30 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some seasonal events lined up this week. Kick it off by getting spooky at Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns and end it with a fall classic at the Fourth Annual Fall Flannel Fest. Whatever the week has primed for you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, October 11

Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns

When: October 11 – 31

Where: Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton



Cost: $10 – $21.99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group presents Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. You can take a stroll in Hudson Gardens all throughout the month of October to view 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins and more.

Share the Love: Free Ticket Lottery

When: October 11 – 13

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo is giving back with a chance to snag a free ticket voucher during the Share The Love: Free Ticket Lottery. There are only 125 tickets so make sure you register during the three accessible days.

Little Man Pumpkin Patch

When: October 11 – 31

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pick out the perfect pumpkin at Little Man Ice Cream’s Pumpkin Patch. You can find all sorts of pumpkin varieties at the patch from Pope Farms Corn Maize and Pumpkin Patch, grab a scoop of ice cream and embrace the spooky season.

Tuesday, October 12

Stoke The Fire

When: October 12 – 14

Where: Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get in on the ski season early with a premiere of Stoke The Fire. You can view the film, have a chance at snagging prize giveaways from brands such as YETI, North Face, Atomic and more throughout the evenings.

Cider & Sides

When: October 12, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders and Truffle Cheese Shop present a Cider & Sides pairing. You can delight in bites of four fall-themed cheeses while sipping on perfectly paired samples of cider for a seasonal tasting.

Active Minds: Voting Rights

When: October 12, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover teams up with Active Minds to host an Active Minds: Voting Rights lecture. You can learn more about the history of voting rights, hear the latest news about voting rights and more for an educational afternoon.

Wednesday, October 13

18th Annual Indigenous Film & Arts Festival

When: October 13, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science partners with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission for the 18th Annual Indigenous Film & Arts Festival. You can view a screening of Beans on the first day of the festival and later take part in a Q&A.

Behind the Art of Denver’s RiNo Art District

When: October 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $45, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the murals and art of the Five Points and RiNo Art District during a Behind the Art of Denver’s RiNo Art District tour. You can learn about local artists, find some new local eats and more throughout the day.

Thursday, October 14

Beer and Cheese Pairing

When: October 14, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company,1338 S. Valentia St. #100, Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company hosts a Beer and Cheese Pairing. You can get savory with four kinds of cheese from Truffle Cheese Shop and brighten up with four tastes of beer.

Horror Movie Trivia

When: October 14, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Kuma’s Corner Denver, 3500 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Put together a team of six to flex your knowledge on all things horror film during a Horror Movie Trivia night. You can have a chance at winning food, gift cards, drinks and more throughout the evening. Call 720.500.5077 to make a reservation.

Cervezas for Causes When: October 14, 5:30 p.m. Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado presents Cervezas for Causes. The event features a happy hour with a partnership with a local non-profit. This Thursday, Cervecería Colorado teams up with Homies Unidos Denver. You can sip on some lovingly brewed beer and raise funds for the organization.

Vampyr

When: October 14, 9:15 – 10:45 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $10 at entry

The Lowdown: Get a little spooky with a screening and live score of Vampyr. The silent film created by filmmaker Carl Theodor Dreyer offers a mesmerizing look at horror and the supernatural.

Friday, October 15

Telluride Horror Show

When: October 15 – 17

Where: Sheridan Opera House, 110 N. Oak St., Telluride

Cost: $95 – $195, passes available here

The Lowdown: Dive into all things terrifying at the 2021 Telluride Horror Show. The three-day festival celebrates horror films with film viewings, chilling tales and more — perfect for all those horror fanatics out there.

READ: Everything You Need to Know About This Year’s Telluride Horror Show

Well Bred Release

When: October 15, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company brings back Well Bred. The 2021 release of the brew will be on draft and in cans to-go for the weekend. The beer, aged in bourbon barrels, has notes of caramel, oak and vanilla.

October Movie Night

When: October 15, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Marjorie Park, 6335 S. Fiddlers Green Cir., Greenwood Village

Cost: Free – $90, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Take a day to kick back and relax (but not too much) for an October Movie Night. You can view Death Becomes Her during the Halloween-themed movie series while taking in carnival fare for a sweeter evening.

Octopus Initiative Lottery

When: October 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Have a chance at winning some wondrous contemporary art and expanding your art collections with the Octopus Initiative Lottery. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver hosts the lottery with free entries for a way to grab works from local artists.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: October 15, 7 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver — a comedy show hosted at a secret location within the Baker neighborhood — this time with a secret comedian. You will find out the location via email on the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

Lost City Live

When: October 15, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lost City River North Patio, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $12 – $200, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shimmy to some sweet beats from Clementine Was Right, Ellsworth, Will Orchard, and Micki Balder throughout the evening during Lost City Live. The live musical event series will continue with performances on the patio for a chill fall night.

Johanna Mueller

When: October 15, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Balefire Goods, 7513 Grandview Ave., Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the works of Johanna Mueller and meet the artist herself during a live demo. You can experience Mueller’s process of creating her pieces, ask questions and more for an artsy night.

Colorado Writers’ Salon – Halloween Extravaganza

When: October 15, 5 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Get your writing skills up to scruff at a Colorado Writer’s Salon – Halloween Extravaganza. You can hear from writers Marie Thomas, John Tiedemann, and Tess Clark about Halloween-inspired stories and poetry for the perfect seasonal event.

Saturday, October 16

Denver Design Week

When: October 16 – 24

Where: Various Locations

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Denver Design Week returns to Denver for a week filled with innovation, learning and design. You can attend panels from more than 40 different presenters, such as Dave Tweed of Stantec, Ashley Stevens of Evoke and Breton Lujan of Raw Creative. You can also take part in a Maker’s Marketplace on Sunday.

15th Anniversary Colfax Marathon Weekend

When: October 16 – 17

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: Varying prices, register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your shoes and run in the 15th Anniversary Colfax Marathon — Denver’s only marathon. You can choose to run in the marathon, half marathon, 10 miles or 5k. You can also choose a charity to raise funds for when you register. The race will lead you around Denver, explore an expo and more during the two-day event.

Squash Day

When: October 16, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Longmont Farmers Market, 9595 Nelson Rd., Longmont

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Squash it up on Squash Day at the Longmont Farmers Market. You can from seasonal gourds, squashes of all sorts, pumpkins and other items. You can also learn about squash growing and snag a screen-printed tote after a scavenger hunt.

Yoga on the Terrace

When: October 16, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: The ART, a Hotel (Denver), 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The ART, a Hotel teams up with Black Swan Yoga for Yoga on the Terrace. You can flow into a yoga session with instructor Adyn Pipoly while taking in a view of the Mile High City.

Otter Weekend

When: October 16 – 17

Where: Downtown Aquarium – Denver, 700 Water St., Denver

Cost: $23.50 – $28.50 at entry or $150 here for a private meet and greet

The Lowdown: If you love adorable water mammals, Otter Weekend is for you. The two-day event features otter-themed adventures such as games, meet and greets and activities to learn more about the adorable aquatic creatures. You really otter be there.

CarolAnn Wachter Art Opening

When: October 16, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: SassaBird Fine Art, 840 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: SassaBird Fine Art presents a CarolAnn Wachter Art Opening. You can peruse abstract and figurative painted collages created by Watcher, hear from Watcher herself and more throughout the evening.

Circus So Spook!

When: October 16, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Society presents Circus So Spook! Don your best costume for an evening filled with local art, carnival games, a cash bar and more to raise funds for Denver Art Society.

The MainStreet Fashion Show

When: October 16, 6 p.m.

Where: [email protected], 19604 Mainstreet, Parker

Cost: $20 – $40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Raise funds for Hana’s Hope, a nonprofit organization that provides free wigs and services to those who cannot afford them, at The MainStreet Fashion Show. You can watch models strut down the runway, grab giveaways and more throughout the fashion-forward evening.

Sunday, October 17

Cheesman Park Walking Tour

When: October 17, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park, 12th Ave. E. and High St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the history of Cheesman Park during a Cheesman Park Walking Tour. Denver historian Phil Goodstein will guide you through the park, its landmarks and more for a history-filled afternoon.

4th Annual Fall Flannel Fest

When: October 17, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your coziest flannel for the Fourth Annual Fall Flannel Fest. The Dairy Block and Milk Market host a festival filled with balloon art, a live pumpkin carver, live music and more. You can also indulge in seasonal treats and drink specials to keep that fall vibe alive.

Mark Your Calendar

NFTS: Putting The Fun in Non-Fungible Tokens

When: October 20, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $15, tickets available here

Al Amal (Hope) Mission to Mars

When: October 21, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15, tickets available here

Stanley Marketplace Fall Festival

When: October 24, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Night of The Dancing Dead

When: October 27, doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: The Clockwork Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $40, tickets available here