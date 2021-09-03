Explore Utah’s Wild West at This Bucket List Adventure Resort

Amangiri in southern Utah is the ideal destination for those looking to push the boundaries of adventure travel, luxury and relaxation, all while discovering an ancient landscape. Located along the Arizona and Utah borders, this luxury resort stages itself between the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, near Lake Powell. While not the shortest drive from Denver at nearly an 11-hour trip, this is a once-in-a-lifetime destination that will exceed all your wildest expectations.

Accommodations

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Accommodations at Amangiri aren’t your typical hotel rooms or glamping tents. Spanning 600 acres into the majestic Colorado Plateau and the desert landscape, the modern suites and homes of Amangiri and the tented pavilions of Camp Sarika blend seamlessly into the untouched red-rock country.

Amanjiri features suites and homes with spacious layouts, clean lines and natural materials, all while reflecting the luminous qualities of the surrounding Utah desert. Accommodation design features include white stone floors, concrete walls, natural timbers and fittings in blackened steel. Each suite has an outdoor lounge and fireplace with expansive desert views. Some even feature a private pool or roof terrace.

For the ultimate in privacy and luxury, stay in the four-bedroom Mesa Home. Just minutes from the resort, the home is surrounded by 600 acres of undeveloped land and is designed to complement the rugged beauty of the Grand Circle Region. Enjoy exceptional amenities like the private 50-foot infinity pool, a stone terrace with sun loungers, desert views and elegant, muted surroundings that blend in with the landscape.

Visit Camp Sarika, a five-minute drive from Amanjiri, for a stay in one of their tented pavilions. Upgrading the concept of indoor-outdoor living, these accommodations provide exceptional comfort, privacy and amenities including terraces with fire pits and a plunge pool. Choose from one and two-bedroom villas.

Outdoor Adventures

New this summer, the resort is introducing the Cave Peak Stairway; a unique, one-of-a-kind installation raising some 400 feet above the ground, offering mesmerizing views of the 600-acre property and beyond.

The Cave Peak Stairway has 120 steps and is accessible from the resort’s existing Cave Peak Via Ferrata Trail. Guests will now be invited to take to the stairs after completing the Via Ferrata. The Cave Peak Via Ferrata offers an unmatched vertical route of ascent, a spectacular position and a summit visible from the resort. Now with the addition of the stairway, it is destined to be an iconic and a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

Other Activities for Amangiri Guests

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hiking, Climbing and Canyoning : Enjoy a guided hike to discover the geological wonders of the landscape. Try the Via Ferrata and traverse dramatic gorges and sheer canyons. Aman guides can also escort guests through some of the most striking geological features of the Colorado Plateau such as the nearby slot canyons.

: Enjoy a guided hike to discover the geological wonders of the landscape. Try the Via Ferrata and traverse dramatic gorges and sheer canyons. Aman guides can also escort guests through some of the most striking geological features of the Colorado Plateau such as the nearby slot canyons. Explore nearby Lake Powell: Navigate the vast reservoir of Lake Powell by kayak, take a stand-up paddleboard across the glassy waters. Or explore from the comfort of a boat on a full- or half-day tour of the lake.

Navigate the vast reservoir of Lake Powell by kayak, take a stand-up paddleboard across the glassy waters. Or explore from the comfort of a boat on a full- or half-day tour of the lake. Horseback Riding on the Plateau: Explore the sweeping Utah desert with Amangiri’s seasoned wranglers. Riding trails are available in both the area immediately around the resort and beyond. More challenging rides include ridge-top hacks high above the maze of ridges and canyons.

Packages and Experiences

Also new for 2021 is the Restore & Rebalance experience that incorporates healing Navajo traditions and revitalizes guests with rejuvenating treatments and activities. The package includes:

A two-night stay.

All meals included (except alcohol).

One 30-minute crystal sound bath.

Two 60-minute massages per night (one per person) at the Aman Spa. Enjoy a 25,000-square-foot spa with a water pavilion, sauna, steam room, cold plunge and outdoor private pavilions.

Choice of one activity for two guests between Via Ferrata, horseback riding or kayaking the nearby Lake Powell.

One private dinner for two is served in the guest’s suite.

*Package available to book for any two-night stay or longer.

Dining

Blending the culinary heritage of the Navajo and the American Southwest, the restaurants at Amangiri and Camp Sarika provide an unparalleled dining experience. The main restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a menu centered around Native American cuisine and local ingredients. At Camp Sarika, the camp’s main pavilion serves up a daily seasonal menu for breakfast, lunch, and afternoon tea. Private dining experiences at the resort and at scenic desert sites are available.

To learn more about Amangiri or to book your stay visit aman.com.