20 Comedy Shows To Check Out In Denver This Month

Dare I say it, but this March may be Denver’s best month of comedy yet. From local favorites to some of the biggest names in comedy, this month is jam-packed with 20 shows that are sure to bring the laughs.

Uncorked! Comedy Night

When: March 2, 16

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Hosted every first and third Wednesday, join comic Hannah Jones for an intimate showcase of local comedy talent. The show is free so be sure to get there early for seating! More information can be found here.

Dan Soder

When: March 3-5

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th Street Denver

Cost: $35

The Lowdown: Dan Soder is an actor and comedian best known for his role in Showtimes Billions and his HBO Comedy Special Son of a Gary. Get tickets here.

Jon Dore

When: March 4

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $20-65

The Lowdown: Comedian Jon Dore has been featured on CONAN, Inside Amy Schumer, CBS’s Just For Laughs and HBO’s Funny as Hell. Purchase tickets here.

J.B. Ball

When: March 5

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $15- 50

The Lowdown: J.B. Ball is a stand-up comedian and writer whose work has been featured on Comedy Central, MTV, NBC and CBS. Ball has worked alongside Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg on their Olympic Highlights, and was the mastermind behind Comedy Central’s hit sketch “Who’s the GOAT: MJ or Lebron.” Get tickets here.

Dyketopia

When: March 5

Where: Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Join hosts Lee Robinson and Kate McLachlan for a “queer comedy experience.” The show will feature stand-up comedians, drag performances and audience games — with prizes included of course. Find out more here.

Sunday Funday

When: March 6

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: $10-15

The Lowdown: Host Alec Flynn brings some of comedy’s best names to RiNo every other week with Sunday Funday. This month is kicking off with comedian and Comedy Works regular Nancy Norton. The first woman to win the Boston Comedy Fest, Norton puts on a “hilarious, high energy, fast-paced and interactive show.” Get tickets here.

Ben Roy

When: March 9

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St Denver

Cost: $18

The Lowdown: Denver comedian and member of the infamous Grawlix trio, Ben Roy has been featured on HBO’s Funny as Hell and Comedy Central’s Adam Devines House Party. Roy also created and starred in his own show, Those Who Can’t on TruTV. Get tickets here.

Ron Funches

When: March 10-12

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $26-32

The Lowdown: Ron Funches is a comedian, writer and actor who has appeared on hit shows The Goldbergs, Black•ish and New Girl. His writing has been featured on The Eric Andre Show and Kroll Show, with performances on CONAN and the Tonight Show. Find out more here.

Fortune Feimster

When: March 11

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver

Cost: $30-70

The Lowdown: Fortune Feimster is an actor and comedian known for her roles in Office Christmas Party and Father of the Year, as well as her appearances in a number of TV shows, including Workaholics and Glee. Her Netflix special Sweet and Salty was nominated for Best Comedy Special by the Critics Choice Awards. Get tickets here.

Sam Tallent

When: March 11, 12

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $15-50

The Lowdown: Colorado-based comedian Sam Tallent has performed at the Montreal Just For Laughs, hosted VICELAND’s Flophouse and even won a Comedy Central Roast Battle. Our cities own Denver Post has called him “the absurd voice of a surreal generation.” Get tickets to the show here.

Shane Gillis

When: March 17-20

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $35

The Lowdown: New York-based comic Shane Gillis has written and starred in The Dweck Show, Tires Etc and New Muscle. He is the co-host of Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, Sirius XM and Comedy Central Radio’s The Bonfire. Get tickets here.

Faded Comedy

When: March 18

Where: Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: A monthly Denver reprise of their weekly LA show, comedians David Gborie and Brent Gill bring the best of the best comedy talent from across the country to bring all the laughs. The night starts with a cocktail hour from 6:30 to 8 p.m., followed by the show as well as an after-party. Find more information here.

Caitlin Peluffo

When: March 18, 19

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $15-50

The Lowdown: Recently featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Peluffo is a regular at New York’s infamous comedy clubs, including Comedy Cellar, New York Comedy Club and Gotham Comedy Club. Find more information here.

Adam Cayton Holland

When: March 23

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $18

The Lowdown: Local comedy legend Adam Cayton-Holland has performed on CONAN, Comedy Central Presents and The Late Late Show with James Corden. He is also the founder of the High Plains Comedy Festival and a member of the comedy trio, The Grawlix. Purchase tickets here.

Nicole Byer

When: March 25-27

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place Greenwood Village

Cost: $29-45

The Lowdown: Nicole Byer is the host of Netflix’s hit baking competition Nailed It, and co-host of TBS’s Wipeout alongside John Cena. She is also known for her time on MTV’s Girl Code and her role in NBC comedy’s Grand Crew. Find more information here.

Demetri Martin

When: March 25

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Demetri Martin has four hour-long comedy specials, including his 2018 Netflix Special Demetri Martin: The Overthinker. He wrote and starred in Comedy Central’s Important Things with Demetri Martin and has released three best-selling books. Martin is headed to Denver for his I Feel Funny Tour. Find out more here.

The Grawlix

When: March 26

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St, Denver

Cost: TBA

The Lowdown: The Grawlix is a Denver-based comedy trio comprised of Adam Cayton-Holland, Ben Roy and Andrew Orvedahl. Their monthly show features both stand-up and sketch comedy. Find more information here.

Tim Dillon

When: March 26

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Named as one the Rolling Stone’s top 10 comics to watch in 2017, Tim Dillon has released two comedy specials and has performed at Just For Laughs and Oddball Comedy Festival. He is currently the host of the hit podcast The Tim Dillon Show. Get tickets here.

Russel Howard

When: March 30

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $28

The Lowdown: British comic Russel Howard is the host of BBC’s hit show Russell Howard’s Good News as well as The Russell Howard Hour. His first tour since 2017, Respite will be taking around the world and straight to Comedy Works for one night only. Get tickets here.

Ricky Velez

When: March 31 – April 2

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $17-25

The Lowdown: Co-star and co-producer of Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island, Ricky Velez has been named as a “Comic to Watch” by Comedy Central, The New York Comedy Festival and Variety. His comedy special Here’s Everything, produced by Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow, was released on HBO in 2021. Get tickets here.