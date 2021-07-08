15+ Events To Keep You on the Ball for the All-Star Game

The Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game has been announced and will take place in Denver this year at Coors Field. In response, Denver has hit it out of the park with a myriad of events to keep you on your game before and after the home runs. You can do anything from dig into themed hot dogs to run a 5k – all in the name of the beautiful game.

Stay Like An All-Star

When: July 8 – 14

Where: The Source Hotel and Market Hall, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Varying prices check here

The Lowdown: The Source Hotel and Market Hall has got you covered if you need a staycation or a spot to stay for the 2021 All-Star Game with Stay Like An All-Star. You can use code ALLSTAR at checkout for perks such as a credit to The Source’s rooftop bar and restaurant, The Woods, complimentary self-parking and more.

All-Star Baseball Fun in Denver

When: July 9 – 11

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark Celebrates All-Star weekend with an All-Star Baseball Fun in Denver event. You can take part in a full three days of activities that include outdoor games, giveaways, viewings and more.

All Cards Weekend

When: July 9 – 11

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Free – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love to collect baseball cards, the All Cards Weekend is the place for you. The show offers over 200 dealer tables throughout three days as one of the largest card shows in Denver in over a decade.

Wild Thing Fries

When: July 9 – 13

Where: Bellota, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Add a little spice to your All-Star Weekend with Wild Thing Fries from Bellota. You can dive into Mexican cuisine created by chef Manny Barella, including the savory fries covered in housemade carnitas, cotija cheese, cilantro and lime – all for $12. Make sure to imbibe on a frozen house margarita or a sip from the bar program in honor of the momentous weekend.

Steuben’s Colorado-style Hot Dog

When: July 9 – 13

Where: Steuben’s Uptown, 523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: There is nothing better than a hot dog at a ball game and Steuben’s Uptown is primed and ready for MLB All-Star Weekend with a Colorado-style Hot Dog. The Rockie Dog is smothered with pork green chile and cheddar cheese, all sitting on a buttered split-top roll.

Home Run at Kachina

When: July 9 – 13

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver and Kachina Airstream Trailer, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hit it out of the park at Kachina Cantina with a menu full of specials. You can dig into dishes of green chili nachos, dry-aged skirt steak and wash it all down with Margavesas for $6, Budweiser bucket fives for $20 and more. You can also watch the game on a 70-inch screen in the Airstream Trailer, located within The Maven Hotel Lobby.

Live Music at Poka Lola

When: July 9 – 11

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Poka Lola Social Club hosts live music for some post-game entertainment. You can jam out to performances from Danny Fantastic, DJ Polyphoni and Djuric throughout the weekend while imbibing in cocktail specials for a swanky evening.

Jazz Along Welton

When: July 10 – 12

Where: Center of Five Points, 27th St. and Welton St., Denver and Cousins Plaza, 24th St. and Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Five Points Business Improvement District presents Jazz Along Welton. The music-filled celebration coincides with All-Star Weekend for a buzzing three days. You can hear tunes from groups such as Queen City Jazz, Tomatoes’ Hot Five and Lapompe throughout the weekend.

All-Star Specials at Panzano

When: July 10 – 13, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Panzano, 909 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Panzano adds some Italian flare to the All-Star Weekend with a full Italian street food-inspired menu. You can nosh on bites such as a Calabrian chicken sandwich ($9), polenta fries ($4) and rosemary popcorn and almonds ($5). All items are under $15 and are available for dine-in and available to-go.

Hall of Legends

When: July 10 – 18

Where: Rally Hotel at McGregor Square, 1600 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: History Colorado teams up with the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Foundation to present Hall of Legends. You can peruse items from baseball legends such as Joe DiMaggio, Hank Aaron and Larry Walker. All proceeds from the exhibition will benefit the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Foundation.

READ: Rockies-Themed Hotel “The Rally” Opens Up to the General Public

Big League Sticky Release

When: July 10, 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. honors the All-Star Game with a release of the Big League Sticky. The All-Star Double Hazy IPA with notes of citrus, pine and legal resin will be on tap starting on July 10 and can be ordered in a four-pack online here.

MLB All-Star 5k Run/Walk

When: July 11, 9 a.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, W. Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $40 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the MLB All-Star 5k Run/Walk. You can get your fitness on during a 5k run or walk around Denver’s Civic Center Park to raise funds for Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Foundation. Following the race, you can delight in breakfast, brews from a beer garden, jam out music and more.

All-Star Voting Rally

When: July 11, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Auraria Campus, 900 Auraria Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join like-minded others for an All-Star Voting Rally. The rally calls for stronger voting rights for all, celebrates Colorado’s voting rights laws and allows for your voice to be heard. You can hear from speakers, watch music performances and more throughout the event.

LoDo Rocks the Block

When: July 11 – 13

Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver and Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rock out to a series of performances from local musicians during LoDo Rocks the Block. You can experience the free concerts at both Denver Union Station and Dairy Block while shopping from a curated market, snacking on ballpark-inspired food and more – perfect for All-Star Weekend.

All-Star Game Patio Party

When: July 11 – 13, 2 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House LoDo, 1539 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Party your weekend out with Jax Fish House during an All-Star Game Patio Party. Snack on lobster rolls, sea dogs, fried oyster baskets and more while rocking out to DJ sets and sipping on cocktails. You can also take part in a raffle to win tickets to the Home Run Derby. Create reservations by calling 303.292.5767 or online here.

All-Star Marketplace

When: July 12 – 13, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with American Field for an All-Star Marketplace. The baseball-themed market will features vendors such as Pillbox Bat Co., B Fresh, Danner Boots and more. You can also snag photo ops in front a baseball-themed backdrop, play outdoor games and sip on local beverages throughout the two days.

All-Stars on Larimer Block Party

When: July 13, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a stroll in the summer air during the All-Stars on Larimer Block Party. You can celebrate the baseball game by jamming to music from DJ T, watching entertainment from stilt walkers, dining from the bounties of Larimer Square’s restaurants and more. You can also explore a giant MLB 3D chalk mural installation created by artist Michael Macaulay at the 14th Street entrance.

2021 All-Star Game

When: July 13

Where: Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices check here

The Lowdown: This year Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies, and Major League Baseball (MLB) host the 2021 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. The game features a full lineup of all-star players from around the country for an amazing display of baseball.