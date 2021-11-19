RevZilla Aims To Bring More Women Into Motorsports

The phrase “women who ride” is growing yet again. Women continue to penetrate and drive the snow, bike and now motorsports industries in Colorado and across the nation. According to the Motorcycle Industry Council, women comprise 25% of people who own or operate a motorcycle — with the numbers growing every day. Industry-leading brands like RevZilla are responding to the increased demand to make motorsports inclusive and accessible to all genders.

RevZilla opened its second flagship showroom in Denver this past October after a successful launch of its first showroom in Philadelphia. Located in the heart of the RiNo’s art district, RevZilla — traditionally an e-commerce business — opened its doors for motorcycle enthusiasts to have their selection of gear, parts and accessories.

Joanne Donn, the Denver showroom manager — more commonly known as the @GearChic where she serves as an expert in all things motorcycle gear — describes the second store opening as a dream come true. “This store embodies what bikers really are,” Donn said. “We represent a different flavor of motorcycles that consumers didn’t know existed.”

She believes RevZilla is an imaginative brand that fits well in the creative community of RiNo because it doesn’t fit the stereotype of what a motorcycle shop “should” look like. Instead, its aesthetic is “inclusive and representative of their community,” as Donn describes it. “Both RevZilla and RiNo have a unique personality and there’s no mistaking where you are.”

Donn is passionate about female representation both in-store and on the bike. This means inclusivity in all backgrounds, shapes, sizes and sexual orientations. Donn is aware “There’s not a lot of people like me who run stores like these,” and plans to use her platform to progress the sport for women. She recognizes the motorcycle industry has made significant changes since her first days on a bike and knows that it is a “slow walk, not a sprint.”

Donn has over 15 years in the motorcycle industry and has had a first-row seat in the evolution of women in motorsports. She has watched manufacturing brands pivot their bike models and accessories to fit people of all sizes, shapes and skill levels, especially in the last five years. RevZilla, along with other industry-leading brands like Target and Gap, are some of the first in their category to recognize this demand and embrace all their consumers through product innovation.

The opening of a flagship RevZilla showroom in Denver helps break down some of the barriers to entry for first-ride riders. In store, consumers are greeted by a team of motorsports experts who are excited to help you find a set-up that works for you. Their showroom is full of manufacturing brands who are showcasing new lines of gear for beginner riders or riders who might not meet the stereotypical mold of a “motorcyclist”. The shop allows customers to try on gear instead of shelling out hundreds of dollars through online purchases. Moto-enthusiasts travel from all over the country to have the opportunity to shop for gear in person and enjoy Colorado terrain while they are here, Donn says. Having a brick-and-mortar store is a rarity in the motorsports industry since most brands are exclusively e-commerce.

According to the Motorcycle Industry Council, there are over 64,000 motorcycles registered within a 30-minute radius of the RevZilla showroom. Motorcyclists are moving to Denver in the masses to enjoy the range of riding that spans across the Rocky Mountains. And that momentum surely won’t slow down with RevZilla here to service the entire Colorado riding community.

RevZilla is located at 2845 Walnut St., Denver, and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All photos credited to RevZilla.