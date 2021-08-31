Meow Wolf is bringing mystifying, intergalactic art, tunes and treats to Denver next month — and we couldn’t be more excited.

The arts and entertainment company is ringing in the celebration of Convergence Station, its permanent immersive art installation opening in Denver, with a series of inaugural weekend events. Officially open to the public on September 17, Convergence Station is described as “a quantum journey of exploration and discovery.” It will feature 79 unique installations created by 110+ Colorado-based artists and 200 resident artists.

Located at 1338 1st Street, the newly constructed Convergence Station not only features Meow Wolf’s largest installation to date, but also a music hall, retail space, gift shop and special cafe.

Cosmic Tunes at Perplexiplex

Booked as the opener for Meow Wolf’s first lineup of concerts, Denver-based DJ GRiZ is set to perform on September 18 at Perplexiplex, the four-story building’s music venue with a 488-person capacity. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. and doors open an hour prior. Expect electronic music mixed with live saxophone and other electro-soul elements.

“When the news broke that Meow Wolf was opening a location in Denver, GRiZ got in touch with me and said that he had to be the one to play opening night,” said GRiZ’s manager Keith LeWinter at Red Light Management. “Watching Meow Wolf take shape as the perfect cross-section of art, adventure, music and mystery through the lens of close friends working on the project has been amazing.”

The night continues with a performance by House of Flora, the Denver chapter from Vogue that exemplifies Black and Latino Trans and Queer people by celebrating their “ability to leave their mark in a world that tries to erase them.”

Denver favorite CloZee, the French music producer, is booked October 2, for another night of worldly electronic music. The artist says the goal is to radiate positivity.

“The beautiful thing about Meow Wolf is you always know the type of experience you will have, but are always surprised by what you see. I hope to bring the same elements on the musical side,” CloZee said.

Oasis of Culinary Culture

HELLOFOOD, an in-world cafe to serve all quantum travelers, is ready to serve visitors on opening day. Visitors can recharge from their cosmic exploration and find sustenance in tasty treats and bold brews. The menu is a fast-casual take on very important thematic elements of Convergence Station.

“The theme of Convergence Station as an interplanetary melting pot is inspired by the beautifully diverse melding of cultures of Sun Valley, where we’re located,” said Brian Loo, senior director of operations development. “We started right here in the community as we wanted our cafe to reflect its rich diversity. We called upon local restaurateurs, craft breweries, coffee roasters and bakeries to collaborate on our menu. The results are exponentially tasty with the vast majority of our offerings made right here in Colorado.”

HELLOFOOD will offer both grab-and-go options as well as dining-in with the option of patio seating. The menu features a diverse showcasing of cuisines, including cerveza from Latino-owned craft brewery Raices as well as refreshments from Copper Door Coffee, Rocky Mountain Soda Company and tea.o.graphy. From light bites to full meals, there will be something for everyone, including the Guadalajara-inspired flavors of Combi Taco, aguas frescas courtesy of Strokes Poke and a variety of other culinary delights curated by Osage Cafe. For those with a sweet tooth, there will also be pies from local baking duo Bubby Goobers and Louisiana tea cakes courtesy of Miss Peabody’s Southern Tea Cakes, as well as plenty of other options to satisfy whatever your craving may be.

Tickets for GRiZ’s inaugural performance at the Perpiplex are available here.

Beginning September 17, Convergence Station (1338 1st St, Denver, 80204) will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. until 12 .a.m on Fridays and Saturdays. Pre-sale tickets are available and cost $45 for General Admission ($40 Children/Seniors/Military) and $35 for Colorado Residents. Opening weekend is sold out and visitors are required to pre-book a time slot for entry.

All photography courtesy of Meow Wolf.