This Year’s Paper Fashion Show Winners Stunned the Crowd With Elaborate Designs

The winners of the 16th annual Paper Fashion Show presented by The ONE Club for Creativity were announced this past weekend. The annual show takes place in Denver every year and remains one of the longest-running and largest paper fashion shows in the country.

A variety of designers came together at the Fillmore Auditorium on March 10 to showcase intricate fashion designs made entirely of paper. In addition to celebrating extravagant paper fashion designs, the event supports the non-profit Downtown Aurora Visual Arts (DAVA) in providing after-school arts programs for young people living in urban areas.

The first place winner was Nature’s Shadow by Veronica Dewey, followed by second place winner Savoir Faire on Air by Julie Fletcher and third place winner Love Gone Wrong by KayCan Designs. Breaking the Binary by “Holy Cal” students from DAVA won DAVA’s Choice, Rectrix by Sandra Rios was awarded Star Student and Transfiguration by Arielle Bergmann received the art director’s Spirit Award.

“I love being part of the Paper Fashion Show because it challenges me to push my creative boundaries,” said first place winner, Dewey. “I love the moment you get to see your design on the runway and see all the unique designs from other designers.”

This year’s decorated judging panel included Karen Hofmeister, founder at Hofmeister Creative, Angel Martinez, founder at Angel Aesthetics, Eileen O’Brien, former director of membership and volunteers at Denver Film Society, Janiea Ruscio, founder at Lashed by Jania, and Jason Van Pierce, creative director at Crispin Porter Bogusky.

The 16th Paper Fashion Show was one for the books, featuring true artistry in a broad display of fashion created solely out of paper.

“Since 2004, this event has continued to grow and push artistic boundaries through the paper medium,” said Lindsay Buemi, Paper Fashion Show event co-manager. “Every year, I’m astonished by this creative platform and its ability to bring together so many generations from bourgeoning students to professional artists.”

All Photography by Blu HartKopp.