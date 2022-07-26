Recap – Global Dance Festival Captivated Denver’s Biggest Bassheads

Every year, Denver’s Global Dance Festival (GDF) proves a highlight of the summer concert season. 2022’s event was no exception. For fans looking to explore Denver’s expansive electronic music community, GDF was a perfect example of what Denver’s favorite DJs and producers have been up to. Of course, it wasn’t all local acts. Headliners like Excision, Ivy Lab and Wax Motif came from overseas to play in the Bass Capital of the World and were quick to point out how amazing the fan base is here in the Mile High.

GDF is about more than the music, though. It’s about the EDM culture. It’s about colorful, psychedelic art. It’s about festival fashion, flow toys and insane production including 100 ft. monitors, fireworks and lasers coating the air around you. Roughly 10,000 people gathered to get weird, laugh at goofy totems and dance with strangers. We loved every moment. Check out 303 Magazine’s recap of 2022’s Global Dance experience.

Video by Joy Weinberg. View the full Global Dance 2022 photo gallery here.