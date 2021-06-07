27 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some thrilling events lined up this week. Start it off by getting zen with the Halcyon Summer Wellness Series and end it by kicking back with Film on the Rocks. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, June 7

Halcyon Summer Wellness Series

When: June 7, 5:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and end your Monday on a good note during the Halcyon Summer Wellness Series. The series moves into summer with a yoga and fit flow happy hour on the rooftop deck of Halcyon. You can practice while watching a sunset and grab a drink to refresh after. The class is led by an instructor from TruFusion.

Natural HOT

When: June 7, 12 – 12:45 p.m.

Where: Urban Sanctuary Denver, 2745 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices here

The Lowdown: Take in the summer heat and stretch out during Natural HOT. The 45-minute slow-paced hot yoga sequence will be held in the courtyard for a mid-day breather.

Mother Earth Gallery

When: June 7 – July 1

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block Alley hosts the Mother Earth Gallery. The pop-up gallery features works from four female artists – Hannah Leathers, Richelle Cripe, Hannah Anderson and Vivian Pasto. All of the art celebrates the wonder of the earth.

InShort Student Film Showcase

When: June 7, 6 p.m. & June 8, 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: The Department of Media, Film & Journalism Studies presents an InShort Student Film Showcase. The showcase spotlights five to eight-minute long documentary films created by 19 different students from the Joe Brown’s Documentary Film series.

Tuesday, June 8

Active Minds Webinar: The National Parks

When: June 8, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the history of the creation of National Parks during an Active Minds Webinar: The National Parks. You can hear from Active Minds about highlights of different parks, the national parks system and more.

Fit & Rock

When: June 8, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Witness your fitness at Fit & Rock. Dairy Block is back with its seasonal workout series rockin’ hour-long courses with The FIIT Co. The class combines a HIIT session with a fun playlist.

Ciders & Sides

When: June 8, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $29 – $31 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Delight in a pairing of four ciders complemented by Italian accouterments and four types of cheese at Ciders & Sides. Stem Ciders teams up with Truffle Cheese Shop for the zesty pairing for a flavorful afternoon on the patio.

Civic Center and Golden Triangle Public Art Tour

When: June 8, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a chance to stroll through downtown Denver during a Civic Center and Golden Triangle Public Art Tour. The tour will make stops to landmarks such as the Denver Public Library, Civic Center Park and the Denver Art Museum to see public contemporary art with guidance from public art docent Esther Varney.

Wednesday, June 9

One Two Kazoo

When: June 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents One Two Kazoo! The event features a series that showcases local storytellers. This Wednesday you can hear from Gifty Amponsem, Pete Bellande and Stephen Brackett with commentary from host, Amber Blais of Rainbow Militia.

Music in the Clouds

When: June 9, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sway to some sweet sounds during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from a local artist Kelly Ann Kerr on the rooftop of the hotel with a view of the city.

Tlakimilolli: Voces del Telar

When: June 9, 7 – 8:15 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners with Indigenous Film to present a viewing of Tlakimilolli: Voces del Telar (Voices of the Loom). The documentary film follows indigenous female weavers of Sierra de Zongolica located in Vera Cruz, Mexico as they create traditional weavings. You can participate in a discussion with the producer Miguel Angel Sosme following the viewing.

Thursday, June 10

Film/Still: Non-Verbal Secret Confession Booth

When: June 10, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum hosts Film/Still: Non-Verbal Secret Confession Booth. You can watch a screening of the film Non-Verbal Secret Confession Booth in which strangers a secret they have been keeping from someone and to confess that secret as if the person was there. Following the film, you can participate in a discussion with artist Jenna Maurice.

Upper DownTUNES

When: June 10, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: 16th Street Mall, 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Downtown Denver Partnership continues its Upper DownTUNES series with free live music at The Outer Space and Denver Pavilions Plazas throughout the summer. You can stroll through downtown and jam to beats from local musicians.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: June 10, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair for an Avanti Summer Movie Series. You can imbibe on a free brew from New Belgium Brewing Company and munch on bites from Knockabout Burgers and Meta Asian Kitchen while kicking back to watch a film.

Friday, June 11

7 Year Anniversary Party

When: June 11 – 12

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 187 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to Platt Park Brewing Company during its 7 Year Anniversary Party. The two-day celebration offers beer releases, food from Gates Deli & Grog, live music from Digg Band and more.

Schitt’s Creek Quiz

When: June 11, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5.99 per device here

The Lowdown: Test your knowledge of your favorite wayward formerly wealthy family during a Schitt’s Screek Quiz. Geeks Who Drink hosts the virtual event that offers trivia on all six seasons of the hit series. Quizmasters Anne and Troy will keep you guessing all evening long.

No. 10 Anniversary Party

When: June 11 – 13

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cheers to 10 years in business at a No. 10 Anniversary Party. Copper Kettle Brewing Company hosts a three-day bash to celebrate its 10 year anniversary with food from food trucks, live music and, of course, a boatload of beer release for a wild weekend.

Lost City Live

When: June 11, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lost City River North Patio, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $20 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shimmy to some sweet beats from Paul Babe and Ellsworth throughout the night during Lost City Live. The live musical event series will continue with performances on the patio for a chill summer evening.

Saturday, June 12

Marjorie Park Grand Re-Opening

When: June 12, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Marjorie Park, 6331 S. Fiddlers Green Cir., Greenwood Village

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Museum of Outdoor Arts (MOA) hosts the Marjorie Park Grand Re-Opening. The park, named after the co-founder of the Museum of Outdoor Arts Marjorie P. Madden, has been improved for more community enjoyment. The event will feature art, live music, drinks, food from food trucks and more.

Pop Up in the Park

When: June 12, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Sloans Lake, 22nd St. and Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and pose with the help of instructor Jen and her team from Duality Fitness during a Pop Up in the Park. Sound Off Colorado presents the yoga and HIIT session with beats from LED wireless headphones for a thrilling workout.

Made By Us Market

When: June 12, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop local at the Made By Us Market. The market will offer an array of street food, baked goods and plants. You can also jam out to beats from a DJ throughout the evening during your shopping ventures.

Crawfish Boil & Patio Party

When: June 12, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $50 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Crack open some tasty crustaceans during a Crawfish Boil & Patio Party. Monkey Barrel hosts the event with beers on tap from Breckenridge Brewery, live music from Mad Dog & The Smokin’ Jays, Brent Loveday & The Dirty Dollars and more throughout the day.

Summer Horseshoe Market

When: June 12, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Parking lot of the Berkeley Chapel, 4345 W. 46th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Summer Horseshoe Market is here for a Saturday afternoon shopping experience. The market holds more than 85 vendors to shop from to find that perfect summer item, while supporting local businesses.

Downtown Photo Walk

When: June 12, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Test out your shooting skilling during a Downtown Photo Walk. Jeff Tidwell and Denver Street Photography host the walk to meet local photographers, shoot some street photography and enjoy the summer weather.

Whittier Walking Market

When: June 12, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Whittier Historic Neighborhood, 23rd Ave. and Downing St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Whittier Neighborhood Association is back with the Whittier Walking Market and a Whittier Yard Sale. The market, unlike traditional farmers markets, will not be on a particular street block but will be throughout the neighborhood giving you a full opportunity to explore and shop local.

Sunday, June 13

Denver Pride @ Blush & Blu

When: June 13 – 27

Where: Blush & Blu Denver, 1526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Blush & Blu honors Pride month with a whole series of events through the month of June. The events kick off with a performance from The Majestic Melanated Cabaret this Sunday to celebrate Black Pride Denver.

Film on the Rocks

When: June 13, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre‎, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison

Cost: $59.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre partners with DenverFilm to present Film on the Rocks. The event features a series of film screenings projected within the amphitheater. This Sunday you can watch a screening of the film GoldenEye – which follows James Bond and agent 006 as they infiltrate a Russian weapons factory.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver7 Book Club

When: June 14, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Octopus Initiative Lottery

When: June 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Solstice Celebration

When: June 17, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 tickets available here

Denver Fashion Week Summer ’21

When: June 24 & June 26 – 27

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $40 – $125 get tickets here, here and here