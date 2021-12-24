Give Vanlife a Spin This Winter in Colorado

Who says you can’t enjoy life on the road in the winter? As van life in Colorado has taken off with a full tank of gas, there is no need to hit the brakes this winter. A common misconception is that van life is rough in the winter due to cold temperatures. But the Gypsum-based company Dave and Matt Vans provides a solution with their custom-built vans, designed to go with you wherever, no matter what the season.

No need to worry about amenities because when you pull up in a Dave and Matt Van — you’ll rest easy knowing everything you need for a comfortable night’s stay is right at your fingertips. Here are a few ways you can enjoy Colorado in the winter from the comfort of your van.

Winter Camping

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

One of the best things about winter camping is no crowds, thus much easier to find a place to stay for the night. Sure, most campgrounds close for the season, but there are still plenty of opportunities for dispersed camping.

With popular dispersed camping spots such as Oil Well Flats near Cañon City, Grand Mesa area near Grand Junction, Pawnee National Grassland out east or local favorites like Thompson Creek Campground near Carbondale, there are endless winter camping opportunities.

The best part about dispersed camping with a van is that you don’t have to worry about any amenities, water or a bathroom. You truly have all you need inside your Dave and Matt Van. Plus, warmth isn’t far away with the built-in heater system, designed to stay on even when the car isn’t running. This makes sure you stay warm and toasty while not draining the battery.

Take a Road Trip

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Dave and Matt Vans have all-wheel drive so they’re able to take on snowy Colorado roads. Explore places like Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado National Monument or Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park for some cross-country skiing (note: only the South Rim entrance is open in winter) for a unique winter getaway.

Hit the Slopes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Chasing the powder this winter? Several ski resorts in Colorado such as Wolf Creek Ski Area, Silverton Mountain Ski Area and Loveland Ski Area all allow van lifers to park overnight in their parking lots. This means first chair and guaranteed first tracks. Also, you can take comfort in knowing a cozy bed and a hot meal aren’t far away after a day on the slopes.

Worried about storage with all your ski gear? Dave and Matt Vans have expertly designed each van to accommodate your tag-alongs such as your skis, poles and boots, with ample storage bins, overhead cabinets and plenty of space underneath your loft-style bed.

About Dave and Matt Vans

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Based in Gypsum, Colorado, Dave & Matt Vans is a lifestyle vehicle company that builds and rents vans featuring “everything you need, and nothing you don’t,” as stated in the company mission. The team exclusively builds out RAM ProMaster vans, also known as campervans. But they have designed these vans to be more than just your ordinary campervan.

Keeping it simple, the intentionally open layout features a minimalist approach that still provides you with everything you need while on the road. With standard features including fully insulated walls, platform bed system with memory foam mattress, four USB port chargers, kitchen with sink and mini-fridge, 7-gallon freshwater tank and much more, the comforts of home are easily brought with you on the road.

Plus, with details like beetle kill pine wood paneling, LED lighting with dimmer switch, electrical 160 Watt solar panel, solar charge controller with Bluetooth connectivity and other eco-friendly features you can also feel good about life on the road.

Rentals and van inventory are available at dmvans.com.