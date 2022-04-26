Calling Young Artists – MCA Denver Announces New Internship Program

Earlier this month the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA Denver) announced a new paid internship program called Creators Studio.

Applications are now being accepted through May 4 from creative young Denverites. The brand new program looks to collaborate with young local artists and mentor them.

Applicants must be Denver residents between the ages 18 and 26 with a high school diploma or GED.

“The Creators Studio internship program is meant to help prepare 20 of Denver’s artistically inclined emerging adults to build a career within the creative industry,” said Christina Chambers, Assistant Director of Programming at MCA Denver. “Participants will be mentored by both artists and business professionals over the course of the seven-week program. They can choose to focus on either visual arts or creative exploration and can expect to learn fundamental skills necessary for building a career in the arts.”

The MCA Denver Creators Studio consists of a seven-week, cohort-based program. It will bring together professional artists with young creators in order to build community and a connection to the Denver art scene. However, applicants do not need to be artists yet in order to apply.

“Participants do not have to be an established artist to be in this program. In fact, we want to encourage creative young people at all skill levels to apply in order to give them the space to bridge their creativity with their career aspirations,” said Chambers.

All selected participants will receive creative training, entrepreneurial development training and mentorship. Additionally, the program offers training in specific disciplines the applicants might be interested in. The tracks applicants can focus on are either visual arts or creative exploration.

At the end of the internship, applicants will make a public presentation of what they have learned in a final creative pitch. Upon completion, participants will be paid up to $720.

For more information on Creators Studio and how to apply, visit MCA Denver’s official website.