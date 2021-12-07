10+ Markets in Denver to Shop From This Holiday Season

The holidays are upon us once again and we all know that shopping for gifts can be a pain. Luckily, Denver has some wondrous holiday markets to attend that will take care of all of your gifting and holiday needs.

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

When: December 7 – December 24

Where: Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Check off some of your gift lists at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market. The outdoor market hosts 30 vendors offering products to purchase in convenient containers, live music from local bands and carolers and more throughout the month.

Denver Christkindlmarket

When: December 7 – December 23

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Weinachten season with the Denver Christkindlmarket. Christkindlmarket is Colorado’s biggest and most authentic Christkindl market. Stop by to shop for traditional German Christmas gifts, drink Glühwein (German hot mulled wine) and get a special Stein or mug. You can also visit the cookie house or brat house to munch on specialty German fare.

2nd Annual Après Ski Holiday Market

When: December 10 – 12 & December 17 – 19

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with American Field for the 2nd Annual Après Ski Holiday Market. The outdoor market offers a variety of local Coloradan and national vendors as well as food and drink specials to fuel your shopping ventures.

Whittier Walking Holiday Market

When: December 11, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Whittier Historic Neighborhood, 23rd Ave. and Downing St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Whittier Neighborhood Association is back with the Whittier Walking Holiday Market. The market, unlike a traditional market, will not be on a particular street block but will be throughout the neighborhood giving you a full opportunity to explore and shop local.

Belleview Station Holiday Bazaar

When: December 11 – 12 & December 18 – 19

Where: Belleview Station, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Bazaar hosts the Belleview Station Holiday Bazaar to tick off your holiday shopping. You can peruse more than 100 local vendors, sip on local beverages and more throughout the two-day bazaar. Music will fill the air as you munch on bites from food trucks and peruse the makers.

10th Annual Native American Christmas Market

When: December 11 – 12

Where: Lakota Way Healing Center, 201 W. 5th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Support local Indigenous makers during the 10th Annual Native American Christmas Market. You can learn more about Native American art, participate in make-and-take workshop stations, shop handmade goods and more at the market.

Urban Sanctuary Holiday Market

When: December 11, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Urban Sanctuary Denver, 2745 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Urban Sanctuary Denver opens its doors for a Holiday Market. You can explore shop wellness products, candles, local and diverse vendors and more in a calm and open environment.

LUKI Holiday Market

When: December 11, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop local at the LUKI Holiday Market. You can shop from vendors such as Fioche, Poppy Mountain Rituals and Chuck Rasco Photo during the pop-up market while sipping on a LUKI brew.

Dickens: A Family Holiday Event

When: December 11, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver

Cost: Free – $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Adelska presents Dickens: A Family Holiday Event. You can cozy up for an 1800’s themed event with carolers, a holiday market, a meeting with Santa and more – all within the beautiful and spacious park.

Holiday Art Market

When: December 11, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Add to your art collection or give the gift of art with a Holiday Art Market. You can shop from local artists selling original works within the Denver Art Society throughout the day.

MCA Makers Market

When: December 17, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Donation Based Entry, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) hosts an MCA Makers Market. You can shop from local makers, artists and more in a carefully curated space for your holiday gifts and art needs.

Denver Holiday Market at Forage

When: December 18, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Forage, 4416 Yates St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Add a little bit of greenery to your seasonal shopping at a Denver Holiday Market at Forage. You can peruse vendors such as Sora from Spell and Sage, Lauren Woodward and more, as well as pick up a plant or two.

Alternative Skate Market: The Christmas Nightmare

When: December 19, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Reelworks Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $7, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your rollerskates and get those last few holiday gifts grabbed at an Alternative Skate Market: The Christmas Nightmare. Horrid Spirits, Reelworks and Denver Skates partner for the market with over 50 vendors, tarot readings, a photo booth and more. You can also snag skate rentals if you don’t have a pair of your own.