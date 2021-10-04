23 Things To Do in and Around Denver This Week

Denver has some breezy events lined up this week. Start it off by getting judicial during Sisters in Law: Legacy and end it by witnessing your fitness at The bRUNch Run. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, October 4

Sisters in Law: Legacy

When: October 4, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover teams up with Theatre Or to host a webinar honoring Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. You can explore a play that dives into the relationship between Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, hear about the artistic processes and more.

Little Man Pumpkin Patch

When: October 4 – 31

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pick out the perfect pumpkin at Little Man Ice Cream’s Pumpkin Patch. You can find all sorts of pumpkin varieties at the patch from Pope Farms Corn Maize and Pumpkin Patch, grab a scoop of ice cream and embrace the spooky season.

Out at the Museum: LGBTQ Community Day

When: October 4, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is hosting an Out at the Museum: LGBTQ Community Day. You can learn about dinosaurs, explore space and more throughout the museum. Make sure to reserve a ticket in advance.

Tuesday, October 5

Rocky Mountain Oyster Day

When: October 5

Where: The Fort, 19192 CO-8, Morrison

Cost: Free admission, create a reservation here

The Lowdown: The Fort celebrates Rocky Mountain Oyster Day. You can taste Colorado’s famous rocky mountain oysters for free with a purchase of two entrees. Make sure to get a reservation for the day.

Harvest Week

When: October 5 – 7

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $125, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Harvest Week is back in Denver. You can celebrate the harvest season with a series of dinners to raise funds for EatDenver and The GrowHaus’ missions of supporting the community through food.

Factotum Gives Beer Release

When: October 5, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Factotum Brewhouse partners with 2 Blondes All Breed Rescue for a Factotum Gives Beer Release. You can sip on a special small-batch collaboration of Belgian blonde ale and raise funds for the nonprofit. With every pint and can sold, Factotum will give $1 to 2 Blondes All Breed.

Cider & Sides

When: October 5, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders Taproom, 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders teams up with Lala’s Bakery for a Cider & Sides. Take a day to delight in a pairing of four fall-inspired cheesecakes and four ciders for the perfect seasonal tasting.

Wednesday, October 6

Chicanas: Nurturers and Warriors

When: October 6, 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Explore the film Chicanas: Nurturers and Warriors at History Colorado. #IAmDenver partners with History Colorado, Denver Public Library and The Denver Post to create a documentary film following activism, the history of Chicanas and more.

Curator Talk

When: October 6, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver and Online

Cost: $5 – $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum continues its Curator Talk series with a lecture from Darrin Alfred, the Curator of Architecture and Design. You can hear about Gio-Ponti’s design of the Martin Building and Ponti’s architectural genius.

Thursday, October 7

Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns

When: October 7 – 31

Where: Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton



Cost: $10 – $21.99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group presents Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. You can stroll Hudson Gardens all throughout the month of October to view 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins and more.

Sushi Making Class

When: October 7, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $119, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Brush up on your culinary skills with a Sushi Making Class. You can learn how to create a menu of miso soup, sushi rice, techniques of cutting fish and more during the class.

Book Happy Hour at Union Station

When: October 7, 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover hosts a Book Happy Hour at its Union Station location. You can imbibe in a drink from a bar within Union Station and snag two books with a third half price.

Friday, October 8

MCA Denver 25th Anniversary Party

When: October 8, 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) presents its MCA Denver 25th Anniversary Party. You can help the museum celebrate 25 years of amazing art while jamming during a 1996 themed rooftop bash.

Stories From a Daydream

When: October 8 – 31

Where: Understudy, 890 C 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Peruse works from artist Lio Bumbakini during the opening of Stories From A Daydream. The exhibition explores a dystopian view of indigenous reality with paintings and large-scale installations.

Artist on the Rise

When: October 8, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block continues its Artist on the Rise series with a concert from Rusty 44. You can watch a free concert from the bluegrass and Americana-style group from Fort Collins.

Fall Invitational Art Show and Sale

When: October 8, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Art Gallery, 2750 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cherry Creek Art Gallery hosts its annual Fall Invitational Art Show and Sale. You can see works from local artists, shop art to add to your collections and more during the evening.

Saturday, October 9

Factotum’s Farewell OktoberFest

When: October 9, 12 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Factotum Brewhouse hosts a Farewell Oktoberfest as a final sendoff. Make sure to put on your best lederhosen and dirndls for a bangin’ evening and to raise a glass to Factotum one more time.

Larimer After Dark

When: October 9, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Larimer Square hosts Larimer After Dark. You can experience a live concert series full of local musicians starting with a performance from DJ Bella Scratch.

Three Dueces Performance

When: October 9, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out to a Three Dueces performance along with a performance from Derrick Hodge and friends during Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s Staged. You can jam on the rooftop during two separate performances and take in a fall evening.

The Toymaker’s Doll

When: October 9 – 10

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre, 119 Park Ave. W., Denver

Cost: $20 – $26, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the majesty of Ballet Ariel ballerinas at The Toymaker’s Doll. The showcase will feature the 23rd season of the ballet reimagined by Director Ilena Norton through the dancers within the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Performing Arts Complex.

5 Year Anniversary Party

When: October 9, 11 a.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Denver Central Market raises a glass to five years of business with a 5 Year Anniversary Party. You can walk through the market, partake in birthday-themed drinks and snacks from vendors, win prizes, take-home party favors and more.

Halloween Horror Marketplace

When: October 9, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: TRVE Brewing, 227 Broadway #101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate all things spooky with a Halloween Horror Marketplace. You can shop from vendors such as Cult Legacy & Goat Witch Goods, Vinegar Syndrome and more while imbibing in a brew from TRVE.

Sunday, October 10

bRUNch Run

When: October 10, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Central Park, 8801 Martin Luther King Blvd., Denver

Cost: Various prices here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for The bRUNch Run. You can take part in a 5k or 10k race around Central Park and raise funds for Metro Caring. Post race you can snag swag, sip on bubbly and take home a scented finishers medal.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Telluride Horror Show

When: October 15 – 17

Where: Sheridan Opera House, 110 N. Oak St., Telluride

Cost: $95 – $195, passes available here

October Movie Night

When: October 15, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Marjorie Park, 6335 S. Fiddlers Green Cir., Greenwood Village

Cost: Free – $90, tickets available here

Al Amal (Hope) Mission to Mars

When: October 21, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15, tickets available here

Stanley Marketplace Fall Festival

When: October 24, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Denver

Cost: Free admission