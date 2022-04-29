26 Comedy Shows To Check Out In Denver This May

From local shows to big-name comedians to open mics, Denver’s comedy scene has got something for everyone this month. Here are 26 can’t-miss comedy shows to check out in Denver this May.

Epic Brewing Open Mic

When: May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Where: Epic Brewing, 3001 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Hosted every Monday by local comic Nick Ellis, crack a beer, and maybe even a few jokes, at Epic Brewing’s Comedy Open Mic Night. Sign-ups are available one hour before the show and max out at 40 to 45 comics. Find more information here.

Ali Sultan

When: May 6, 7

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Winner of Gildas LaughFest Best in the Midwest, comedian Ali Sultan has been featured on Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Get tickets here.

Mark Normand

When: May 7

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver

Cost: $45-105

The Lowdown: Along with two Comedy Central specials, Mark Normand has appeared on The Tonight Show, Conan, The Late Show, and The Late Late Show. His self-released special “Out to Lunch” debuted on Youtube in 2020. Find more information here.

Henry Cho

When: May 6-8

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Pl, Greenwood Village

Cost: $27, $8-17 for Mothers Day Show

The Lowdown: Comedian Henry Cho has been featured on The Tonight Show and The Late Show. Cho co-wrote and produced The Henry Cho Show, and his one-hour special “What’s That Clickin Noise?” debuted on Comedy Central. While he will be at the club all weekend, Sunday’s show will be family-friendly for Mothers Day. Get tickets here.

Kickback Comedy

When: May 11

Where: Call To Arms Brewing, 4526 Tennyson St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Hosted monthly by Katie Bowman and Brad Galli, this month’s headliner is local comic Gabby Gabby Gutierrez-Reed.

Michelle Wolf

When: May 12-14

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $42

The Lowdown: In 2017, Michelle Wolf received an Emmy nomination for her first hour-long special “Nice Lady.” She has since gone on headline the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner, write for hit shows The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Late Night With Seth Meyers, as well as create and star in The Break with Michelle Wolf. Wolf recently released her second special, “Michelle Wolf: Joke Show,” on Netflix. Purchase tickets here.

Mo Welch

When: May 15, 17, 18

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $14

The Lowdown: Mo Welch is a comedian, writer, actress, and cartoonist. Welch has performed her stand-up on Conan, and has written for Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik. Her book, “How To Die Alone: The Foolproof Guide To Not Helping Yourself Featuring Blair,” was released in 2019. Learn more about the show here.

Uncorked! Comedy Night

When: May 18

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join comic Hannah Jones for an intimate showcase of local comedy talent. The show is free so be sure to get there early for seating! More information can be found here.

Subhah Agarwal

When: May 19

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Comedian Subhah Agarwal has written for The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Knockout, and Hulu’s Plan B. Her stand-up has been featured on MTV2, Comedy Central, and Gotham Comedy Live. Get tickets here.

Andrew Orvedahl

When: May 19, 22

Where: May 19 – Comedy Works South, May 22 – Comedy Works Downtown

Cost: $14

The Lowdown: Denver comic Andrew Orvedahl has performed on The Tonight Show, as well as co-created and starred in TruTV’s Those Who Can’t. Orvedahl is also part of the local comedy trio The Grawlix. Check out the shows here.

Faded Comedy

When: May 20

Where: Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: A monthly Denver reprise of their weekly LA show, comedians David Gborie and Brent Gill bring the best of the best comedy talent from across the country to bring all the laughs. The night starts with a cocktail hour from 6:30 to 8 p.m., followed by the show as well as an after-party. Get tickets here.

The Dead Room – Comedy Without Laughter

When: May 20

Where: Wide Right, 2100 Curtis Street, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Hosted by Jeff Stonic and Jacob Jonas, Denver comics go-all out to make the audience laugh, while the audience tries their hardest not to laugh. Find out more here.

Caitlin Peluffo

When: May 20, 21

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Recently featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Caitlin Peluffo is a regular at New York’s infamous comedy clubs, including Comedy Cellar, New York Comedy Club and Gotham Comedy Club. Find more information here.

Lavell Crawford

When: May 20-22

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Pl, Greenwood Village

Cost: $30

The Lowdown: Known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, comedian Lavell Crawford has performed on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central, HBO, and BET. Get tickets here.

Sunday Funday

When: May 22

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: $10-12

The Lowdown: Cure your Sunday Scaries with host Alec Flynn and this months headliner David Gborie. Featured on MTV, Showtime, Viceland, NFL Network, and Trutv, Gborie was named one of Comedy Central’s Top Comics to Watch in 2015. Find out more here.

Casey Frey

When: May 23, 24

Where: Comedy Works Downtown

Cost: $25-50

The Lowdown: Casey Frey rose to stardom from his popular online sketch videos. He has since worked with a number of artists, such as Donald Glover and Tiesto, and can be seen alongside Andrew Garfield for his role in the film MAINSTREAM. Get tickets here.

Hook & Ladder Comedy Show

When: May 24

Where: Woodie Fischer, 1999 Chestnut Pl, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Host Alec Flynn brings Denver’s best comics to the historic Woodie Fischer restaurant for some much-needed mid-week laughs. Find out more here.

Dyketopia

When: May 26

Where: X BAR, 629 East Colfax Avenue, Denver

Cost: $20-160

The Lowdown: Join hosts Lee Robinson and Kate McLachlan for a “queer comedy experience.” The show will feature stand-up comedians, drag performances and audience games — with prizes included of course. Find out more here.

Adam Ray

When: May 26-29

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St Denver

Cost: $16-24

The Lowdown: Comedian Adam Ray has appeared in hit shows Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development, Ballers and NBC’s highly anticipated Young Rock. His stand-up has been featured on Adam Devines House Party and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Get tickets here.

Adam Cayton-Holland

When: May 25

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $18

The Lowdown: Local comedy legend Adam Cayton-Holland has performed on CONAN, Comedy Central Presents and The Late Late Show with James Corden. He is also the founder of the High Plains Comedy Festival and a member of the comedy trio, The Grawlix. Purchase tickets here.

Firecracker Comedy

When: May 26

Where: Mashroom Studios, 222 Santa Fe Dr, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Join local comedians and known firecrackers Salma Zaky, Gabby Gutierrez-Reed and Kate Strobel for their speakeasy-style show featuring nationally touring headliners. Find out more here.

Bo Johnson & Jeff Dean

When: May 27, 28

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Bo Johnson is a Seattle-based comedian who has performed at Just For Laughs, Bumbershoot, SF Sketchfest, and was a finalist at the Seattle International Comedy Competition. Jeff Dean is a regular at clubs all across San Francisco, including San Francisco Punch Line, Sacramento Punch Line, Cobb’s Comedy Club. Purchase tickets here.

The Grawlix

When: May 28

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: The Grawlix trio — comprised of Adam Cayton-Holland, Ben Roy and Andrew Orvedahl — headline the Bug Theater the last Saturday of each month for a live show of stand-up and live sketches. Get tickets here.

Rockpile Comedy: ROCK BOTTOM (Sober Show)

When: May 29

Where: Wide Right, 2100 Curtis St, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Say goodbye to those two-drink minimums. Rock Bottom is a comedy show starring comedians in recovery to create an alcohol-free comedy experience. No liquor will be served on premises, but a special non-alcoholic menu will be served. Find out more here.

Esther Povitsky

When: May 29

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th Street Denver

Cost: $29-50

The Lowdown: Esther Povitsky is a comedian and actress known for his roles in Hulu’s Dollface, Crazy Ex-girlfriend and Love. Her first comedy special, Hot For My Name, was released on Comedy Central in 2020. Find out more here.

Colin Quinn

When: May 31-June 2

Where: Comedy Works Downtown

Cost: $30

The Lowdown: Best known for his run as host of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, Colin Quinn and has appeared in Trainwreck, Girls, and Comedy Central’s Tough Crowd With Colin Quinn. His most recent comedy special, “Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show” premiered on HBO in 2020. Get tickets here.