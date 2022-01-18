Just Announced – Celine Dion Cancels Denver Performance

This week, Celine Dion announced the cancellation of her “Courage World Tour,” which was slated to make a stop in Denver on March 9 at Ball Arena. The Canadian singer recently received treatment for “severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped,” according to the statement.

The songstress took to social media to explain her decision stating, “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.”

I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. /J’espérais vraiment être prête à remonter sur scène maintenant, mais je constate que je dois être plus patiente. – Céline xx… pic.twitter.com/zNnDMBo1JR — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 15, 2022

The Grammy-Award-winning singer was originally set to play Ball Arena on March 24, 2020. The concert was postponed two years later to March 2022 due to the pandemic. Dion’s last performance in Denver was in 2009 for the “Take Chances World Tour.”

Speaking about the cancellation, Dion expressed, “Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

Although Dion will not be making a stop in Denver, our hearts will go on. She is still scheduled to participate in the European leg of the world tour which begins May 25 in Birmingham, England. Tickets purchased for the North American dates will be refunded automatically to the credit card used for purchase.