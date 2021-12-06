30 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some fascinating events lined up this week. Start it off by shopping local at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market and end it by getting literary at the Meet a Local Colorado Writer event. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks are mandatory at any of these in-person events.

Monday, December 6

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

When: December 6 – December 24

Where: Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Check off some of your gift lists at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market. The outdoor market hosts 30 vendors offering products to purchase in convenient containers, live music from local bands and carolers and more throughout the month.

Zoo Lights

When: December 6 – January 2

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Zoo Lights return at the Denver Zoo. You can explore more than 80 acres of lit-up animals for a magical winter wonderland experience. Zoo Lights is widely popular so make sure to book your tickets soon.

Denver Christkindlmarket

When: December 6 – December 23

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Weinachten season at the Denver Christkindlmarket. Christkindlmarket is Colorado’s biggest and most authentic Christkindl market. Stop by to shop for traditional German Christmas gifts, drink Glühwein (German hot mulled wine) and get a special Stein or mug. You can also visit the cookie house or brat house to munch on specialty German fare.

A Christmas Carol

When: December 6 – December 26

Where: The Wolf Theatre, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $90, get tickets here

The Lowdown: A Christmas Carol, a classic holiday experience returns to Denver. The musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ famous book features a story about the greedy Ebenezer Scrooge and his thrilling journey to improvement with laughter and holiday cheer.

Holiday Tree Lot

When: December 6 – December 24

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Grab the perfect greenery to decorate at Little Man Ice Cream’s Holiday Tree Lot. The lot offers trees of all sizes and shapes for a chance to find the perfect tree for your home. Sweet Cooie’s in Congress Park and DANG Soft Serve Ice Cream in Park Hill also hold lots as well.

SCFD Community Free Day

When: December 6, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free, reserve here

The Lowdown: The Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosts an SCFD Community Free Day. The free day features programs and fun activities for all to participate in. You can explore the museum’s free exhibitions such as survival of the slowest, Discovery Zone and more. Make sure to reserve your spot.

Miracle Bar at Pindustry

When: December 6 – January 1

Where: Pindustry, 7939 E Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Miracle Bar is back for the holiday season at Pindustry. The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar will serve up craft cocktails in the setting of the kitschiest holiday decor you can imagine until January 1st.

St. Nikolaus Day

When: December 6, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Christkindlmarket, Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get a little jolly during St. Nikolaus Day. Denver Christkindlmarket brings a chance to meet Saint Nikolaus – the saint who brings a present to set under the pillows of good children and a twig or coal for the naughty ones.

Tamayo x Kitchen One for One

When: December 6 – 15

Where: Tamayo, 1400 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dine on some amazing bites for a great cause with Tamayo x Kitchen One for One. Tamayo will donate 10% of every purchase of the Camarones al Chipotle dish proceeds throughout the month of December to the organization.

The Crack Shack Family Tree

When: December 6 – 15

Where: The Crack Shack – Denver, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Crack Shack has teamed up with Family Tree to support local families in the Denver metro community. You can round up your check total have The Crack Shack match your donation to purchase gifts for those in need this holiday season. Receipt round-ups are available in-store and for online orders.

Birds & Bubbles

When: December 6, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Local Jones, 249 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: $50 for two, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Raise a glass and start your week off with a bit of luxury during Birds & Bubbles. Local Jones presents a pairing of a whole fried chicken with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot for two. You can create a reservation by calling 720.772.5022 or online.

Tuesday, December 7

Colorado Gives Day

When: December 7

Where: Varying locations

Cost: Donation-based giving here

The Lowdown: Community First Foundation and FirstBank return with Colorado Gives Day. The one-day event gives you a chance to build up your philanthropy and support local nonprofit organizations and charities with donations that make a difference. You can choose which organization you want to donate to and help raise funds.

Live Stream with Michael J. Fox, In Conversation with Willie Geist

When: December 7, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $23, register here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover teams up with Flatiron Books to present a Live Stream with Michael J. Fox, In Conversation with Willie Geist. You can hear from the legendary Michael J. Fox about his new memoir No Time Like The Future during a discussion with journalist, NBC’s Sunday TODAY anchor and co-anchor of MSNBC’s Morning Joe Willie Geist during the Zoom webinar.

Cider & Sides

When: December 7, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $24 – $26, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with Colorado Cocoa Pod for a Ciders & Sides pairing. You can savor on four decadent holiday-themed bonbons paired perfectly with four ciders in the RiNo taproom for a flavorful afternoon.

Wednesday, December 8

Indigenous Film: From Earth to Sky

When: December 8, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science teams up with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission for Indigenous Film. You can take part in a discussion about the film From Earth to Sky directed by Ron Chapman that explores the works of seven Indigenous architects from North America.

4th Annual Polar Bear Express

When: December 8, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Señor Bear, 3301 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $95 per person

The Lowdown: Señor Bear throws its 4th Annual Polar Bear Express, featuring a Puerto Rican-inspired three-course family-style menu with holiday drink pairings. You can dive into tamales, short rib gnocchi, slow-cooked pork roast and more. Each course will come with a special holiday drink pairing, such as a hot buttered rum, vegan hot chocolate and a cranberry-ginger spritz. Create a reservation here.

Holiday Fa-La-La Spectacular

When: December 8, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Swing into the Little Man Ice Cream Factory for a Holiday Fa-La-La Spectacular. You can hear The Denver Dolls perform live under festive lights during the 1940s themed evening, grab a scoop of sweet ice cream and take a look at the Santa’s Little Man Factory throughout the evening.

Thursday, December 9

Cookie Decorating and Holiday Movie at LUKI

When: December 9, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada

Cost: $15 per person, order here

The Lowdown: Add some sweetness to your Thursday with Cookie Decorating and Holiday Movie viewing at LUKI Brewery. You can decorate six cookies from pastry chef Sarah of Elevated Pastries for $15, get 10% off of your tab and watch a fun holiday movie as you work.

Friday, December 10

Black Sheep Friday

When: December 10, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver partners with an artist and local comedian to continue its Black Sheep Fridays series with Live Free, Pie Hard – Die Hard Ornament Making & Pie Tasting. The event will test your art skills while creating Die Hard-themed ornaments as you nosh on some tasty pies.

Vampire Winter Ball

When: December 10, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ritual Noize and Ru Entertainment present a Vampire Winter Ball. Get a little gothic with the themed soiree as you party all night long to sets from DJ Julian Black, DJ Nitrogen and DJ Ritual.

Saturday, December 11

Staged: Three Deuces Performance Activation

When: December 11, 2 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver continues its STAGED: Three Deuces Performance Activation series. You can sway to some sweet jazz beats as the series will spotlight different jazz groups and musicians in the community. This Saturday you can hear a performance from Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors – Celebrating a Cool Yule, 5 Points Style.

LUKI Holiday Market

When: December 11, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: LUKIBrewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop local at the LUKI Holiday Market. You can shop from vendors such as Fioche, Poppy Mountain Rituals and Chuck Rasco Photo during the pop-up market while sipping on a LUKI brew.

OMF 9th Anniversary Celebration

When: December 11, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company, 2810 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company (OMF) hosts its 9th Anniversary Celebration. You can cheers to nine years in business with special releases, bites from Owlbear Barbecue and more.

Belleview Station Holiday Bazaar

When: December 11 – 12

Where: Belleview Station, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Bazaar hosts the Belleview Station Holiday Bazaar to tick off your holiday shopping. You can peruse more than 100 local vendors, sip on local beverages and more throughout the two-day bazaar. Music will fill the air as you munch on bites from food trucks and peruse the makers.

Santa Paws

When: December 11, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Hale Park, 4128 E. 10th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab your furry friend for Santa Paws. You can have a professional photo of your pet taken in Santa’s sleigh while raising funds for the Denver Dumb Friends League – the perfect excuse to break out that little ugly sweater for your pup.

Dickens: A Family Holiday Event

When: December 11, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver

Cost: Free – $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Adelska presents Dickens: A Family Holiday Event. You can cozy up for an 1800’s themed event with carolers, a holiday market, a meeting with Santa and more – all within the beautiful and spacious park.

Holiday Art Market

When: December 11, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Add to your art collection or give the gift of art with a Holiday Art Market. You can shop from local artists selling original works within the Denver Art Society throughout the day.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: December 11, 8 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver, a comedy show hosted at a secret location within the Jefferson Park neighborhood — this time with a secret comedian. You will find out the location via email on the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

Sunday, December 12

Brewery Boot Camp

When: December 12, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Chain Reaction Brewing Company, 902 S. Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $15, register here

The Lowdown: Brewery Boot Camp returns to Denver at Chain Reaction Brewing Company. You can work out at your own level and refresh with discounted beers afterward. Reservations are highly recommended.

Meet a Local Colorado Writer

When: December 12, 5 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Aspen Grove, 7301 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover Aspen Grove hosts a Meet a Local Colorado Writer event. You can meet and hear from author Nancy Houser-Bluhm as she discusses her novels, career and more.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Active Minds: Eleanor Roosevelt

When: December 14, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

MCA Octopus Initiative

When: December 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, enter here

Cookie Decorating at Comida

When: December 15

Where: Comida Stanley, 2501 Dallas St. Unit 140, Aurora

Cost: Free, reserve spot here

Guitar Sessions: Anna Morsett

When: January 6, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10, tickets available here