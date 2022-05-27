5 Organizations Protecting Reproductive Rights In Colorado And The West

While abortion is legal in Colorado, the anticipated overturn of Roe v. Wade is about to send a surge of out-of-state patients to seek care, pushing reproductive health care infrastructure near or over capacity.

Colorado and New Mexico are the only two states where abortion is legal without restriction in the non-coastal West. People living in Mountain West, Southwest and Plains states including Arizona, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Utah are all expected to rely on traveling to Colorado for safe access to an abortion.

Colorado abortion clinics have been serving out-of-state patients for decades, but the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade will flood the state with people seeking care across the West, serving as a refuge. We rounded up five organizations working to provide reproductive healthcare and protect reproductive freedom in Colorado at scale. Learn more about each and how you can get involved.

Cobalt Advocates and Cobalt Abortion Fund

Cobalt Advocates is a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding reproductive healthcare access. Cobalt has helped nearly 3,000 clients receive the reproductive healthcare they need.

They also equip pro-reproductive rights candidates for public office with resources to be an effective advocate. Their affiliate, Cobalt Abortion Fund, is the only independent abortion fund in the state of Colorado. They provide direct financial assistance to people seeking reproductive healthcare for any reason.

Get Involved: Read more about engaging with Cobalt Advocates; you can donate to Cobalt Abortion Fund online.

Colorado Doula Project

Colorado Doula Project (CDP) is a nonprofit organization specializing in providing logistical and emotional support for people accessing abortion in Colorado. They train and support abortion Doulas who accompany patients to abortion clinics or have a medication-induced abortion. CDP also has volunteers who drive patients to and from the airport, provide childcare, run errands and provide additional logistical assistance.

You can access their list of Colorado Abortion Providers here.

Get Involved: To support Colorado Doula Project, you can donate money or explore ways to be directly involved. Volunteers can give their time to be a host for the Abortion Support Network or serve on a specialized committee. If you’re looking for a long-term commitment, you can learn more about becoming a trained abortion doula. You can also buy items on their Amazon supply wishlist.

Soul 2 Soul Sisters

Soul 2 Soul Sisters is a Colorado-based organization dedicated to the liberation and health of Black women. Their work is rooted in the reproductive justice movement and has since expanded into comprehensive advocacy and education for Black women’s health, reparations and voter enfranchisement.

Get Involved: Donate to Soul 2 Soul Sisters on their website and learn more about their programs and events online.

Colorado Organization For Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights (COLOR)

COLOR is a Denver-based organization working towards reproductive justice through advocacy, legislation and reproductive health outreach. The organization was founded in 1998 to represent the Latinx experience in the Colorado reproductive rights movement.

Get Involved: Donate to support COLOR’s work or volunteer with the organization as a canvasser or COLOR ambassador.

Planned Parenthood of the Rockies

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains is a Planned Parenthood region serving Colorado, New Mexico and Las Vegas, with 23 health centers. They provide safe and accessible abortion access, reproductive health education, birth control, gender-affirming care, cancer screenings and HIV care. Planned Parenthood is a known and trusted provider of reproductive care nationwide.

Get Involved: Donate money or volunteer time as an advocate.

