The MainStreet Fashion Show is back this summer, promising a studded lineup of local designers. Produced by Heather Dyamond, prior instants of the annual fashion event has seen a multitude of models showcasing a variety of designers, providing something for everyone — all in support of a good cause.

The event combines charity and fashion, acting as a fundraiser for Hana’s Hope, a local nonprofit that provides free and discounted wigs and services for women undergoing chemotherapy. The nonprofit’s founder, Hana, was inspired to create the nonprofit after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and faced extreme hair loss. While she had once devoted her career to creating wigs, following the support she received from the community as a result of her diagnosis, she founded the nonprofit to pay it forward.

Located at the Wild Goose in Parker on June 25, The MainStreet Fashion Show brings fashion to the communities outside of Denver. Featuring canine models from the Douglas County Dog Rescue for adoption, an aerialist performance and runway segments from Menez to Society, Andreas Tsagas, Staci Bernstein, Missy Cadwell, Nicolas Anthony, James Silvrants and Quana Madison, the event is an opportunity for fashion lovers to give back and enjoy a runway show in the process. Aditionally, the show will include three local upscale boutiques.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. The night will continue with live music and an after-party starting at 10 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

All photography by Liv Siegel.