Vail Mountain Extends Season to May 1 for Longest Run in History

After receiving over 190 inches of natural snow for the season and with the mountain’s investment in snowmaking, Vail Mountain announced today it will extend the ski and snowboard season until May 1, making this the longest continuous season in Vail Mountain history. An exciting way to conclude the season, pass holders and guests will be able to enjoy one additional week of spring skiing and riding.

“We are very excited to be offering our community and guests one additional week to ski and snowboard on Vail Mountain,” Beth Howard, vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Mountain, said in a statement. “This extension is made entirely possible by the dedicated mountain staff who have worked to provide guests with an outstanding winter season. We are truly grateful for everyone’s hard work to open over 5,100 acres of terrain and for our longest season on record.”

Despite challenging early-season weather conditions, the resort’s snowmaking efforts enabled a successful ski and ride experience this year, building the base that will allow for this season extension. Terrain offerings will depend upon weather conditions.