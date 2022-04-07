Treat Yourself to a Spring Staycation in Cherry Creek

Cherry Creek has long been known as Denver’s premier shopping and dining destination, but over the last several years it has transformed itself into a vacation destination, even for locals. Rediscover one of Denver’s most popular neighborhoods with this staycation guide, perfect for a romantic getaway or girl’s weekend.

Stay at Hotel Clio

After a three-year, multi-million dollar renovation, the old JW Marriott in Cherry Creek has recently been transformed into the glamorous Hotel Clio. Sparkling from head to toe, the hotel showcases a newly reimagined lobby, well-designed gathering spaces, guest rooms and suites that are all meant to impress even the pickiest of travelers.

Each of the hotel’s 193 luxurious rooms and six spacious suites is draped in glitz and glam with exceptional features including luxe five-piece marble bathrooms, spacious closets, pillow-top mattresses and large picture windows for unobstructed views of the Front Range.

Stand-out amenities include premium concierge services, plus curated epicurean experiences, such as happy hour mixology, guacamole demonstration and ceviche class at the ceviche bar (open to the public and guests for only $25).

Plus, Hotel Clio loves its locals with unique discounts and packages for Colorado residents, including a private shopping experience at St. John Boutique, breakfast for two at Toro Latin Kitchen and Lounge and complimentary valet.

Dine at Toro Latin Kitchen

With the hotel’s upgrade, Toro Latin Kitchen and Lounge replaced the long-standing Second Home restaurant. For those who have been, you’ll recognize the space just with a few detailed upgrades but with completely different food. Created in partnership with critically acclaimed celebrity chef Richard Sandoval, the menu offers a roller-coaster of flavors with must-trys including the blackened tuna tacos, crispy prawns, sweet corn empanadas, fresh ceviche and Bison Tradito.

For drinks, their Marcado margarita is their most popular but for the most opulent cocktail, the star of the show is the Casual Encounter, although there is nothing casual about it — served in a stand-alone atrium-like case with Laws four-grain bourbon and dry ice to top it off. Toro is open for breakfast and dinner, or join them for their Bottomless Weekend Brunch.

Get Pampered at The NOW Massage

Is a vacation even complete without a massage? Hotel Clio has partnered with some area businesses to offer special services at a discounted rate for guests, including The NOW Massage center. With its natural elements and casual vibe, they’ve created the ultimate zen environment in the heart of Cherry Creek. Choose from a curated menu of massages including energy balancing, athlete and Swedish-inspired massages. Plus, add on customizable enhancements for a true one-of-a-kind massage. And with prices starting at $65, you can’t afford not to book one.

Explore Art Galleries

You don’t have to go far to explore Cherry Creek’s art galleries. Two masterpieces bookend the Hotel Clio: the Clayton Lane Fine Arts Gallery, and Relévant Galleries, which solely displays the work of award-winning photographer David Yarrow. Yarrow — who is best known for documenting the natural world from new perspectives with large archival pigment prints — has worked with A-list models and celebrities including Cindy Crawford and Russell Wilson, which are all featured in the gallery in larger-than-life black and white prints.

Just on the other side of Hotel Clio, the Clayton Lane Fine Arts gallery, also owned by the same company as Relevant Galleries (AD Galleries), showcases a variety of artists with different mediums and subjects. For 20 years, they have been the exclusive dealer of Dr. Suess pieces and have featured works from Dahli and colorful pop art from artist De Von. They showcase both international and local artists as well with new exhibits every month.

Access Special Events at Denver Botanic Gardens

Complete your Cherry Creek staycation with a visit to the nearby Denver Botanic Gardens. Now is the best time to visit with the blooming tulips and daffodils adding another layer of color this spring. Don’t miss a photo opportunity inside the Tropical Conservatory or the green Solarium. Enjoy peaceful walks in the Japanese Gardens and, of course, keep your eye out for the permanent displays of Dale Chihuly glass sculptures. In addition to the outdoor gardens, be sure to also explore inside with their newest addition of the Fryeyer Newman Center art galleries. As there is much to explore at the gardens, Hotel Clio will soon be working on a partnership with DBG and will be rolling out programming and on-property experiences with them in the later half of 2022.

Hotel Clio is located at 150 Clayton Ln, Denver. Book your stay here.