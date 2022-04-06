Denver Fashion Week (DFW) continues this week and last night’s runway show at Void Studios was filled with carefully constructed and divine fashion.

Spring collections have arrived bringing all the latest breathable, colorful and functional clothing to stores and online. The wardrobe collection is all about making lasting pieces to live as long as your wardrobe will — a look that will never fade.

KetiVani

Designer Keti McKenna opened the show with her brand KetiVani, featuring 23 different pieces and 20 models all wearing looks inspired by the 70s and world travel. The show began with a black and white women’s blazer emblazoned with the Eiffel tower and included a custom matching hat created by Victoria Regina. Many of McKenna’s pieces included hand-painted abstract art by Behnaz Ahmandian, an Iranian woman raised in Colorado who specializes in acrylic paint.

Originally from the country of Georgia, Mckenna’s hometown has also been affected by the current Ukrainian war. To send her love to the place that she calls home, she incorporated blue and yellow ribbons into the collection. Her love for travel inspired her forest-like patterns and use of bright colors as well. Along with the opening look, the model strolled a suitcase down the aisle to make the catwalk feel like audience members were embarking on a trip.

Through McKenna’s travels to San Fransisco, she was inspired by all the hipster stores with flare pants and bright colors. As a result, she created a 70s collection for Colorado to enjoy.

“San Fransisco blew me away. It’s blooming and it was beautiful — all the almond trees blooming of purple and lavender,” said McKenna. Many of her dresses included the same lavender she fell in love with when reminiscing on a warm California trip.

KetiVani clothing can be found online, in Garbarini stores and by contacting McKenna personally for customized pieces.

INHERENT

Bright colors and shades of nude defined the next collection by INHERENT. Taylor Draper created the brand in 2019 with the aim of raising awareness for men’s mental health.

INHERENT took the DFW runway following a New York Fashion Week debut earlier this year. The brand is growing rapidly and its mission derives from Draper’s personal experience. After enduring difficulty in his relationship with his partner, he began pursuing therapy.

“I showed up for therapy in my suit because I knew it would give me confidence,” said Draper. From this feeling, he knew that he could impact others and help build confidence on the outside as well as the inside. He created Foundation by INHERENT, a men’s mental health initiative where a portion of his proceeds goes towards therapy sessions for those who seek help.

Draper has been designing clothing since he was 10 years old. Through his collections, on night three he worked with Brett Andrus who hand-painted art pieces that have been digitized and printed onto garments. The result was an 18-piece collection that incorporated a mix of English and Italian cuts. Draper experimented with printed fabrics on wool bomber jackets and gamut sweatshirts. A very spring piece was one white, textured, linen full suit paired with a button-down. Draper also created two women’s looks with cardigans and floral print tops that were show-stopping on the DFW runway.

At midnight after night three, Draper released his newest collection to the public online that is available for customers to purchase.

Overall, night three of DFW was defined by sleek, elegant and captivating fashion that was created with love and purpose.

Photography by Roxanna Carrasco. Video by David Rossa.

Stay tuned for full photo galleries including runway looks, street style and step and repeat photos.