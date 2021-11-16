The Stanley Marketplace’s Winter Fashion Show Promoted Local Retailers

The annual Stanley Marketplace Holiday Fashion Show returned this year after last year’s runway show was postponed due to the pandemic. Locally-owned and independent retailers with storefronts in the Stanley Marketplace took the runway with collections perfect for the winter and holiday season.

The Stanley Marketplace supports a variety of local brands including restaurants, shops and more. Therefore, it was the perfect setting for a runway show celebrating local fashion. Located in an area that used to be called Stapleton, Stanley Marketplace is an important aspect of the community that signifies growth and moving forward in a positive direction.

The show was lighthearted and provided an opportunity for local businesses to showcase looks perfect for holiday gatherings and gifts. True kicked off the night with pieces fit for a night on the town or a holiday party. Owned by Shana Colbin Dunn, the boutique is home to a variety of offerings including clothing, accessories, jewelry, books, beauty items and more. A black leather bodycon mini dress, leopard printed jumpsuits and dresses, sparkly sweaters and leather pants in a variety of different colors made for an upscale chic runway collection. The pieces can be worn every day, or elevated for a winter occasion.

Goose and the Goat followed with a collection of casual clothing and accessories fit for the Colorado winter. Husband and wife Jeff and Danielle Patton own the boutique, creating a space for men, women and children to find clothing and accessories to keep them warm and cozy this season. Looks featured fuzzy slippers, hats, sequined bags, boots and more. Alongside these looks, The Pattons showcased their kids’ accessories and apparel brand Billy Goat and the Gosling.

June Ruby took the runway next with a unique array of looks fit for a New Year’s Eve or holiday party. Owner Michelle Rotter strives to curate fashionable yet comfortable pieces for women who are on the go and looking to elevate their wardrobe. The collection highlighted different textures including sequins, sparkles, fur and more. Several models showcased comfortable yet stylish lounge sets, and others adorned sparkly and elegant dresses.

To follow was Aktiv, owned by Nate Axvig. The sustainably sourced collection included hoodies, puffers and accessories to keep anyone braving the Colorado winter warm. The pieces originate from Scandinavian clothing and culture and according to Axvig, “there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing.”

Steele Angel followed with runway looks defined by versatility and comfortability. The collection alluded to upscale loungewear, providing those on the go with a stylish way to remain comfortable. Trendy platform sneakers, modern handbags and fun accessories made this collection a perfect fit for those hoping to elevate their everyday wardrobe. Owned by Staci Egloff, Steele Angel brings spiritual gangster, a slogan embossed across many of the brand’s pieces, to another level.

Sterre wrapped up the night with a stunning collection of runway looks featuring genderless, elegant and sexy pieces. Sterre, the Dutch word for star, includes curated pieces that remind owner Danielle Van Ede-Lousbergh of her childhood and travels across Europe and in Amsterdam. A satin dress with cutouts, a sequin romper, a sequin black jumpsuit with red pumps and several boho-chic and knit maxi dresses graced the runway showing that Sterre truly has something for everyone.

The show brought together local retailers that are majority women-owned to showcase all that Stanley Marketplace has to offer. As a result, the surrounding community mingled and enjoyed winter fashion in the process.

All photography by From the Hip Photo.