28 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver is in bloom with events this week. Start it off by sweating it out at WeCAN Running Club and end it by grabbing some art at the Octopus Initiative Lottery. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, May 9

WeCAN Running Club

When: May 9, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Seedstock Brewery, 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lace up those sneakers for a run around Sloan’s Lake followed by a chilled buy-one-get-one beer at Seedstock Brewery during the WeCAN Running Club. The club meets every Monday for an evening jaunt to get your blood pumping.

Head Room Sessions No.53

When: May 9, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Enigma Bazaar, 4923 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Enigma Bazaar hosts an evening of music during Head Room Sessions No. 53. The night is a part of a series that welcomes local musicians and more for a live recording session. This Monday you can listen to jams from Donny Blot, Joseph Lamar and Ean Thomas Tafoya.

Cocktail for a Cause

When: May 9 – 31

Where: Cart-Driver Denver, 2500 Larimer St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cart-Driver Denver hosts Cocktail for a Cause. Throughout the month of May, you can order a Cityscapes Mexican lager with a Paloma shot and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Cart-Driver will donate 100% of the proceeds of the cocktail to CHOW.

Tuesday, May 10

Lotería Night

When: May 10, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado presents a Loteria Night. You can play the Mexican game of chance, learn some Spanish and win some prizes during the evening. No worries if you aren’t versed in the game, all levels are welcome. You can grab a Lotería card with a purchase of a full beer.

Drop-In Drawing Online

When: May 10, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your drawing utensils for Drop-In Drawing Online. Denver Art Museum presents the free drawing class with instructor and local artist Anna Kaye. This Tuesday the session on Zoom will be inspired by the exhibition Fantastic Brush: Twentieth-Century Chinese Ink Art from the Robert and Lisa Kessler Collection.

Live Music at Woodie Fisher

When: May 10, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar, 1999 Chestnut Pl. #100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woodie Fisher continues its Live Music series. This Tuesday you can watch the Dave Tamkin Duo perform live while you grab a bite and sip on a cool drink.

Logan Lecture

When: May 10, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum holds a Logan Lecture with artist Jude Tallichet. Tallichet will speak about her fabrications, bronze sculptures that are featured in the exhibition Disruption: Works from the Vicki and Kent Logan Collection and more.

Ciders & Sides

When: May 10, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $31 – $35, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with Truffle Cheese Shop for Ciders & Sides. The pairing features a taste of four Spring sandwiches with a flight of four ciders for a bright refresh.

Active Minds

When: May 10, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover partners with Active Minds for Active Minds: Germany. You can hear a lecture about Germany’s history, its possible future and current issues.

Wednesday, May 11

Indigenous Film

When: May 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science partners with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission for Indigenous Film. View a screening of the film AMÁ (Mother) before the event and later take part in a Q&A discussing the film.

Punketry

When: May 11, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 donation at entry

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe combines poetry and punk together for the perfect combination to create Punketry. You can listen to performances of spoken word from poets such as Garrett Okenka and Lee Frankel Goldwater throughout the evening.

Cajun Crawfish Boil

When: May 11, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Stoic & Genuine, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $65, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stoic & Genuine hosts a Cajun Crawfish Boil. You can dive into the flavorful crustaceans, andouille sausage, housemade bread and all of the accompaniments for $65.

The Loco Locals Comedy Extravaganza

When: May 11, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: $10 at entry

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh at The Loco Locals Comedy Extravaganza. The hilarious evening offers sets from some of Denver’s best comedians while you imbibe in libations from Odell Brewing and Mythology Distillery and snack on bites from Knockabout Burger.

Thursday, May 12

UMS Lineup Drop Party

When: May 12, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Illegal Pete’s South Broadway, 270 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Illegal Pete’s teams up with the Underground Music Festival (UMS) for a UMS Lineup Drop Party. You can jam out to live music from Retrofette, sip on beverages and snag some awesome merch while finding out this year’s lineup.

Movies at McGregor

When: May 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and relax for Movies at McGregor Square. This Thursday you can view Spider-Man: No Way Home on the 66-foot LED screen while snacking on concessions and imbibing in bar sips.

Taste of Iceland in Denver

When: May 12 – 15

Where: Various locations

Cost: Varying prices, check here

The Lowdown: Take a trip to the wondrous country of Iceland without leaving Denver during Taste of Iceland in Denver. The festival features events with Icelandic cuisine, music, films and more for a full-bodied experience.

Friday, May 13

KINK – Denver’s Fetish Ball

When: May 13, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: REELWORKS Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little spicy this weekend with KINK – Denver’s Fetish Ball Seven Deadly Sins. REELWORKS Denver hosts the event with three rooms of musical performances, fetish performances and more. This event is not for the fainthearted.

Oh Boy Road Show

When: May 13, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Odell Brewing Sloan’s Lake, 1625 Perry St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Odell Brewing Sloan’s Lake hosts the Oh Boy Road Show. You can grab a brew and rock out to vinyl that is exclusive to Oh Boy Records for a night full of music.

StarFest

When: May 13 – 15

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center, 7800 E. Tufts Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 – $125, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace your nerdy side during StarFest. The event features a three-day convention with space-themed attractions, cosplay, comics and more. You can participate in seminars, play board games and meet some of your favorite sci-fi movie stars throughout the weekend.

Saturday, May 14

Expanded Histories

When: May 14, 9:30 a.m.

Where: The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) presents Expanded Histories: A Symposium On Contemporary Abstract Painting. The event features a discussion with MCA Denver exhibiting artists Eamon Ore-Giron and Dyani White Hawk alongside scholars C. Ondine Chavoya, Joyce Tsai, and Miranda Lash the MCA Denver’s Ellen Bruss Senior Curator.

Yoga on the Terrace

When: May 14, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: The ART, a Hotel (Denver), 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: The ART, a Hotel partners up with Black Swan Yoga for Yoga on the Terrace. You can flow into a yoga session with instructor Adyn Pipoly while taking in a view of the gorgeous Mile High City.

Double Barrel Aged God Complex Release

When: May 14, 1 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Crack open a cold one at the Double Barrel Aged God Complex Release. River North Brewery presents the Belgian Quadrupel brew aged in a Colorado bourbon barrel and a Colorado single malt barrel for a unique sip.

Relationsh*t

When: May 14, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Chaos Bloom Theater, 70 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hear some terribly-hilarious stories about dates during Relationsh*t. You can listen to Chaos Bloom players interview audience members about their worst dates and then watch the group add some improv to make for a hysterical night.

Annual Beer and Ice Cream Pairing

When: May 14, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: All Denver Beer Co. locations

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. partners with Yum Yum’s Ice Cream for the Annual Beer and Ice Cream Pairing. You can satisfy your sweet tooth with five scoops of handcrafted ice cream paired perfectly with five tasters of craft beer.

RiNo Spring BAZAAR

When: May 14 – 15

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free – $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver BAZAAR is back at Zeppelin Station for a RiNo Spring BAZAAR. You can shop from over 80 Colorado vendors, dig into food from food trucks, imbibe in spring-themed cocktails and more throughout the two-day marketplace.

Denver’s Colfax Marathon

When: May 14 – 15

Where: City Park, Colorado Blvd. and York St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your shoes and run in the Colfax Marathon — Denver’s only marathon. You can choose to run in the marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, or 5k. You can also choose a charity to raise funds for when you register. The race will lead you around Denver on the longest main street in America and give the ultimate tour on your feet, connecting major iconic landmarks.

Sunday, May 15

Matinee Metal

When: May 15, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Sky Brewery presents Matinee Metal. Every third Sunday the brewery showcases local metal bands for your hardcore consumption.

Build your own Terrarium

When: May 15, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Crooked Stave Denver Taproom, 1441 W. 46th Ave. Unit 19, Denver

Cost: $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Crooked Stave partners with ReRoot for a Build Your Own Terrarium workshop. You can create your own little terrarium filled with rocks, moss, crystals and more while sipping on a drink from Crooked Stave.

Octopus Initiative Lottery

When: May 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Have a chance at winning some extraordinary contemporary art and expanding your art collections with the Octopus Initiative Lottery. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the lottery with free entries for a way to snag works from local artists.

Mark Your Calendar

Casting Forward: A One-Night-Only Video Premiere Event

When: May 18, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $10-$30, tickets available here

World Denver Presents: Wartime and Conflict Diplomacy with Ambassador Harry Thomas

When: May 19, 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Rally Hotel, 1600 20th St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $45, tickets available here

MCA Max Mix Runway Show

When: May 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Asterisk, 1075 Park Ave. W., Denver

Cost: $250 – $10000, tickets available here

60 Minutes in Space

When: May 25, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free, register here