Dave Chappelle Announces Surprise Comedy Works Shows This Week

Comedy Works announced this morning that comedian Dave Chappelle will be headed to Denver this week, headlining their Downtown location from April 5 to 7. All six of the highly coveted shows sold out within hours of the surprise announcement, with tickets running for $156 each.

Dave Chapelle is an award-winning stand-up comedian and the creator of the sketch comedy hit Chappelle’s Show. Since his return to stand up in 2013, he has released six specials with Netflix — including his popular yet controversial 2021 special, The Closer.

Comedy Works Downtown will be enforcing a strict no cell phone policy for the events, warning that any attendee caught with a cell phone will be ejected from the show.

Dave Chappelle will be headlining Comedy Works Downtown April 5-7, 2022. More information about the shows can be found here.