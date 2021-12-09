Everything You Need to Know About Colorado’s 2021/2022 Ski Season

While we are all praying for snow to dump on the Rocky Mountains, ski resorts are ramped up and ready to welcome all skiers and snowboarders for an (almost) post-pandemic winter season. 303 Magazine has everything you need to know while attending any ski resort in Colorado in one central location for our readers.
Scroll through to find opening dates, operating hours, COVID restrictions and more to all your favorite Colorado ski resorts.
Aspen Mountain
Where: 601 E Dean St., Aspen
Winter Operating Dates: Nov. 25, 2021 – April 17, 2022, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
COVID-19 Protocols: All indoor locations, including ticket offices and on-mountain restaurants, across all four mountains require masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests. Vaccines are not required for lift access, ski and snowboard lessons, rental shops, market-style restaurants and ticket offices, but are required for full-service dining restaurants.
Arapahoe Basin
Where: 28194 US-6, Dillon
- Reservations are not required. Lift tickets must be purchased online in advance.
Beaver Creek
Where: 210 Beaver Creek Plaza, Beaver Creek
Winter Operating Dates: Nov. 24, 2021 – April 13, 2022, 8:30 a.m. t0 4 p.m. daily.
- There will not be a mountain reservation system this season and Beaver Creek will load lifts and gondolas at normal capacity.
Breckenridge
Where: 1599 Ski Hill Rd., Breckenridge
Winter Operating Dates: Nov. 12, 2021 – May 30, 2022, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
- There will not be a mountain reservation system this season and Breckenridge will load lifts and gondolas at normal capacity.
COVID-19 Protocols: Face coverings will not be required in outdoor spaces such as lift lines, chairlifts or gondolas. Guests ages 12 and over will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to dine at indoor, on-mountain quick-service (cafeteria-style) restaurants.
Copper Mountain
Where: 209 Ten Mile Cir., Frisco
Winter Operating Dates: Nov. 22, 2021 – April 25, 2022, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
- Parking reservations are not currently required for the 2021-2022 season.
COVID-19 Protocols: Masks are required on buses at Copper Mountain but are not required in other aspects of the resort experience (dining, indoor spaces or chairlifts).
Crested Butte
Where: 12 Snowmass Rd., Crested Butte
Winter Operating Dates: Nov. 24, 2021 – April 6, 2022, 8:30 a.m. t0 4 p.m. daily.
- There will not be a mountain reservation system this season and Crested Butte will load lifts and gondolas at normal capacity.
Eldora Mountain
Where: 2861 Eldora Ski Rd., Nederland
- No parking reservation is required at this time.
Keystone Resort
Where: 100 Dercum Sq., Keystone
- There will not be a mountain reservation system this season and Keystone will load lifts and gondolas at normal capacity.
Steamboat Springs
Where: 2305 Mt Werner Cir., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
Winter Operating Dates: Nov. 8, 2021 – April 10, 2022, 8:30 a.m. t0 4 p.m. daily.
- There will not be a mountain reservation system this season and Steamboat will load lifts and gondolas at normal capacity.
Vail
Where: Vail, CO 81657
Winter Operating Dates: Nov. 12, 2021 – April 19, 2022, 8:30 a.m. t0 4 p.m. daily.
- There will not be a mountain reservation system this season and Beaver Creek will load lifts and gondolas at normal capacity.
Winter Park
Where: 85 Parsenn Rd., Winter Park
Winter Operating Dates: Nov. 17, 2021 – May 6, 2022, Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday 8:30 a.m. t0 4 p.m.
- There will not be a mountain reservation system this season.
COVID-19 Protocols: Currently, Winter Park Resort does not require proof of vaccination to stay at their lodging, eat in restaurants or ski on the mountain. However, they do require unvaccinated guests to wear masks indoors, including bars and restaurants until seated.