Review – Tom Misch Relished in Disco Aesthetics at the Fillmore

Last night, Tom Misch performed under the Fillmore chandeliers, lit up with purple, orange and blue lights reflected off the giant disco ball hanging over their heads. The classy, eclectic vibe of The Fillmore was the perfect match for Tom Misch’s jazzy, disco spirit. Playing songs across the entirety of his catalog, new and old fans alike soaked in the playful aesthetic and delightful music all night long, dancing the night away with plenty of smiles lighting up the room.

Heating up the stage for Misch was the jazzy, low-key band Butcher Brown, who relished the opportunity to vibe with the crowd. Rapping with an old-school style, sax in hand, it’s fair to say the spotlight was on the frontman, Tennishu. However, the drummer stole the show, riffing back and forth with each instrument and flowing like the Colorado River, weaving in and out of musical mountains. Although slightly less energetic than Tom Misch, Butcher Brown provided a good excuse to break in the dance floor.

The moment Tom Misch walked onto the stage, accompanied by the applause of the stylish, funky souls scattered throughout the audience, the connective tissue tying each person to the UK superstar became immediately clear. Misch’s unique ability to curate a free-flowing performance and ride the tide of charming disco music is undeniable, and he gave his audience exactly what they came there to see.

Misch knew his crowd well, bobbing and weaving through his extensive catalog of jazzy jams like “Tidal Wave” and “Movie,” and energetic disco bangers like the appropriately named “Disco Yes” and “Lost In Paris.” Regardless of the tempo, however, each song stood out as its own entity along a flowing stream of musicality and creative instrumentals.

Misch even brought out collaborator Michael Kiwanuka, a stylish, groovy dude with a huge smile, to perform their song “Money,” a pleasant tune about gold diggers and a lustful taste for riches. Is it really love, or does money just lead to love? I’m not sure, but “Money” definitely led to swaying hips and a few disco dance moves throughout the crowd.

Surprisingly, there was very little of Misch’s soft raps on display. Instead, the half-whispered verses on songs like the soulful “Crazy Dream” and “Water Baby” were replaced by full-scale jams, led by Misch’s signature shredding style. Between quick, stylized guitar solos, the keys and saxophone players stole the spotlight, occasionally catching a grove so infatuating that even Misch looked back with a pleasantly surprised glance in their direction.

Tom Misch and his peachy seven-piece band created a soundtrack to a wonderful evening that celebrated the joys of live music, good energy and pure musicality. There was no shortage of smiles, hugs and ’70s aesthetics across the dance floor of Denver’s iconic Fillmore Auditorium. Perfectly in line with the shining chandeliers, neon lights and classy atmosphere, Misch’s performance was a perfect example of how to entertain four thousand people with light-hearted tunes and genuine appreciation for the music.