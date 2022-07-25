Festival Fashion Turns Heads at Global Dance

Festival-wear in Colorado is anything but typical, and Global Dance Festival at Empower Field this past week was no different. Over the years, rave fashion has matured from flower crowns to colorful, tinted glasses and from plain sneakers to sky-high platforms. Events like these come just a few times a year, making it the best time to go all out for fashion.

Alongside Decadence and Sonic Bloom, Global Dance Festival is known as one of the biggest rave events in Denver to come back year after year. The real show stopper, however, was the style that concert-goers brought.

“Raves are a place where people can be themselves, not have a care in the world, love each other, and simply create one big vibe,” Global Dance attendee Noah Renner said. “I met people I probably wouldn’t have if I had worn something different.”

Festival wear or “rave fashion” is unlike other styles in its ability to be edgy yet playful simultaneously. Most attendees opt for stylish and unique clothing, while also comfortable as events such as Global can keep attendees on their feet all day as temperatures remain high.

The accessories bring outfits to the next level and make rave fashion so unique. Colorful glasses have grown in popularity as they come in nearly every color and unusual shape such as clouds, drips, mushrooms or flames. Those who wear makeup tend to go all out with colorful eyeshadows, glitter and gemstones.

When preparing for festivals and raves, colorful and eclectic outfits can prove to be hard to find, so many people find their outfits through websites like iHeartRaves and Dolls Kill. Locally, stores such as Pair O’ Dimes and FashioNation carry unique clothes and shoes for the Denver rave crowd.

Check out some more of 303’s favorite outfits from this year.

All photography by Michael Hameister.