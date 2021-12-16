Naughty List Brings the Party This Holiday Season

It’s December and that means there’s no such thing as too much holiday music, Christmas decor or Santa’s cookies. Denver has pulled inspiration from other large cities across the U.S. who aim to paint the city with Christmas beer — I mean cheer.

The Naughty List is the latest Christmas pop-up bar to penetrate the Denver bar scene. It’s a Christmas bar where you can “actually have fun,” says owner Josh Schmitz, the jack of all trades when it comes to the nightlife scene. The Naughty List was born from a previous pop-up bar concept he developed in October 2021: the Spirits Halloween bar on Larimer Square.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Schmitz, along with his business partner Mat Haberman and creative director Annalisa Dominguez, had two weeks to turn the space, previously the Crimson Room on Larimer Square, into a one-of-a-kind Halloween bar — a concept unique to Denver that has yet to catch wind across the service industry. It was so successful that they decided they owed it to Denver to do it again this holiday season.

At Naughty List, you can expect a list of custom frozen cocktails like Yellow Snow ($13) or Keggnog ($13), which is an on-tap spiked eggnog served in a moose mug. The bar opened the day after Thanksgiving and will be open until January 1, 2022. The team will have one month to turn over the space into their permanent concept which has not yet been revealed.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Naughty List offers a “full-on party vibe,” as Schmitz puts it. Other Christmas bars force guests to be stuck at their tables or use a reservation system to get in. At the Naughty List, it is first-come, first-serve and you have free range to roam around the bar as you typically would.

The Naughty List offers best-in-class electronic music with live DJs Thursday through Saturday. It is located at 1403 Larimer St., Denver and is open from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends, and 4 p.m. to midnight on weekdays.

All photography by Roxanna Carrasco.