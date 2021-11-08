30 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some chill events lined up this week. Start it off by getting artsy with Denver Arts Week and end it with some sweet resonance during Music in the Galleries. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to examine this roundup of events happening in Denver this week.

Monday, November 8

Denver Arts Week

When: November 8 – 13

Where: Multiple locations, check here

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Denver Arts Week is back for another year of creation. You can explore more than 300 different events within the city throughout the week from the Denver Film Festival to First Friday Art Walks.

44th Annual Denver Film Festival

When: November 8 – 14

Where: Multiple locations, check here

Cost: Various prices, check here

The Lowdown: Denver Film Festival returns for the 44th year in a row. During the 11-day festival, you can experience screenings of films such as Actors, Alien On Stage and A Banquet. Some of the films featured throughout the festival are even created by Coloradans.

READ: 44th Annual Denver Film Festival Is Back in Person and Virtually Starting Today

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: November 8, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during an Open Mike Comedy Show. The virtual evening features a joke writing contest, sets from local up-and-coming comedians and witty commentary from host Mike Langworthy.

Spookadelia 4: The Curse of Novo Ita | Immersive Art Experience

When: November 8 – 28

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $12 – $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space continues its Spookadelia series this year with Spookadelia 4: The Curse of Novo Ita | Immersive Art Experience. The immersive installment delves into a psychedelic augmented reality that explores the human relationship between self and the world around us with art consumption through haunting experiences.

Visible: The Story of Arc Screening and Panel Discussion

When: November 8, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Film Festival hosts a screening of Visible: The Story of Arc followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers. You can listen in on the story of Arc Thrift Stores and the mission behind the organization, advocacy for disabled individuals and more.

Tuesday, November 9

Free Day at DAM

When: November 9, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) is back for a chance to step into the museum without a fee. You can explore the galleries of the museum filled with art at no cost to Colorado residents. Ticketed exhibits are not included in the free day admission.

READ: Inside the Denver Art Museum’s $175 Million Renovation and New Campus

Dough From Scratch

When: November 9, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Learn how to make pizza dough at home with a Dough From Scratch class. An instructor from Pizzeria Locale will guide you through the process of creating your own pizza dough during the free virtual course on Zoom.

Anderman Photography Lecture Featuring Evan Whale

When: November 9, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents an Anderson Photography Lecture featuring photographer Evan Whale. You can learn about Whale’s different techniques and processes that form a variety of textures, bold colors and dynamic lines in his photography.

Cider & Sides

When: November 9, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. Unit #150, Denver

Cost: $29, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Nibble on savory cheese and imbibe in bright cider during Cider & Sides. Stem Ciders teams up with Truffle Cheese Shop for the pairing of three takes on a grilled cheese with a side of tomato soup paired perfectly with four samples of Stem Ciders’ flavor-bursting ciders.

Drop-In Drawing Online

When: November 9, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Grab your graphite for Drop-In Drawing Online. You can take an afternoon to draw inspiration from the new Sie Welcome Center and the newly renovated Martin building with the guidance of instructor and artist Anna Kaye to sketch out some of your own masterpieces.

Active Minds: Peru

When: November 9, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hear about Peru’s history of military dictatorship, the 200th anniversary of its declaration of independence and more during an Active Minds: Peru lecture. The series will continue its exploration into different countries voting rights throughout the evening.

Wednesday, November 10

NFTS: Putting The Fun in Non-Fungible Tokens Episode 4

When: November 10, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $15, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts NFTS: Putting The Fun in Non-Fungible Tokens Episode 4. You can learn more about non-fungible tokens, collectors, artistic production and more in the next iteration of the NFT exploration series.

Punketry

When: November 10, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe combines poetry and punk together for the perfect combination during Punketry. You can listen to performances of spoken word from poets such as Sarah Schantz, Jade Lascelles and Meca’Ayo Coleman throughout the evening.

Charcuterie Making Class

When: November 10, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St. #155, Denver

Cost: $75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Blanchard Family Wines partners with Champagne & Charcuterie for a Charcuterie Making Class. You can learn how to create the perfect balance of cheeses, meats and accouterments for an exemplary charcuterie board with the help of Karen Kirkland.

Indigenous Film

When: November 10, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science partners with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission for Indigenous Film. You can relax to view a screening of the film Ola Ka Honua—Earth Lives and later take part in a Q&A.

Coffee Double Brown Ale Firkin

When: November 10, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip on the traditional style Coffe Double Brown Ale Firkin Release this weekend at Copper Kettle Brewing Company. The brew is made with coffee and has a higher ABV. You can also snack on bites from the onsite food truck, Mama Jo’s BBQ and Biscuits.

Beer and Jerky Pairing

When: November 10, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wah Gwaan Brewing Company, 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wah Gwaan Brewing Company teams up with Boozy Jerky for a Beer and Jerky Pairing. You can sip on craft brews while snacking on beer-infused jerkies for a tasty evening.

Thursday, November 11

Stem Ciders Dinner & Cider Pairing

When: November 11, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit #150, Denver

Cost: $85, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take an evening to celebrate fall during a Stem Ciders Dinner & Cider Pairing. Acreage and Diggity Street Eats have teamed up for the six-course meal at the RiNo Taproom with a cider pairing for each dish to boot.

Friday, November 12

Steven Baris, Frea Buckler, Conny Goelz Schmitt and Jodie Roth Cooper at Space Gallery

When: November 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Space Gallery holds an opening reception for new works for artists Steven Baris, Frea Buckler, Conny Goelz Schmitt and Jodie Roth Cooper. You can peruse each different artists’ works and experience the space of Space Gallery.

Let’s Taco ‘Bout It – Tacos & Positive Self Talk

When: November 12, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver continues its Black Sheep Fridays series with Let’s Taco ‘Bout It – Tacos & Positive Self Talk. The event will cover the importance of positive self talk and how to incorporate it into your routines while noshing on tasting tacos.

The Hue-Man Experience: A Soulful Thanksgiving with Adrian Miller

When: November 12, 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover McGregor, 1991 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free, registration here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover hosts The Hue-Man Experience: A Soulful Thanksgiving with Adrian Miller. The event features an interactive experience with food writer and James Beard Award winner Adrien Miller on how to up your Thanksgiving game.

Saturday, November 13

Balefire Goods Fourth Anniversary

When: November 13, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Balefire Goods, 7513 Grandview Ave., Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Balefire Goods celebrates its fourth anniversary this weekend. You can stop in to see a Tuggle Designs trunk show, shop on discounts, delight in complimentary treats and more throughout the day.

Thankful For Colorado Artisan Beer Pairing Dinner

When: November 13, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 13, Denver

Cost: $85, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Burns Family Artisan Ales presents a Thankful for Colorado Artisan Beer Pairing Dinner. You can dine on a five-course feast created by chef Jared of Thistle and Mint that is complemented with Burns Family Artisan Ales brews.

Lost City Live

When: November 13, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lost City River North Patio, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $12 – $200, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shimmy to some sweet beats from Anthony Ruptak and KD Davis throughout the evening during Lost City Live. The live musical event series will continue with performances on the patio for a chill fall night.

Annual Fall Gala

When: November 13, 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $150 – $1,000, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rocky Mountain Alliance Children’s Foundation (RMA) hosts its Annual Fall Gala. You can take part in a live auction, dine on a delicious meal and dance the night away – all for a good cause. 100% of proceeds from the event will raise funds for organizations that benefit Denver’s youth. Black tie attire is encouraged.

Bloodies and Bluegrass

When: November 13, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and jam it out with Bloodies and Bluegrass. Mile High Spirits host an afternoon of $20 bottomless Bloody Marys, food and live music on the patio.

Night at the Fort

When: November 13, 4 p.m.

Where: Fort Greene, 321 E. 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Party it out for a good cause during Night at the Fort. You can jam out to a performance from local musicians such as Kaitlyn Williams and Dave Tampkin as well as a set from DJs, fuel with food from Koi & Ninja and more. 100% of the proceeds from the event will benefit Foundation Rising (FoundRising).

STAGED: Three Deuces Performance Activation

When: November 13, 2 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock it out with Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s STAGED: Three Deuces Performance Activation. You can sway to some sweet jazz beats as the series will spotlight different jazz groups and musicians in the community. This Saturday you can hear a performance from MSU Denver Jazz Combo.

Sunday, November 14

Drag Bingo Brunch in The Alley

When: November 14, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Denver Milk Market for a Drag Bingo Brunch in The Alley. You can enjoy a flavor-filled brunch while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon. Spots are first-come-first-serve, so make sure to arrive early to snag a seat.

Music in the Galleries

When: November 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, here

The Lowdown: Take in the art of the Clyfford Still Museum while experiencing a performance from The Noor Quartet during Music in the Galleries. You can explore the museum while listening or sit and listen as the quartet sets the atmosphere.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Fashion Week Fall ’21

When: November 16 – 21

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Various prices, check here

Digital Earth: Changing Colorado

When: November 17, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10, tickets available here

Warren Miller Entertainment’s Winter Starts Now

When: November 18 – 20

Where: Paramount Theatre Denver,1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $23 – $26, tickets available here

At Last – A Tribute to Etta James

When: November 27, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89, tickets available here