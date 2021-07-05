25 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some chill events lined up this week. Kick it off by taking in some art at Radiant Season and end it by breathing deep at Yoga & Ice Cream. Whatever you have planned, make sure to take a glance at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, July 5

Radiant Season

When: July 5 – 11

Where: K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: K Contemporary presents Radiant Season – a Kevin Sloan exhibition. The exhibition features paintings that look deeper at overlooked animals, plants and discarded objects that often inhabit the outskirts of urban landscapes.

WeCAN Running Club

When: July 5, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Seedstock Brewery, 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lace up those sneakers for a run around Sloan’s Lake followed by a chilled buy-one-get-one beer at Seedstock Brewery during the WeCAN Running Club. The club meets every Monday for an evening jaunt – perfect to get a sweat on.

Open Mike Comedy Show

When: July 5, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh at the Open Mike Comedy Show. The show features sets from up-and-coming comedians as well as witty commentary from professional comedian and television writer Mike Langworthy.

SeriesFest

When: July 5 – 11

Where: Online

Cost: $35 – $500 tickets available here

The Lowdown: SeriesFest returns to Denver. The event – now virtual this year – features a television festival that celebrates all things TV with panels, workshops, competitions and more. Attendees have the chance to watch readings of television shows, see screenings of original programming and even take part in pitch meetings.

READ: SeriesFest Returns as a Virtual Celebration of Television for 2021

Fit & Rock

When: July 5, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Witness your fitness at Fit & Rock. Dairy Block returns with its seasonal workout series rockin’ hour-long courses with Pure Barre. The class combines a total body workout with low-impact and high-intensity movements for a more flexible and built body.

Tuesday, July 6

Curator Talk with Jorge F. Rivas Pérez

When: July 6, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) hosts a Curator Talk with Jorge F. Rivas Pérez – the museum’s curator of Latin American Art. Perez will speak about the Daniel Casey Stapleton collection of Spanish Colonial Art and how it adds to DAM’s larger collection of Latin American Art.

Wednesday, July 7

UnWine Wednesday: Alexios

When: July 7, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Marjorie Park, 6331 S. Fiddlers Green Cir. Greenwood Village

Cost: Free – $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Take a day to enjoy the sun during UnWine Wednesday: Alexios. You can relax in Marjorie Park while sipping on wine, delighting in pizza from Simply Pizza and taking part in interactive art demos. You can also watch performances from musical ensembles throughout the day.

Music in the Clouds

When: July 7, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jam out to some sweet tunes during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist Mike Pederson on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Mixed Taste

When: July 7, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Seawell Ballroom, 1350 Arapahoe St., Denver and Online

Cost: $10 -$20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) partners with Denver Center for the Performing Arts for a hybrid Mixed Taste. You’ll hear presentations from Melanie Sidwell and Gayle Volk with the themes of Rage Philanthropy & Apples throughout the evening curated by poet and lecturer Suzi Q. Smith. The event will take place in person at the Seawell Ballroom and be streamed online.

Novel Strand Brewing 3 Year Anniversary

When: July 7 – 11

Where: Novel Strand Brewing Company, 305 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Novel Strand Brewing Company celebrates it’s Three Year Anniversary. The five-day bash features beer releases, food from food trucks and a triple can release on Friday – the official anniversary date.

Thursday, July 8

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: July 8, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Pull up a lawn chair or grab a blanket for the Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe in a free brew from New Belgium Brewing Company and dig into bites from Knockabout Burgers and Meta Asian Kitchen while kicking back to view a film on a 30-foot projector.

Park Hill Farm and Flea

When: July 8, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Oneida Park, E. 23rd Ave. & Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Park Hill Farm and Flea is back for the summer season. You can shop from more than 45 local vendors offering fresh sustainably grown produce, baked goods, hand-crafted items and more while sipping on local beverages and swaying to live music.

Scoop of Jazz

When: July 8, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts Scoop of Jazz. The evening features smooth jazz live on the patio. You can sway to the music in the warmth of the summer evening and cool down with a sweet scoop of Little Man ice cream.

Mile High Music Series

When: July 8, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Jam out to some killer music at the Mile High Music Series. You can embrace a summer evening to hear live music from Captain Steve & the Sharkbites and Knot Rock, delight in a free drink, and nosh on bites created by a local chef.

Friday, July 9

B-Side Music

When: July 9, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s B-Side Music returns for the summer. The series features a night to jam out to some new and innovative local musicians with a performance from local groups Wave Decay and The Kinky Fingers.

Van Gogh Alive The Experience

When: July 9 – September 26

Where: The Hangar at Stanley, 2501 Dallas St. #135, Aurora

Cost: Free – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Center for the Performing Arts teams up with Stephen Lindsay, Brett Sirota, Andrew Kay Management and Grande Experiences to present Van Gogh Alive The Experience. The installation explores Van Gogh’s works through a multi-sensory display.

Jennifer Bain and Shelley Gardner Opening Reception

When: July 9, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Peruse works from artists Jennifer Bain and Shelley Gardner during an Opening Reception. Bain’s exhibit features works of abstract paintings and sculptures whereas Gardner’s features sculptural works created out of denim.

Saturday, July 10

#bRUNchClub Pop-Up

When: July 10, 6:30 a.m.

Where: Green Collective Eatery, 2158 W. 32nd Ave. Unit 100, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start your weekend off bright and early during a #bRUNchClub Pop-Up. bRUNch Running partners with The Green Collective and Gruvi for a tasty and fit morning. You can join in on an eight-mile run or a 5k run and later dine on a flavor-filled brunch and grab a swag bag to take home.

Made By Us Market

When: July 10, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E. 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop local at the Made By Us Market created by Terra Apothecary. The market will offer an array of street food, baked goods and apothecary items. You can also jam out to beats from a DJ throughout the evening during your shopping ventures.

Summer Horseshoe Market

When: July 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Parking lot of the Berkeley Chapel, 4345 W. 46th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Summer Horseshoe Market is back for a Saturday afternoon shopping experience. The market holds more than 85 vendors to shop from to find that perfect summer item, while supporting local businesses.

Whittier Walking Market

When: July 10, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Whittier Historic Neighborhood, 23rd Ave. and Downing St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Whittier Neighborhood Association returns with the Whittier Walking Market. Unlike traditional farmers markets, the market will not be on a particular street block but will be throughout the neighborhood giving you a full opportunity to explore and shop local.

Pop Up in the Park

When: July 10, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake, 22nd St. and Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Break a sweat with the help of Sound Off Colorado instructor Shalisa from Vital Training during a Pop Up in the Park. Sound Off Colorado presents an outdoor boot camp with beats from LED wireless headphones from a DJ for a workout with vibes.

Sunday, July 11

LoDo Rocks the Block

When: July 11 – 13

Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver and Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rock out to a series of performances from local musicians during LoDo Rocks the Block. You can experience the free concerts at both Denver Union Station and Dairy Block while shopping from a curated market, snacking on ballpark-inspired food and more.

Noble Riot Wine School: Lambrusco

When: July 11, 3 p.m.

Where: Noble Riot Wine Bar, 1336 27th St., Denver

Cost: $49 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn more about wines while indulging in the bounties during a Noble Riot Wine School: Lambrusco. This Sunday you can explore wines from Cleto Chiarli through four different bubbly pours.

Yoga & Ice Cream

When: July 11, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch out and breathe at Yoga & Ice Cream. You can take part in an all-level yoga session at Little Man Ice Cream in LoHi and later refresh with a complimentary scoop of chilled ice cream. Make sure to bring a mat and water.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.

Mark Your Calendar

Boulder Creek Beer Festival

When: July 17 – 18

Where: Boulder Creek Path, 1212 Canyon Blvd., Boulder

Cost: Free – $25 tickets available here

Waffles & Jewelry Pop-Up

When: July 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Ste 120, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Supper Club

When: July 21, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Black Cat Farm, 9889 N. 51st St., Longmont

Cost: $275 tickets available here

The Big Eat

When: July 22

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Varying prices