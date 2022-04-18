The World’s Largest Banksy Exhibit Opens in Denver

The Art of Banksy has officially opened. On April 14, the exhibit, featuring over 100 works from the ever-elusive street artist, has been gathered to be showcased at Denver Sports Castle.

The works, ranging from the artist’s Flower Thrower to variations of Girl with Balloon (that was most famously shredded mid-auction in 2018) have been sourced from private collectors as the exhibit is unauthorized and uncurated. These collectors give the public a rare chance to view pieces that would otherwise be hidden in private residences.

Banksy’s works are commonly found on streets, building walls and bridges but The Art of Banksy allows viewers to experience the pieces all in one location – without having to travel all over the world. The multi-level experience also has monitors stationed throughout the gallery that features commentary about each piece and the process of Banksy’s creations for a deeper look into the works.

The exhibit runs through June 12. You can purchase tickets here starting at $39.99 for adults and $29.99 for kids 16 and younger.

The Denver Sports Castle is located at 1000 Broadway, Denver.

All photography by Roxanna Carrasco.