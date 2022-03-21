This Week in Concerts – John Mayer, Amine, Caroline Rose and More

This week in concerts, infamous guitarist, John Mayer performs at Ball Arena. Aminé swings by Fillmore Auditorium for, “The Best Tour Ever Tour” and Caroline Rose shines her light at The Bluebird Theater for her new album, Superstar. And don’t miss out on country music headliner, Lee Brice as he takes the stage at Mission Ballroom with his opener, Walker Montgomery. Looking for something lighter on the wallet? Then check out Lost Lake or Larimer Lounge for their packed shows featuring some of Denver’s favorite local artists. As always, stay up to date with 303 Magazine for all your local music news inquiries.

Ball Arena

3/27 – John Mayer

The Black Box

3/22 – Electronic Tuesdays: Drumterror

3/23 – KMG Takeover: Sheyta, Hashbrown, Sakiya

3/24 – The Get Down: Maro, Doublecrush, MoveYourMoodMama (The Black Box)

3/24 – Eelko, Litalotus, Joe Big (The Lounge)

3/25 – Toadface, Impasta, Skinny Limbs and more (The Black Box)

3/25 – Northern Barrier, Medicated Drums, John Glist (The Lounge)

3/26 – Darwin, Doctor, Sidechick (The Black Box)

3/26 – Reisho, LMO, Huck.Jorris and more (The Lounge)

3/27 – Sunday School with Aimerie

The Bluebird Theater

3/21 – W.I.T.C.H., Night Beats, Holy Wave

3/22 – Maisie Peters, Jonah Kagen

3/23 – Caroline Rose, Tōth

3/24 – Bbymutha

3/25 – Aqueous, Squeaky Feet

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3/22 – Shawn James, Gravedancer

3/24 – Con Brio, Atomga (Cervantes’ Other Side)

3/24 – Black Carl!, Prayer Dave, Oakk and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

3/25 – Cousin Stizz, Tony Shhnow, Crash_G X Mvrs and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

3/25 – The Main Squeeze, Cloudchord (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

3/26 – Drunken Hearts, Big Richard, Crowboy (Cervantes’ Other Side)

3/26 – Iya Terra, Eli-Mac, Cydeways(Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

3/27 – Corb Lund and The Hurtin’ Albertans, Lauren Morrow

Dazzle

3/21 – David Torn, Scott Amendola, Michael Manring

3/23 – Domi Edson Trio

3/24 – Esthesis Quartet

3/25 – Ken Walker Sextet (6 p.m.)

3/25 – Sarah Mount & the Rushmores (9 p.m.)

3/26 – Same Cloth (6 p.m.)

3/26 – Same Cloth (9 p.m.)

3/27 – Allan Harris (2 p.m.)

3/27 – Allan Harris (6 p.m.)

Fillmore Auditorium

3/21 – Aminé

3/23 – P1Harmony

3/25 – Wobbleland Denver 2022: Riot Ten, Funtcase, Saymyname and more

Globe Hall

3/22 – Matt Maltese, Girlpuppy

3/23 – Garcia Peoples, Doug Shaw

3/24 – Paul Cherry, Dougie Poole, Sedona and more

3/25 – Stillhouse Junkies, Arkansauce, The Deer Creek

3/26 – Mothatung, Cherry Street, Duran

3/27 – The Wild Feathers, Jonathan Tyler

Goosetown Tavern

3/24 – Thursday Groove

3/25 – Seattle 4Ever

3/26 – 3 Hole Punch, Great Lumbering Beast, Love Sweet Love and more

The Gothic Theatre

3/21 – Todrick Hall

3/22 – The Tallest Man on Earth, Uwade

3/25 – Gary Numan, I Speak Machine

Grizzly Rose

3/23 – Woodland Park

3/24 – Woodland Park

3/25 – Woodland Park

3/26 – Woodland Park

3/27 – Woodland Park

Herb’s Hideout

3/21 – Vlad Gershevich

3/22 – Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott and more

3/23 – Diana Castro

3/24 – Dave Randon Trio

3/25 – Mile Hi Groove Band

3/26 – Mile Hi Groove Band

3/27 – Erik Boa

Herman’s Hideaway

3/25 – Tha Alkaholks

Hi-Dive

3/22 – New Candys, Mint Field, Wave Decay

3/23 – Ed Schrader, Wombo, Apollo Shortwave and more

3/24 – Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band, Paul Jacobs, Ritmo Cascabel

3/25 – Peer Review, DJ WNGDU

3/26 – Quits, Endless, Nameless, Pythian Whispers and more

3/27 – Black Taffy, French Kettle Station

HQ

3/22 – Dark Tuesdays

3/24 – The Delta Bombers, The 40 Acre Mule

3/25 – Lipgloss featuring Boyhollow

3/26 – Night Club, Holy Wars, DJ Ritual

Larimer Lounge

3/21 – Vista Kicks

3/22 – Penelope Scott, Eliza Mclamb

3/23 – Penelope Scott, Eliza Mclamb

3/24 – Proxima Parada, Graham Good & The Painters

3/25 – Zenith, Drebin (11 p.m.)

3/25 – The Bobby Lees, Fast Eddy, Crooked Rugs (7 p.m.)

3/26 – The Storm, Benjamin Sprout Trio, Many Mountains (2 p.m.)

3/26 – Typeone, JAMO, Chrispy and more (8 p.m.)

3/27 – uSAYbFLOW, Sektah, Shashou and more

Lost Lake

3/21 – Crooked Kings, Kaitlyn Williams

3/22 – Cuffed Up, French Cuffs, Homeland

3/23 – Lightning Bolt, Problems

3/24 – Mon Cher, Wally, Specific Ocean

3/25 – Geographer, Chong The Nomad

3/26 – A Brother’s Fountain, Trevor Michael, Chandra Desantis

3/27 – Thomas Harpole, Lauren Frihauf, Oli McCracken

Marquis Theater

3/22 – Jawbox, despAIR Jordan

3/23 – The Red Pears, Archer Oh

3/24 – Yab, True Widow, Glacial Tomb

3/25 – Sean Nicholas Savage, French Kettle Station

3/26 – Colorscapes, Matt Fax, Estiva

Meow Wolf

3/22 – Summer Salt, Renata Zeiguer, Kate Stephenson

3/25 – One Flew West, Lady Denim, Gestalt

3/26 – Pheops

3/27 – Israel Vibration

Mission Ballroom

3/24 – Lee Brice, Walker Montgomery

3/25 – Said The Sky, Midnight Kids, Afinity and more

Nocturne

3/23 – 5th Annual Opera Colorado Sip and Sing

3/24 – David Bernot Quintet

3/25 – Daryl Gott Quintet

3/26 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

3/27 – The DKO Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

3/23 – Funk Hunk

3/25 – KDJ Above, DJ Spencertron

3/26 – DJ Highline, Shovelin Stone

3/27 – Cara Elizabeth, Green House Band

The Ogden Theater

3/21 – Half Alive, Daisy The Great

3/25 – Armnhmr, Moksi, Eliminate and more

3/26 – Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, King Buffalo

The Oriental Theater

3/23 – Dance With The Dead, Magic Sword, Das Mortal and more

3/24 – Gemini Syndrome, Pushing Veronica, Royals

Roxy Broadway

3/22 – Deva Yoder

3/23 – Couch Prints, Dryerline, Isadora Eden (10 p.m.)

3/23 – Evan James (6 p.m.)

3/24 – Stone Riot (6 p.m.)

3/24 – Sapphires Garden, Riley Williams, Ike Spivak and more (9 p.m.)

3/25 – Anthony Russo Duo (6 p.m.)

3/25 – Capture This, Dela Matter, Hospital Socks (10 p.m.)

3/26 – TLoop (11 a.m.)

3/26 – Derek Dames Ohl (6 p.m.)

3/26 – Weird Touch (10 p.m)

3/27 – Travel Kit

Roxy Theater

3/25 – Scum, Damien Quinn, Madopelli Music

3/26 – Rakim

The Soiled Dove

3/25 – Christine Lavin, Cheryl Wheeler and more

3/26 – Jeff Kashiwa, Four80East

Summit Music Hall

3/21 – Inhaler, Junior Mesa

3/24 – Smoakland, SuperAve, Matheny

3/26 – Midnight Memories One Direction Night

3/27 – The Amity Affliction

Temple Night Club

3/24 – Denver House Music: Anthny.Jacobs, Queen Beats, Makehersay and more

3/25 – Ben Nicky

3/26 – Borgeous

The Venue

3/23 – Open stage

3/25 – Still They Ride, She Rocks

3/26 – End Game

Your Mom’s House

3/24 – Opollo, Mocefacekilla, Carl and more

3/25 – Funkstatik, Gravitrax, Dr. Crowelly and more

3/26 – Momma’s Electronic Matinee