Just Announced — Mport Infuses Bass Music Into CADENZA Concert Series

CADENZA is about illuminating Denver’s creative community — that’s been 303 Magazine‘s mission since day one. From Denver Fashion Week to our annual 303 Music Vinyl, we’ve always curated the best experiences for our ever-growing, vibrant Mile High culture. That’s why, this year, we’ve taken things up a notch with CADENZA — a multifaceted live entertainment experience featuring Denver’s brightest talent from all corners of the creative world.

First and foremost: the music. There’s an endless supply of talented musicians across the sonic spectrum, but Denver’s reputation as “the bass capital of the world” is an interesting accolade we want to explore. That’s why Mport, an up-and-coming bass producer with a knack for creative samples and comedic flair, will be headlining CADENZA on August 20.

This will be Mport’s first headlining performance, and we’re pulling out all the stops to make it special. CADENZA is more than a concert. It’s an exploration of creative spaces. From aerial performers and circus entertainment to fashion pop-ups curated by local designers, every aspect of CADENZA is designed to illuminate Denver’s expansive artistic scene.

The 21+ event will take place from 10 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, in a private studio at 1790 S Bannock St. Tickets for CADENZA are on sale now. Purchase a ticket to ensure your attendance at the multifaceted event that will expose the most fascinating aspects of Denver’s nightlife.

Stay tuned for an interview with CADENZA’s latest headlining artist, Mport, next month in 303 Magazine‘s music section. Keep an eye out for the designers and late-night DJs to be featured at CADENZA, which will be announced in the coming weeks.