void Studios, 1790 S. Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to better strut your stuff at the Model Workshop: Prepare Yourself To Walk DFW Fall 2022 Runway. The workshop preps you for model auditions for Denver Fashion Week that occur on July 31.

Mark Your Calendar

Women Photographers Here and Now

When: July 19, 6 – 7:15 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $20, tickets available here

Sci-Fi Film Series

When: July 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $13.25, tickets available here

Modern Romance Panel

When: July 20, 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Westminster, 8885 Westminster Blvd., Westminster

Cost: Free admission

The Celestial & The Terrestrial: Artist Talk with Clarissa Tossin

When: July 28, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here