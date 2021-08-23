This Week in Concerts – UMS, Nathaniel Rateliff, ZZ Top and More

This week in concerts, The Underground Music Showcase finally arrives. Tickets for that, sadly, are all gone, but in case you missed out, there’s plenty of other live shows to catch this week, including, Nathaniel Rateliff for a three-night stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Megadeth and Lamb of God shake up the stage at the Ball Arena for some serious guitar-shredding. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre welcomes ZZ Top for some classic rock and Mt. Joy stops by Mission Ballroom. Check out a smaller venue like Herman’s Hideaway for Slick Rick or Your Mom’s House to celebrate and watch women in bass music with artists like Solfire, Tesla Nikole and more. Be sure to stay up to date for all your local shows with 303 Magazine.

Antero Hall

8/27 – Crafting the Conspiracy, Desolate Blight, Death Upon the Ignorant and more

Ball Arena

8/27 – Megadeth, Lamb of God

The Black Box

8/24 – Electronic Tuesdays

8/25 – DJ D.M.X. (9 p.m.)

8/25 – Work in Progress Wednesdays (8 p.m.)

8/26 – Denver House Music Takeover: Ready or Not, Critz, Stereo Nine and more (9 p.m.)

8/26 – Oddio.Files: Hunthux, Mandelbot, an open mic showcase and more (9 p.m.)

8/27 – Black Carl!, Protal, Nik P and more (9 p.m.)

8/27 – Altitude Sickness Takeover: Cynapze, Omen, Ryan Vail and more (9 p.m.)

8/28 – Kromuh, Restraint, Scopic and more (9 p.m.)

8/28 – Lemondoza, Phluxx, Moglee and more (9 p.m.)

8/29 – The All:Lo Collective: The Brunch Box

The Bluebird Theater

8/23 – The Wrecks

8/27 – A-Mac & The Height, Lola Rising, Massif

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

8/26 –Shift, J.Rocc, Peanut Butter Wolf and more

8/26 – Shift, Conrank, Hydrauliz and more

8/27 – Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, Mikeminded and more (8 p.m. – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

8/27 – Sam Morrow, Yepok, Clay St. Unit (8 p.m. – Cervantes’ Other Side)

8/28 – Envy Alo, Chuck Morris, Giant Walking Robots and more (9 p.m. – Cervantes’ Other Side)

8/28 – Two Fingers, Keota, Nadasound (9 p.m. – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

Dazzle

8/25 – Kevin Donahue, Todd Stoops (6 p.m.)

8/25 – Bread & Jam Session: The VIPs (8 p.m.)

8/26 – Anders Drerup Band

8/27 – Lapompe (7 p.m.)

8/27 – Axel Foley (8 p.m.)

8/28 – Same Cloth (6 p.m.)

8/28 – Same Cloth (8 p.m.)

8/29 – Deanna Bogart & The Blusionaires (5 p.m.)

8/29 – Deanna Bogart & The Blusionaires (8 p.m.)

Denver Levitt Pavilion

8/28 – Metalachi

8/29 – Sammy Rae & The Friends, The Burroughs

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/24 – ZZ Top, The Rick Lewis Project

The Fillmore Auditorium

8/24 – Counting Crows

Globe Hall

8/24 – Israel Nash, Anthony D’Amato

8/25 – Lillie Mae, Sturtz

8/26 – Ours, The Revel

8/27 – Kyle Moon & The Misled, White Rose Motor Oil, Jack Yoder

8/28 – The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Brianna Straut

8/29 – Night Routine, Jane & Matthews, Black Moon Howl

Goosetown Tavern

8/26 – Jeshua Marshall, Grant Sabin, Andreas Devalera

8/27 – Alter Ego (7 p.m.)

8/27 – Kyle Warner and His No-Good Rotten Band, Duran (9 p.m.)

8/28 – Cikatriz, Replica, Botanic Panic

Grizzly Rose

8/25 – Country Music Project

8/26 – Country Music Project

8/27 – Country Music Project

8/28 – Country Music Project

8/29 – Country Music Project

Herb’s Hideout

8/23 – Vlad Girshevich

8/24 – Rico Jones

8/25 – Diana Castro

8/26 – Dave Randon Trio

8/27 – Rowdy Shadehouse Funk Band

8/28 – Blinker Fluid

8/29 – The Hashtones

Herman’s Hideaway

8/25 – Anders Drerup Band, The Low Road, Dallet Band and more

8/26 – Firehouse, Grind Cat Grind, Poison’d and more

8/27 – EPMD, MDZ, The Parq

8/28 – Slick Rick

8/29 – Igor & The Red Elvises, Mad Dog & The Smokin’ J’s, White Rose Motor Oil

Hi-Dive

8/24 – Shamarr Allen, Wes Watkins

8/25 – Hippie Death Cult, Lost Relics, The Bloodaxe

Larimer Lounge

8/25 – Arrested Youth, Jay Joseph

8/26 – Roger Clyne

8/26 – Chop and Fin, VC, Texture and more

8/27 – Roger Clyne (6 p.m.)

8/27 – A Tribe Called West: DJ Parrisian (10 p.m.)

8/28 – Shuski

8/29 – Life Among Trees, The Voids, Street People

Lost City

8/27 – The Boxcar Kids

Lost Lake

8/27 – Glacier Stew, Rodney Rice, Lacy Jo and more

8/28 – Sin Eater, Ground Fight, The Tower and more

8/29 – Andrew Duhon, Andrew McConathy, Pedro Meyer

Marquis Theater

8/26 – The Foxies, The BRKN

8/27 – Old Man Saxon

8/28 – Your Own Medicine

Mile High Station

8/27 – Concerts For a Cause: Chris Daniels & The Kings

8/28 – Taste to Transform: Live music benefiting Musana

Mission Ballroom

8/24 – Mt. Joy, Sara Kays

Nocturne

8/25 – Louisa Amend Quintet

8/26 – Seth Lewis Quintet

8/27 – Derek Banach Quintet

8/28 – The Ben Markley Quartet

8/29 – Jack Dunlevie Quartet

Number Thirty Eight

8/26 – Redamancy

8/27 – Wynonna & The Big Noise

8/28 – Casey Russell, Kyle Moon and The Misled

8/29 – Stoyer, AJ Lee & Blue Summit

The Ogden Theater

8/28 – Moon Taxi, Sparkle City Disco

The Oriental Theater

8/25 – Chris Duarte, Zakk DeBono

8/28 – Read Southall Band, Joint Custody

Paramount Theatre

8/28 – The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association and more

8/29 – Mijares

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/23 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats

8/24 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats

8/25 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats

8/26 – Louis The Child, What So Not, Elderbrook

8/27 – Louis The Child, What So Not, Elderbrook

8/28 – Atmosphere, Cypress Hill, Z-Trip

8/29 – The Black Crowes

Roxy Broadway

8/25 – Many Mountains

8/26 – Abbigale Dawn (7 p.m.)

8/26 – The Riverbreaks, Alex Wilkins (9 p.m.)

8/27 – Toney Rocks (6 p.m.)

8/27 – Totem Pocket, Doors That Don’t (10 p.m.)

8/28 – DJ Kaybay (11 a.m.)

8/28 – Derek Dames Ohl (6 p.m.)

8/28 – Weird Touch (10 p.m.)

8/29 – Jack Trueax

The Soiled Dove

8/25 – The Claudettes, I.O. Underground

8/26 – The Highwaymen

Summit Music Hall

8/23 – Between The Buried and Me

8/24 – PVRIS

8/29 – Beartooth

Temple Night Club

8/26 – Sippy

8/27 – What So Not

8/28 – Madds

The Venue

8/25 – Open Stage

8/28 – Orcinus, Liquid Titanium, Goat Hill and more

Your Mom’s House

8/23 – Celebrating Women in Bass: Solfire, Tesla Nikole, Hurricane and more

8/24 – Open Jam

8/25 – 303 Family Takeover: Hartshorn, Meraki, Pepper Jack and more

8/26 – Producer Beat Battle: Broken Inglish, Social Turtle, Huck.Jorris and more

8/27 – Govinda, Forrest Pump, Desacore and more (7 p.m.)

8/27 – Govinda, Forrest Pump, Desacore and more (11 p.m.)

8/28 – Runnit, Bread Winner, Kizer and more

8/29 – Local Hip-Hop Showcase: Covu, Pollo Papi, Myell Westcoast