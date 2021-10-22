Parker’s MainStreet Fashion Show Celebrated Fashion While Supporting a Good Cause

This past weekend, The MainStreet Fashion Show brought together members of the Colorado fashion community in support of Hana’s Hope, a local nonprofit. The show featured nine boutiques and designers, over 60 models and an eccentric array of fashion from fur to victorian era dresses and more.

Hana founded Hana’s Hope after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and faced extreme hair loss. She had previously dedicated her career to creating wigs, but after the amount of love and support that she received from the community following her diagnosis, she founded the nonprofit to pay it forward. The MainStreet Fashion Show, produced by Heather Dyamond, served as a fundraiser for Hana’s Hope, bringing the fashion community together in the process.

For many of the models, it was their first time walking in a runway show. Dyamond herself is a model and wanted this to be an opportunity for those walking to flourish. “There’s nothing you can do wrong with the show today,” she told the models prior to the event.

Dyamond’s intention with the show was to move fashion away from the city and more to the main street. The event took place at the [email protected] in Parker, Colorado, bringing together a variety of attendees to a local venue. The runway was outdoors and although the fall air was crisp, it was a beautiful setup for a night celebrating fashion and a good cause.

The night began with a collection from Tamara Nasar called Runway Woof. As an international designer, she created this collection for her American market for pet owners to match their outfits with their furry friends. The collection featured lots of textures with velvets, satins, silks and shimmers that adorned matching dresses for dogs. The collection was elegant and luxurious, and the furry friends truly stole the show.

To follow was SMaL, a local brand created by designers Sherry, Melissa An and Lenea. This runway collection was abstract streetwear with bright colors and edgy shapes and silhouettes. Leather, feathers, chains, drapery and more made this a bold and unique collection.

Twisted Wardrobe, a family boutique established in 2011, took the runway next. With two locations, Twisted Wardrobe serves the Colorado community through trendy garments that are both comfortable and stylish. The collection featured elevated everyday attire with a black jumpsuit, cheetah print pants and more.

Chantal Goethals brand, Goecha, was to follow with quite a unique collection. The brand is known for its technical outerwear, activewear and street style apparel. The pieces are meant to be functional and are inspired by nature and all that Colorado has to offer. Two-piece sets were fitted and sequined, giving off an extraterrestrial meets the ’80s in Aspen essence. Overall the collection was euphoric and fun, making for a perfect trendy ski outfit or for a day on the town.

Next came Mrs. Lennon’s Clothing Boutique, a local shop that aims to dress the stay-at-home mom. The collection was defined by casual classics that also screamed sexy chic. There was a variety of different textures like knit and denim, making for a collection perfect for the mom who wants to elevate her wardrobe to the next level.

Parker Panache took the runway next with a collection that featured a variety of accessories like hats. The collection was upbeat and sexy with a cheetah dress, a snakeskin bodycon dress, a red trench coat and a glittered gown with cutouts.

The night continued with Misfit Missy, a collection by designer Missy Caldwell. She debuted her work recently at New York Fashion Week and brought a beautiful collection to the MainStreet Fashion Show as well. There were several two-piece sets with blue and gold metallic materials, vintage floral patterns and more. The collection was classy and chic.

As the night neared its close, A Tsagas Custom Firs and Leathers took the runway with a badass collection. Models walked to Highway to Hell in leather, fringe and fir galore. There were lots of shapes and dimensions in addition to the many textures that the collection had to offer.

The Victorian Romanian completed the MainStreet Fashion Show with a jaw-dropping set of looks. Designer Nico Gustafson creates 18th and 19th century period gowns meant for a queen. Featuring both male and female looks, the collection was extravagant and beautiful with the intricate details in each look.

Overall, the MainStreet Fashion Show was a celebration of local fashion. Through promoting local designers, Dyamond created a space for creatives to showcase their work and for fashion to bring together the community in support of Hana’s Hope.

All photos by Liv Siegel.