This Week in Concerts – Wiz Khalifa, Jonas Brothers, Hall and Oates and More

This week in concerts, Hall and Oates play in the Ball Arena. Wiz Khalifa, Method Man, Redman and Busta Rhymes perform at Red Rocks — and that’s just one night. If that’s unmanageable, check out Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom the following night to catch the same artists, excluding Wiz Khalifa. Did you miss out on UMS? Here’s your chance to see local artists from the showcase like Kingdom Jasmine, Los Mocochetes, The Mañanas or Zembu. After all, it’s never too late to support your local musicians. For this week and for future shows stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Antero Hall

9/3 – Rough Cashover

Ball Arena

9/1 – Hall and Oates

The Black Box

8/31 – Electronic Tuesdays: DigitalVagabond

9/1 – W.C.W.: Blissai, Soleil, Libuse and more

9/2 – BD HBT, Snuffy, Backleft and more

9/2 – Justin Klise, Mike Lato, Andrew Bon Bosher

9/3 – Project Aspect, TF Marz, Lousy Anna and more

9/3 – Ishe, Soleil, Joman and more

9/4 – FRQ NCY, Fryar, Unknwn and more

9/4 – Sin7, Dayquill, Gumshoe and more

9/5 – The Brunch Box: The All:Lo Collective

The Bluebird Theater

9/1 – Town Mountain

9/2 – Meadow Mountain

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/2 – Method Man, Redman, Busta Rhymes and more (Masterpiece Ballroom)

9/2 – Shift, Photon, Yak Attack and more (Other Side)

9/3 – Sput Searight, Nate Werth, Dywane “Mononeon” Thomas and more

9/4 – The Phunk Sessions: Ivan Neville, Ian Nevill, Adam Deitch and more

9/5 – Leftover Salmon, Dude of Life Band

Dazzle

9/1 – Bread & Jam Session: The VIPs

9/1 – Duo970

9/2 – Adam Deitch, Joey Porter, Garrett Sayers

Denver Botanic Gardens

8/30 – Evenings al Fresco

Globe Hall

9/3 – Fred Fancy, Boogie Lights, Lando Burch and more

9/4 – Blakk Mantra, Business Cashmere, Prism Palace and more

9/5 – Kingdom Jasmine, Many Mountains, Jaguar Stevens and more

Goosetown Tavern

9/3 – Insipidus, Voltaic, Retention

9/4 – The Alcapones, Miggy Camacho

9/5 – Gonzo Karaoke

The Gothic Theatre

9/3 – Amigo The Devil, Slim Cessna, Tejon Street Corner of Thieves and more

Grizzly Rose

9/1 – Union Gray

9/2 – Union Gray

9/3 – Union Gray

9/4 – Union Gray

9/5 – Union Gray

Herb’s Hideout

8/30 – Vlad Gershevich

8/31 – Rico Jones

9/2 – Dave Randon Trio

9/3 – Mile High Groove

9/4 – Dirty Beets

Herman’s Hideaway

9/3 – Adelita’s Way, Heartsick Heroine, Hold Me Hostage and more

9/4 – Trev Rich, TheyCallMeAP, Deeboi Tha Dreadhead and more

Hi-Dive

9/4 – The Mañanas, Flora De Luna, Waiting Room

Larimer Lounge

9/2 – Nadia Vaeh, Vivian, Taro and more

9/3 – Open House, Bro Candy, Pharm and more

9/4 – Pale Sun, Brianna Straut, Emerald Siam and more

9/5 – Church Fire, Secret Guest, Pink Hawks and more

Lost Lake

9/2 – Zembu, Nina De Freitas, Joseph Lamar and more

9/3 – They Pretend, Jay Papi, DJ Gary Givant

9/4 – Kenny Cornbread, The Smokestack Relics

9/5 – Half Past Midnight, Kaldera, Goodbye Aurora and more

Marquis Theater

9/3 – Lil Lotus, Magnolia Park, Fats’e

9/4 – Potato Pirates, Reno Divorce, Zipperz and more

9/5 – Silent Planet, MNMLST, Fox Lake and more

Mission Ballroom

9/3 – Dom Dolla, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set), Option 4

Nocturne

9/1 – The Secret Six of New Orleans

9/2 – Tom Amend Organ Trio

9/3 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet

9/4 – The Wil Swindler Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

9/2 – Chuck Hank

9/3 – Brendan James

9/4 – One Time Weekend, The Elegant Plums

9/5 – RiNo Music & ARts Showcase: Ianxsolo, Gestalt, The Losers Club and more

The Ogden Theater

9/4 – Prof, Marc Irv, J. Plaza and more

9/5 – The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Pietasters, The Dendrites

The Oriental Theater

8/31 – Phish ( live stream)

9/2 – Vanessa Collier

9/3 – Zepp-11, Maiden Denver

Paramount Theatre

9/3 – Little Big Town

9/4 – Little Big Town

9/5 – Little Big Town

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/30 – The Black Crowes

8/31 – Old Crow Medicine Show, Dwight Yoakam

9/1 – Wiz Khalifa, Method Man, Redman, Busta Rhymes and more

9/2 – Rezz, Rusko, MIJA and more

9/3 – Rezz, Eprom, Kasablanca, Ivy Lab and more

9/4 – Said The Sky, Midnight Kids, Cloudnone and more

9/5 – Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini

Roxy Broadway

8/31 – Open Mic

9/1 – Pink Amber

9/2 – Songwriter Showcase

9/2 – Jackson Harkness

9/3 – Brothers Brew

9/3 – Los Mocochetes

9/4 – Brunch: Nouvelle Sensation

9/4 – Leo & The Lark

9/4 – Mile High Soul Club

Soiled Dove

9/2 – Caitlin Cannon & Darling Revival

9/3 – Prodigal, New Breed, Rhonda and more

Temple Night Club

9/2 – Barely Garcia

9/3 – James Hype

The Venue

9/1 – Open Stage

9/2 – Artist Showcase

9/3 – Wildstreet, Once Around

9/4 – The Black Outs, Nine Tenths of The Law, Rhoar and more

Your Mom’s House

8/30 – KMG Takeover: Killa Koalaz, Mischief, MΛRXX and more

8/31 – Open Jam

9/1 – Phish Live Stream

9/2 – Rose Gang Takeover: Shwilly, C_be, Strained Rootz and more

9/3 – Kr3ture

9/4 – Deca, Armed Rhymery, N.Aimless and more