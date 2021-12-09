Everything You Need to Know About Colorado’s 2021/2022 Ski Season

While we are all praying for snow to dump on the Rocky Mountains, ski resorts are ramped up and ready to welcome all skiers and snowboarders for an (almost) post-pandemic winter season. 303 Magazine has everything you need to know while attending any ski resort in Colorado in one central location for our readers.

Scroll through to find opening dates, operating hours, COVID restrictions and more to all your favorite Colorado ski resorts.

Where: 601 E Dean St., Aspen

Winter Operating Dates: Nov. 25, 2021 – April 17, 2022, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

COVID-19 Protocols: All indoor locations, including ticket offices and on-mountain restaurants, across all four mountains require masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests. Vaccines are not required for lift access, ski and snowboard lessons, rental shops, market-style restaurants and ticket offices, but are required for full-service dining restaurants.

Where: 28194 US-6, Dillon

Winter Operating Dates: Nov. 20, 2021 – (TBD, June 2022), Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday 8:30 a.m. t0 4 p.m. Reservations are not required. Lift tickets must be purchased online in advance. COVID-19 Protocols: Anyone entering the Kids Center with their child must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. There are no other restrictions for A-Basin guests at this time. Beaver Creek Where: 210 Beaver Creek Plaza, Beaver Creek Winter Operating Dates: Nov. 24, 2021 – April 13, 2022, 8:30 a.m. t0 4 p.m. daily. There will not be a mountain reservation system this season and Beaver Creek will load lifts and gondolas at normal capacity. COVID-19 Protocols: Face coverings will not be required in outdoor spaces such as lift lines, chairlifts or gondolas. Guests ages 12 and over will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to dine at indoor, on-mountain quick-service (cafeteria-style) restaurants.

Where: 1599 Ski Hill Rd., Breckenridge

Winter Operating Dates: Nov. 12, 2021 – May 30, 2022, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

There will not be a mountain reservation system this season and Breckenridge will load lifts and gondolas at normal capacity.

COVID-19 Protocols: Face coverings will not be required in outdoor spaces such as lift lines, chairlifts or gondolas. Guests ages 12 and over will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to dine at indoor, on-mountain quick-service (cafeteria-style) restaurants.

Where: 209 Ten Mile Cir., Frisco

Winter Operating Dates: Nov. 22, 2021 – April 25, 2022, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Parking reservations are not currently required for the 2021-2022 season.

COVID-19 Protocols: Masks are required on buses at Copper Mountain but are not required in other aspects of the resort experience (dining, indoor spaces or chairlifts).

Where: 12 Snowmass Rd., Crested Butte

Winter Operating Dates: Nov. 24, 2021 – April 6, 2022, 8:30 a.m. t0 4 p.m. daily.

There will not be a mountain reservation system this season and Crested Butte will load lifts and gondolas at normal capacity. COVID-19 Protocols: Face coverings will not be required in outdoor spaces such as lift lines, chairlifts, or gondolas. Guests ages 12 and over will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to dine at indoor, on-mountain quick-service (cafeteria-style) restaurants.

Where: 2861 Eldora Ski Rd., Nederland

Winter Operating Dates: Nov. 19, 2021 – April 17, 2022, Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. No parking reservation is required at this time. COVID-19 Protocols: There are no restrictions for Eldora guests at this time.

Where: 100 Dercum Sq., Keystone

Winter Operating Dates: Oct. 22, 2021 – April 11, 2022, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. There will not be a mountain reservation system this season and Keystone will load lifts and gondolas at normal capacity. COVID-19 Protocols: Face coverings will not be required in outdoor spaces such as lift lines, chairlifts, or gondolas. Guests ages 12 and over will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to dine at indoor, on-mountain quick-service (cafeteria-style) restaurants.

Where: 2305 Mt Werner Cir., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Winter Operating Dates: Nov. 8, 2021 – April 10, 2022, 8:30 a.m. t0 4 p.m. daily.

There will not be a mountain reservation system this season and Steamboat will load lifts and gondolas at normal capacity. COVID-19 Protocols: Unvaccinated guests are required to wear a facial covering while indoors. Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation shuttles will run at full capacity, but masks are required as part of the current Federal public transportation mandate.

Where: Vail, CO 81657

Winter Operating Dates: Nov. 12, 2021 – April 19, 2022, 8:30 a.m. t0 4 p.m. daily.