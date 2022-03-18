A Spring Break Guide to Vail On and Off the Slopes

Vail in the spring can be one of the most pleasant times to visit. With warmer weather, ample snowfall and plenty of sunshine, springtime — on or off the mountain — is a great time to explore. Discover new slopeside experiences, restaurants, live music and more with your spring break guide to Vail.

Most notably, while the 2021/22 skiing season was set to close end in April, Vail Mountain Resort was happy to announce it is extending the season to May 1 — making this the longest ski season in resort history. One of the best ways to take advantage of the extended season is to partake in some of the mountain’s latest additions to the resort. Don’t just ski the slopes but experience the slopes and what makes Vail so special with these activities.

Vail Mountain Legacy Hut

Harkening Vail Mountain’s pioneering spirit in the ski industry, guests can take a journey back through time inside Vail’s newest historic mountaintop hut. Located at the top of Mountaintop Express (Chair 4), the Legacy Hut offers its guests to experience the history and become a part of Vail Mountain’s legacy. This experience was developed in partnership with the Colorado Snowsports Museum located in Vail Village.

Sign up for a free guided mountain tour

Don’t just ski Vail, learn more about its history from passionate historians on Vail’s Mountain Tours. Join them outside of the Legacy Hut as they ski around the mountain, sharing stories and showcasing the pioneering spirit of Vail. Special tours include Back Bowl, Women’s, Legacy and Front Side Tours. Vail Mountain invites guests to stop by the Legacy Hut Tour Board, with an original Vail Mountain Ski School Bell, to join one of these daily free tours.

Henry’s Hut & Dine with a Dog

Take advantage of the spring weather with warmer temps and sunshine at the new and improved Dogtown Deck at Henry’s Hut (aptly named after Vail’s first avalanche rescue dog). Located at the top of Chairs 4, 5 and 11, Henry’s Hut is the perfect place to grab a quick bite from Rocky’s Roadhouse (located outside of Buffalo’s) and catch your breath. In addition to the new expansive patio, they have also launched Dine with a Dog, where guests can grab a bite to eat, meet and greet Vail Mountain’s patrollers and patrol dogs. Dine with a Dog occurs every Sunday afternoon at Henry’s Hut.

Trail’s End Treats at Golden Peak

Bask in the 300 days of sunshine this spring and take a break at Golden Peak with Vail’s newest outdoor food and beverage experience. Trail’s End Treats harkens back to Vail’s early days with delicious treats such as hot cocoa, all served from a vintage airstream. This picture-perfect retreat features Adirondack chairs, picnic tables, bistro lighting and lawn games.

Vail Apres Spring Series

It’s a party this spring with the Vail Apres Spring Series. Weekly events include film night, live music and special theme parties such as Vail’s Ultimate 80s weekend (March 25 – 26) and the Gold Peak Beach Bash (April 1 – 2). Most of the events take place at the International Bridge and have extended programming to the end of the season. Check the schedule here.

Dine at Vail’s Newest Restaurant

Off the mountain, enjoy an elevated dining experience at Vail’s newest restaurant, Ridge + River Mountainside Kitchen. With picturesque floor-to-ceiling views of Golden Peak, the restaurant includes a new patio with shade for enhanced outdoor dining. Inside, enjoy an intimate dining experience anchored by the elegant fireplace offering an inviting atmosphere. The menu encompasses a heavy focus on meat, fish and locally sourced ingredients with main courses including bourbon marinated elk loin and Skuna salmon. Be sure to pair dinner with a crafty cocktail or choose from their lineup of Colorado brews and wines.

Visit the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens

Take a break from the slopes and hit the trails at the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens. While not in full bloom until late spring, the gardens do offer a nice reprieve from the mountains with gentle trails and scenic views of Gore Creek. In the winter and in through spring, the gardens offer a guided snowshoe tour until April 5.

Stay at the Manor Vail Lodge

The best way to enjoy all of these on and off-the-mountain activities is with a stay at the Manor Vail Lodge. Located at the base of Golden Peak and in walking distance to the trails of the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens and Ford Amphitheater, the upgraded and refreshed resort offers a new look and feel.

Manor Vail Lodge features a variety of room options — from studio to four-bedroom condominiums — as well as luxury penthouses with breathtaking views. Each condominium differs in décor and design. At Manor Vail Lodge, you will feel right at home with each condominium offering fully equipped kitchens, expansive living areas, fireplaces, outdoor grills and patios overlooking Vail Mountain or Gore Creek.

Plus, enjoy on-site amenities such as their day spa, with full access to pools and hot tubs, plus their on-site bar and lounge at The Fitz and Vail’s newest restaurant, Ridge + River (mentioned above). Unique guests experience makes your stay here even special with daily fresh-baked cookies and hot cocoa served from 3 to 5 p.m., plus a whiskey and bourbon tasting in their lounge on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 5 p.m.