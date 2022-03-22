Just Announced – Jerry Garcia’s 80th Birthday Symphonic Celebration Live at Red Rocks

Local Deadheads and jam band lovers rejoice — it’s time to celebrate Jerry Garcia’s 80th birthday. This morning, AEG Presents announced the details of that celebration. This summer, Red Rocks will host Jerry Garcia’s 80th Birthday Symphonic Celebration with the Colorado Symphony. And it’s all going down on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Notorious for their extensive touring career, The Grateful Dead played more than 2,300 live concerts. During that time, Red Rocks saw Jerry Garcia and his band The Grateful Dead grace its stage 20 different times between their first show at the venue in 1978 and their final appearance at the iconic amphitheater in 1987. Those 20 shows cemented Red Rocks as one of the band’s —and Garcia’s — favorite venues. So, while Garcia isn’t around to party with Colorado anymore, his favorite venue is the perfect place to celebrate his legacy.

The good times will roll a little early this year with a new cast of characters trading licks with the Colorado Symphony. The Garcia Family is delighted to invite Melvin Seals, Jacklyn LaBranch, Dave Schools, Tom Hamilton and Duane Trucks to explore the Garcia songbook in a unique way, with the full force of a 65-piece orchestra thundering the iconic venue. Lucky fans can expect performances by world-class musicians as they explore and interpret the Garcia Songbook in new and wondrous ways.

A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, with code JERRY80 via AXS. General tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $55 – $89.50, plus the applicable service charges. All ages are welcome.

And Garcia’s birthday bash wasn’t the only show added to Red Rocks’ calendar this morning. A month after the Symphonic Celebration, local fans can enjoy Lettuce & Tower of Power with the Colorado Symphony on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. via AXS. Reserved tickets are $79.95 and General Admission tickets are $59.95, plus applicable service charges.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule still features a few remnants from the canceled 2020 season, and it’s still growing with new show announcements seemingly every week. To stay up to date with the 2022 Red Rocks schedule, check out our list of all of the Red Rocks Shows Announced So Far (2022).