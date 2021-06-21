This Week in Concerts – Shakey Graves, Trev Rich, LRKR and more

This week in concerts, it’s officially summer and that means concert season is in full swing — well maybe not full swing, but we’re getting there. It was an especially challenging year for the music scene, but despite the uncertainties caused by the virus, we’re all more eager than ever to watch our favorite artists again. New surprises await as venues like Red Rocks fill their monthly schedules and begin returning to their original capacity once more. So have your clicker finger ready to purchase tickets to newly scheduled shows and be sure to stay updated with 303 Magazine for all your upcoming summer shows.

The Black Box

6/22 – Electronic Tuesdays: Basstek, Denizen, Dripdrop and more

6/23 – Work in Progress Wednesdays

6/24 – Denver House Music Takeover: House Refugees, WLD N FRSH, Steezify and more

6/24 – Open Mic Showcase: Foxy Dope, Mr. Truman, Jumble and more

6/25 – St4rfox, PHLO, David Warren and more

6/25 – Altitude Sickness Takeover: Crew Tag Session

6/26 – Vaxxed & Waxxed Mini Tour: Evol Intent, Des McMahon, Replicant and more

6/26 – Lykwid & Friends: Lykwid, Wuukz, Sirsteez and more

6/27 – The Brunch Box: The All:Lo Collective

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/25 – Eminence Ensemble

6/26 – Traffic Tribute: C.R. Gruver, Shaun Gilmour, James Dumm and more

6/27 – Proxima Parada, Easy Lovin, Night Routine

Dazzle

6/22 – Cadmus

6/23 – Rich Chiaraluce Quintet Cannonball Adderly Quintet Tribute

6/23 –Bread & Jam: The VIP’s

6/24 – Moderno

6/24 – Quite Frankly

6/24 –Quite Frankly (livestream)

6/26 – Same Cloth

Denver Botanic Garden Gardens

6/21 – Evenings al Fresco

6/23 – Evenings al Fresco

Globe Hall

6/23 – Aaron Lee Tasjan, Silver and Smoke

6/24 – Jackie & The Racket, Michael Kirkpatrick, Elle Michelle

6/25 – The Jauntee, Old 40

6/26 – The Jauntee, Photon

6/27 – Bad Cameo, The Skinny, Vanimal Kingdom

Goosetown Tavern

6/23 – Joe Pro’s Birthday Party: 3 Amigos DJ Set

6/25 – Tumbledown Shack

6/26 – Ryan Flick Acoustic

Grizzly Rose

6/23 – Nathan Dean

6/24 – Nathan Dean

6/25 – Nathan Dean

6/26 – Nathan Dean

6/27 –Nathan Dean

Herb’s Hideout

6/23 – Hump Day Funk Jam

6/25 – Harmonious Junk

6/26 – Valley Cats

6/27 – The Hashtones

Herman’s Hideaway

6/22 – Fanflex Showcase: Abby Brown, Verena, Lovinger and more

6/23 – New Talent Showcase: Kaldera, Terrodactyl, Second Horseman and more

6/24 – Blood of Lilith, Burning Sister, Lounge Fly and more

6/25 – Coolio, Charlie Rick, RHS Alumni

6/26 – Women’s Rock Fest: Heartsick Heroine, La Velvet, Lvictoria and more

6/27 – Denver Minifest: LETHVL OPTIKS, Soul Doc., Kanil One and more

Larimer Lounge

6/23 – Front Yard Banjo Series: Rusty Spring

6/24 – Subb Spaced, Nyquist, Quark and more

6/26 – Poor Moxi, Ryan Soriano

6/27 – Sturtz, Megan Burtt

6/27 – Business Cashmere

Levitt Pavilion

6/24 – NOLA Roadshow: Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr., Jon Cleary

6/25 – Saint Nomad

6/26 – The Slackers, Last Real Hero, Denver Vintage Reggae Society

6/27 – Robert Randolph

Lost City

6/25 – Sarah Slaton, Brianna Straut

6/26 – Heavy Diamond Ring, Jess Parsons

Lost Lake

6/23 – Album Release: Sister Neopolitan with Spencer Lajoye

6/24 – Rubie Gold, Arily Michelle, Chandler WM. Hoffhines Tidwell

6/25 – Neon The Bishop, The Simple Parade

6/26 – Rowdy Shadehouse, DJ Snubluck

6/27 – The Ghost of Joseph Buck, Paul Kimbiris, White Rose Motor Oil

Nocturne

6/23 – Walter Gorra Elevation Trio

6/24 – The Samuel Williams Quartet

6/25 – The Daryl Gott- Paul McKee Quintet

6/26 – Peter Sommer Quartet

6/27 – Rich Chiaraluce- Jeremy Wendelin Quartet

Number Thirty Eight

6/24 – Strange Americans

6/25 – The Schofields

6/26 – Hipchicksout & The Denver Lesbians Present: Pride 2021 Womxn’s Day Party

6/27 – Lee Clark Allen, Andrew McConathy

The Oriental Theater

6/25 – Ten, Blind Dogs, Devil INXSide

6/26 – Ghost Revue, Davany, Dan Aid

6/27 – Dyrty Byrds, Eric Carter

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/23 – Shakey Graves, Lucy Dacus

6/24 – Kygo

6/25 – Widespread Panic

6/26 – Widespread Panic

6/27 – Widespread Panic

Roxy Broadway

6/23 – Cara Elizabeth

6/24 – Suspicious Stew

6/25 – Derek Dames Ohl

6/25 – The Substitutes

6/26 – Brunch: Modern Leisure DJ Set

6/26 – Dizzy with a Dame

6/26 – Project Ossia

6/27 – Jack Trueax

Soiled Dove

6/24 – Crystal Bowersox

6/25 – Paizley Park

6/26 – Stone Beat Invasion

6/27 – Colorado Music Institute

Summit

6/25 – Bearracuda

The Venue

6/23 – Open Stage

6/24 – Trev Rich

6/25 – Badco, Poison’d and Chance

6/26 – Angeles, Johnny Got Rox, Sunrise Drive and more

6/27 – Joyous Wolf, Straight Six

Your Mom’s House

6/22 – Open Jam

6/22 – Dizgo

6/23 – Boogie Lights: Funk Hunk, Fred Fancy, Labor of Love and more

6/24 – Saltee & Friends: Spazim, Jakeshoredrive, They Invade and more

6/25 – Pride Show: DJ Waggles, DJ Burban, Genghis

6/25 – The Psychedelic Rodeo: Rambo & Disco Terrorist

6/26 – LRKR, Zebuel

6/27 – Jacket of Spiders, Never Kenezzard, Juliet Mission and more