Just Announced – CAAMP Adds Second Night to “Lavender Days Tour” At Red Rocks

Folk band, CAAMP, announced their largest tour yet with a stop at Red Rocks and a second show being added due to popular demand on October 3 and 4. The “Lavender Days Tour” announcement comes on the heels of an album announcement of the same title and a new single release called “Believe.” A recent tweet from the band garnered fan excitement by expressing, “We’re taking to the road this summer for the ‘Lavender Days Tour’ with the new album in tow. Catch us at a city near or far.”

The summer tour will kick off July 5 in San Diego at Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay. The tour will stop in major cities such as Los Angeles and Vancouver, as well as a performance in their hometown city of Columbus, Ohio. Joining them for the tour is a slew of bands including Heartless Bastards, Houndmouth, Futurebirds and Cous with the latter two performing during the October Red Rocks dates.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule is growing and even features concerts postponed from 2020. To stay up to date with the 2022 Red Rocks schedule, check out our list of all of the Red Rocks Shows Announced So Far (2022).

General on-sale will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18 at AXS.com with ticket prices ranging from $55 to $100.

See the full list of tour dates below:

July 5 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

July 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

July 8 – Santa Barbara, CA @ The Santa Barbara Bowl

July 9 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

July 14 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

July 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

July 20 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoore Park Concerts

July 22 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheatre

July 23 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheatre

July 26 – Boise, MD @ Outlaw Field

October 3 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 4 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

All photography by Charla Harvey.